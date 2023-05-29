Mauricio Pochettino announced as new Chelsea manager

Pochettino takes the Chelsea hot seat.

Chelsea have today announced Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new head coach.

The Argentine, who previously managed Tottenham Hotspur, signs a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further year

Chelsea sporting director Laurence Stewart said: ‘Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership, qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward.

‘He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.’

Chelsea hope Pochettino appointment will change fortunes.

The appointment of Pochetinno comes at the end of a very disappointing season for the football club.

Following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel in September, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly hired Graham Potter only to sack the former Brighton boss six months later.

Club legend Frank Lampard returned to the manger’s seat until the end of the season, but won just once as his side slumped to 12th in the league table.

Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino took his first Premier League job with Southampton in January 2013 and recorded big wins against Liverpool and Chelsea before starting the 2013/2014 season in stunning fashion.

His Southampton side which featured the likes of Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Luke Shaw rocketed up the table and finished in 8th place, which was the club’s best standing since 2002.

Spurs soon came calling and it almost turned out to be the perfect appointment as they fell just short in their first ever Champions League final in 2019.

Following a break after being sacked by Tottenham in the 2019/2020 season, the 51-year-old joined PSG but had an unsuccessful debut campaign as they fell short in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

And, although he won the Ligue 1 title in 2022, his performance was considered unsatisfactory considering the resources available at the football club.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, Lampard, Pochettino, Premier League, tottenham hotspur