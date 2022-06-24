Middlesbrough announce signing of ‘warrior’ Darragh Lenihan

Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of Ireland international Darragh Lenihan.

Ireland centre-back Darragh Lenihan has completed his switch from Blackburn Rovers to Middlesbrough.

The Meath man signs a four-year deal with Chris Wilder’s side to begin a new chapter after spending a decade at Ewood Park.

Last season, he made 41 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s men and scored three goals as they finished 8th place in the Championship.

The 28-year-old was rewarded for his performances by winning his first competitive Ireland cap earlier this month, as he started alongside Dara O’Shea and Nathan Collins in the 1-1 away draw against Ukraine.

Chris Wilder praises ‘warrior’ Lenihan.

Lenihan was the Blackburn captain for the past few seasons and his leadership skills look set to be Middlesbrough’s gain.

‘Boro boss Chris Wilder is just one admirer of the defender’s personality and believes he will add a lot of quality to their team for the new season.

“I’ve been a huge admirer of Darragh for a long time, in terms of his qualities he brings as a player, as a person, as a competitor, as a warrior, and a leader of men,” said Wilder to Middlesbrough’s official website.

“I’m putting a bit on him but I know he can handle it. He’s a proper football player and I’m delighted.”

Darragh Lenihan.

Dunboyne native Lenihan made a total of 254 appearances for Blackburn over the course of a decade and scored nine goals.

Despite winning multiple caps at Ireland underage level and proving himself as one of the Championship’s most consistent defenders, he has, however, found Ireland senior caps hard to come by.

The former Belvedere man won just his third cap against Ukraine in Lodz, with the two previous appearances coming in friendlies against the USA and Northern Ireland.

Competing with talented defenders such as Shane Duffy, John Egan, Nathan Collins and numerous others hasn’t helped his cause but, that performance against Ukraine, combined with today’s positive transfer news, might just edge him up the Irish pecking order ahead of a big 2022/2023 campaign.