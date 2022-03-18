Mark Sykes: The Belfast man who won his first Ireland call-up

Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes has received his first Republic of Ireland call-up

Stephen Kenny has named Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes in his Ireland squad to face Belgium and Lithuania later this month.

The 24-year-old Belfast man will be part of a Republic of Ireland squad for the very first time, having previously represented Northern Ireland up as far as under-21 level.

The technically accomplished midfielder has appeared 38 times for League One side Oxford this season, scoring eight goals and assisting another seven in the process.

Oxford sit fourth in the league table, behind the Irish influenced Rotherham, Wigan and MK Dons.

Sykes informed Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough of his decision to switch allegiances in 2020.

And, later explained to Irish News that “I see myself as an Irish person and the right thing for me to do was to represent Republic of Ireland.”

“I told Ian it was nothing to do with religion – as my partner is Protestant,” he added.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT | Connor Ronan and Mark Sykes receive first call-ups 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Scott Hogan is also included, but Michael Obafemi misses out on this occasion. What is your immediate reaction?#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/TpmmAIUWsU — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 18, 2022

Since making his decision, Sykes has been firmly on the radar of Stephen Kenny.

Kenny explained that Mark Sykes was on ‘standby’ for last Summer’s training camp in Spain, which included friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.

Stephen Kenny names Ireland squad for March friendlies

Also included for the first time is St Mirren midfielder Connor Ronan.

Ronan is on loan at the Scottish Premiership club from Wolves and has scored eight times this season.

Former Ireland U21 midfielder Connor Ronan is absolutely ridiculous 😳 Wow 🤯#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/rheSw87MA9 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 12, 2022

Last week, the 24-year-old scored a spectacular goal against Hearts, to do his international chances no harm.

However, there were also a couple of notable omissions. Michael Obafemi was not named in today’s squad, despite scoring two goals midweek and, Middlesbrough’s Aaron Connolly also failed to make the cut.

Ireland take on Belgium at the Aviva Stadium on the 26th of March, before facing Lithuania three days later at the same venue.

