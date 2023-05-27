LOI Recap: Shameful scenes in Cork, McManus shines for Bohs, Pat’s win again

LOI Recap: The news, the youth, the scores.

LOI Recap: The News

Cork City upset eight-man Shamrock Rovers thanks to an 85th minute Ruairi Keating goal. Bizarrely, the champions saw Richie Towell, Sean Hoare and Johnny Kenny all sent off at Turner’s Cross for three separate incidents, giving the home side a golden opportunity to secure three points. The ugliest incident by some distance however, came after the game to ruin what should have been a night to remember for the football club. People at the Turner’s Cross Cornerflag Bar chanted about Stephen Bradley’s ill son and the Rovers manager has stated his intention to report their actions to the police.

It wasn’t a happy return for Dundalk manager Stephen O’Donnell as he travelled to Inchircore to face his old club St Patrick’s Athletic. The Saints enjoyed a 2-1 victory under new boss Jon Daly despite seeing star winger Jake Mulraney sent off in the 53rd minute. Mark Doyle and Conor Carty were the home side’s goalscorers, while Rayhaan Tulloch was on target for the Lilywhites. A frustrated O’Donnell kept his players in the dressing room for more than half an hour after the game.

Drogheda channelled the momentum of last week’s defeat of Shamrock Rovers to beat UCD 3-1 at Weavers Park. The Students opened the scoring through Adam Wells in the 19th minute but they were taught a lesson as the game progressed with Dylan Grimes and Freddie Draper (2) wrapping up three points for Kevin Doherty’s side.

Shelbourne took on Bohemians in the live RTE game, but the contest ended as a 0-0 stalemate with neither side able to produce the required moment of quality.

LOI Recap: The Youth

The live game between Bohemians and Shelbourne wasn’t a classic but it came with the consolation of Ireland under-19 midfielder James McManus winning the Man of the Match award for an assured performance in the middle of the park. McManus completed 84% of his passes, created two chances and played five accurate long balls. Another Ireland under-19 midfielder, Jad Hakiki, came on for Shelbourne in the 57th minute and won four fouls with his neat dribbling.

Ireland U19 midfielder James McManus against Shelbourne tonight: 🕰️ 90 minutes played

📊 84% pass completion

🔥 Two chances created

💥 Two shots taken

🏹 13 passes into final third

👏 Five accurate long balls

Ireland under-21 goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran kept his second consecutive clean-sheet for Cork City as they beat Shamrock Rovers 1-0. Ireland under-18 midfielder Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh also started for the Leesiders in the win. Ireland under-21 striker Johnny Kenny came on for Rovers in the 56th minute but was sent off five minutes later for a second bookable offence.

As usual, plenty of Ireland underage talent featured for St Pat’s as they beat Dundalk 2-1. Ireland under-21 defenders Sam Curtis and Jay McGrath, Ireland under-19 midfielder Adam Murphy and Ireland under-19 striker Tom Lonergan all played important roles in the victory. Lonergan was especially impressive off the bench as he assisted 21-year-old Conor Carty for the winning goal. Ireland under-19 winger Ryan O’Kane started on the left for Dundalk.

Although there weren’t any current Ireland underage internationals involved in the Drogheda Vs UCD game, the headlines were still dominated by young guns. 20-year-old left-back Adam Wells scored the opener for UCD after good work form 18-year-old forward Jake Doyle. They failed to add a second however, as 19-year-old Drogheda centre-back Emmanuel Adegboyega put in another performance to remember.

The Results

Premier Division:

Bohemians 0-0 Shelbourne

Cork City 1-0 Shamrock Rovers

Drogheda 3-1 UCD

St Patrick’s Athletic 2-1 Dundalk

First Division:

Bray Wanderers 2-2 Cobh Ramblers

Galway United 3-1 Athlone

Kerry FC 0-6 Wexford FC

Treaty United 0-3 Finn Harps

