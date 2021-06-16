Marko Arnautovic hit with one-match ban following North Macedonia incident

The Austrian attacker will miss their Group C fixture against Holland

Marko Arnautovic was at the centre of a controversial incident last Sunday as he celebrated Austria’s third goal by allegedly levelling abuse towards North Macedonia’s Ezgjan Alioski. Arnautovic has received a one-match ban for the incident.

The celebration, which caused a furious reaction from both the Macedonian team and his own captain David Alaba, has now cost the 32-year-old the chance to feature against the Netherlands on Thursday evening (8 pm KO).

Arnautovic came off the bench on the hour mark to score Austria’s third goal and kick-start their tournament with a precious 3-1 victory.

His aggressive celebration which included roaring towards the opposition and allegedly sharing some unpleasent insults caught far more headlines than the finish itself, however.

In the aftermath of the game, Uefa appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate the incident after the North Macedonian FA lodged a complaint about the conduct of the former Stoke City man.

Although Serbian outlet Informer reported that Arnautovic told Leeds United’s Aliioski “I f***ed your Albanian mother”, the panel could not prove that he insulted the player’s ‘ethnic origin’.

As a result, Arnautovic will serve a one-match ban and return for their Group C decider against Ukraine.

NEW: Arnautovic gets one-match ban only for insulting another player – UEFA panel clearly felt was not proof of insulting player's ethnic origin. Still, he misses match v Holland — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) June 16, 2021

Arnautovic claims he made no racist comments towards Allioski

Arnautovic apologised for his conduct and insisted ‘I am not a racist’ despite the accusations made against him.

“There were some heated words yesterday in the emotions of the game for which I would like to apologise, especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania,” said Arnautovic on social media.

“I would like to say one thing very clearly. I am not a racist. I have friends in almost every country and I stand for diversity. Everyone who knows me is aware of that.”

Arnautovic helped his country to a 3-1 victory against the Macedonians last weekend but Austria now face the difficulty of finding a result against the Netherlands without their star attacker.

