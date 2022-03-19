LOI Rising Stars: Drogheda defender Sean Roughan

Drogheda United defender Sean Roughan is the first player to feature in our ‘LOI Rising Stars’ series.

Ireland under-19 defender Sean Roughan won Man of the Match in Drogheda’s 1-0 victory over rivals Dundalk on Friday evening.

Lincoln loanee Roughan, who usually operates as a left-back, started at centre-back for Kevin Doherty’s side at Head In The Game Park and was tasked with marking the league’s most prolific centre-forward Patrick Hoban.

Hoban scored his 100th League of Ireland goal last weekend, but this proved to be a rare occasion where the 30-year-old was unable to find the back of the net.

That was largely because teenager Sean Roughan marshalled him expertly throughout, limiting the Lilywhites striker to half chances.

This was only Roughan’s sixth League of Ireland appearance, but early signs are looking very promising for the composed 18-year-old.

Ireland U19 defender Sean Roughan has been named as RTE Man of the Match for his performance in Drogheda's win over Dundalk 🇮🇪🔥⚽️ Sean, whose parent club is Lincoln City, was on trial with the likes of Chelsea and Southampton last year.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/8AZ1EFOr1l — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 18, 2022

Sean Roughan thanks “unbelievable” Drogheda for loan opportunity.

Although Roughan has played League One football in the past, he was more than impressed by the occasion created by both sets of supporters last night.

“It was unbelievable,” he beamed when speaking to RTE’s Tony O’Donoghue at full time. “To be fair we’ve had a rough run of games but we know it [the win] was coming and we had just had to dig deep today.

“We didn’t have much of the ball but we knew we had to defend it well because Dundalk are unbeaten this season and it paid off and we won 1-0.”

"Absolute delirium in Head in the Game Park" – Drogheda United players and supporters celebrate at the final whistle, while Dundalk players remonstrate with the officials #rtesoccer #LOI https://t.co/TF09EsT4oL pic.twitter.com/wWsVn9KP9X — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 18, 2022

Asked about his experience with the Louth side since joining from Lincoln, Roughan was also quick to compliment his coaching staff and teammates.

“I’ve came back from England on loan for a couple of months to play games and get consistent football because I’ve had injuries.

“The five games I’ve played have just been unbelievable and I can’t thank the staff and the players enough here. It’s just unbelievable and it’s great to be here.”

And he doesn’t mind playing at left-back or centre-back as long as he is in the team:

“I don’t know…I like them both,” he explained. “Wherever I’m played by Kevin [Doherty] I’ll play my best in every game.”

LOI Rising Star: Sean Roughan.

Sean Roughan was born in Dublin and played for Swords Celtic and Phoenix FC before moving across the water nearly three years ago.

Lincoln City offered the left-back his first professional contract in July 2020 after spending one season as a scholar with the League One club.

And just last season, Roughan made eight first team appearances for the Imps and was subsequently invited on trial by the likes of Chelsea and Southampton.

Chelsea are said to be interested in 17 year-old Lincoln City defender Sean Roughan 🇮🇪⚽️🔎 Roughan featured for Lincoln eleven times this season and is set to play for Chelsea's U23s team later this week as part of a trial 👊 [@paulfennessy21] #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/0fO3WU8YUy — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) May 17, 2021

In November, Roughan linked up with Tom Mohan’s Ireland under-19s and scored in their 2-0 victory against Bulgaria.

The Dubliner made the decision to join Drogheda United on loan for the 2022 League of Ireland season in pursuit of first team football experience and with performances like last night’s, it looks set to be a move that will benefit all parties.

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming talent, follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Kenny's Kids, LOI Premier Division, Sean Roughan