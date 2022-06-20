Burnley target Irish centre-back Luke McNally as Nathan Collins replacement 

Burnley have made three bids for Irish centre-back Luke McNally

Burnley look set to open the door for a possible Nathan Collins departure by securing the services of Luke McNally.

McNally, 22, enjoyed a standout season with Oxford United and is viewed as a similar style player to Collins. If it goes through, he would become one of Vincent Kompany’s first signing as Clarets manager.

Burnley have already lost long-serving centre-backs James Tarkowski and Ben Mee this summer and are reluctant to sell Collins before they land a suitable replacement.

Collins has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs including Wolves, Leeds and Newcastle following his eye-catching performances for Ireland earlier this month. A return to England’s top-flight now looks inevitable for the Kildare man.

Oxford United reject Burnley bids for McNally.

An exclusive report from Neil O’Riordan says that Oxford have already rejected three bids for former St Patrick’s Athletic defender McNally.

The latest bid in the region of £1.5 million was below the U’s valuation of the 22-year-old, but Burnley look set to continue negotiations this week.

According to the report, Oxford would be willing to let him go for £1.75 million – a deal which would land St Pat’s with an injection of £300,000 because of a sell-on clause included in his contract.

Luke McNally.

Former Drogheda and St Pat’s star McNally played 30 times in League One last season and scored four goals.

The right-footed defender is renowned for his strength and athleticism but, like Collins, it’s his comfort in possession of the football that has made bigger name clubs pay attention.

He was linked with Tottenham Hotspur last March after winning Oxford’s Player of the Month prize but it would appear that any interest from North London has since cooled.

