Luca Connell hopes to emulate Conor Hourihane after Barnsley move

Luca Connell has signed for League One side Barnsley.

Ireland under-21 midfielder Luca Connell has signed a three-year deal League One side Barnsley following his departure from Celtic Park.

Connell was out in the cold at Parkhead for nearly three years as he spent his time either with the Hoops’ B team or out on loan with Glasgow neighbours Queen’s Park.

The former Bolton playmaker failed to make a single competitive appearance for the first team between 2019 and 2022 and it was therefore no surprise when he was released last month.

Reports suggested that Connell’s next destination would be Fleetwood Town where former teammate Scott Brown is the new manager.

However, today’s news reveals that Poya Asbaghi and Barnsley are the ones to have won the race for the youngster’s signature.

Connell reacts to Barnsley move.

Barnsley came 24th in the Championship last season and have signed the Liverpool-born Connell to help stage a promotion charge from League One in the 2021/2022 season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Connell expressed his excitement to start a new chapter:

“I’m over the moon to finally get it done,” he said. “Over the years there’s been some speculation about it happening, but I’m finally here and I’m happy to be a Barnsley player.

Connell isn’t the first Irish midfielder to don the Barnsley shirt as Conor Hourihane enjoyed a hugely successful spell at The Reds between 2014 and 2019 where he scored 29 goals.

Hourihane of course, earned Ireland senior caps and a big move to Aston Villa off the back of his performances at Oakwell and 21-year-old Connell hopes he can follow in the Corkman’s footsteps.

“My agent is from Barnsley, so he’s told me about the history of the club. He brought [Conor] Hourihane and [Kieran] Tripper to the club, so there’s high standards.

“I just know that we need to bounce back to get this club back where it belongs.”

CLIP 8 – Conor Hourihane signs off as a Red with a peach of a free-kick against Leeds United at Oakwell…#YouReds pic.twitter.com/lmQmTPau5V — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) March 25, 2020

Luca Connell.

Connell earned an Ireland call-up from Mick McCarthy in 2019 and trained with the Boys in Green at a summer training camp in Portugal.

An injury ruled him out of making a surprise senior debut at the time but he has gone on to make a handful of starts for the Ireland under-21s and is still eligible for Jim Crawford’s side until the completion of the current campaign.

It has undoubtedly been a difficult three years for the youngster but if he can do half as well as Hourihane at his new home then he will be doing just fine.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Barnsley, Celtic, irish football, Kenny's Kids, Luca Connell