Manchester United to play at Aviva Stadium this August

Manchester United are coming to the Aviva Stadium.

It has been confirmed that Manchester United will take on Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium this August.

The pre-season fixture will take place on Sunday, August 6th as both teams prepare for new league campaigns.

Former Ireland international and Manchester United legend Denis Irwin will be leading the promotion of the game in the build-up, beginning with media work next Tuesday.

Manchester United make Aviva Stadium return.

It is United’s first time in Dublin since 2017, when they played a similar friendly fixture against Sampdoria at a sold out Aviva Stadium.

The Red Devils were 2-1 winners on that occasion as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata found the back of the net for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Big name stars like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and David De Gea also started the game, and a similarly strong selection this time around would go down a treat with Irish supporters of the club.

Aviva Stadium.

Lansdowne Road will also play host to the 2023/2024 Europa League final in what is a big season for the stadium.

With Irish favourites Liverpool competing in Europe’s’ secondary competition next season, there is a reasonable possibility that they will find themselves playing in front of thousands of Irish fans in the tournament’s showpiece event.

Jurgen Klopp’s men finished fifth in last season’s Premier League campaign to miss out on Champions League football for the first time in seven years.

That is not before the ground holds events like the Republic of Ireland’s European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar, Greece and Netherlands, however, while the FAI Cup Final, the Six Nations and the College Football Series are among other headline events written into the 52,000 capacity ground’s diary.

Further details about the event including ticketing and the kick-off time will be shared in due course.

