LOI Recap: Drogheda shock Rovers, Curtis scores for Pat’s, Derry go top

LOI Recap: The news, the youth, the scores.

LOI Recap is a weekly round-up feature from Pundit Arena which reflects on Friday night’s football under three headings: The News, The Youth and The Scores.

The News reflects on the big headlines emerging from the round, The Youth pays attention to the performances of Ireland underage internationals in the league and The Scores provides every result from the two League of Ireland divisions.

LOI Recap: The News

Drogheda‘s shock win against Shamrock Rovers is the big news from this round. Kevin Doherty’s men went to Tallaght Stadium and secured a 2-1 victory with goals coming from Freddie Draper and Dayle Rooney. Rory Gaffney pulled one back for Rovers in the 79th minute but they couldn’t find a late equaliser. The second of Drogheda’s two goals is well worth a watch:

Drogheda scored one of the great League of Ireland goals as they shocked Shamrock Rovers with a 2-1 victory last night 😮 Full LOI Recap coming your way a little later on. #COYBIG | 🎥 @carabini_10pic.twitter.com/nuJD3gIS6m — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) May 20, 2023

Bohemians travelled to Dundalk where they recovered from a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2. A 4th minute Pat Hoban effort and a James Talbot own-goal on the half hour mark gave the Lilywhites a commanding lead. However, Bohs boss Declan Devine made three substitutions to energise his team towards a dramatic draw, with a 78th minute goal from Declan McDaid and a last minute header from Krystian Nowak proving enough to send the Gypsies’ home with a hard earned point.

How's your luck? 😳 Connor Malley's strike bounces off the bar and into the net off James Talbot! Dundalk 2-0 Bohemians#LOI | #DUNBOH pic.twitter.com/GZwnliHaVm — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 19, 2023

In the live game on Virgin Media, St Pat’s enjoyed a 1-0 away win against Dublin rivals Shelbourne. The two sides looked evenly matched at Tolka Park until 17-year-old defender Sam Curtis broke the deadlock with a 56th minute header. Pat’s are now up to 4th place on 26 points, while Damien Duff’s Shels’ sit in 6th with 24 points.

Young Sam Curtis rises highest to give St. Pat’s the edge! #LOI | #SHEPAT pic.twitter.com/Uw3ljVzMi7 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 19, 2023

Derry City took advantage of Shamrock Rovers slipping up against Drogheda by claiming top spot with a win over UCD. Michael Duffy (2), Jordan McEneff and Matthew Ward all scored in the 4-1 win at the Ryan McBride Brandywell. 20-year-old centre-back Adam Wells found the net for the Students in the 76th minute but it was far from enough as they were unsurprisingly outclassed by Ruaidhri Higgins’ side.

📹 | A neat passing move ends with Jordan McEneff heading Derry City in front v UCD 🔴⚪️#LOI | #DERUCD pic.twitter.com/2Ihk2sjq3m — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 19, 2023

Down in Turner’s Cross, Cork City celebrated a surprise 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers. Ruairi Keating was on target in the 15th minute and despite their best efforts, the visitors were unable to equalise over the 75 minutes that followed. The gap between Cork City and UCD at the bottom of the table is now six points, with the Leesiders looking a good bet for the relegation/play-off spot.

LOI Recap: The Youth

Plenty of Ireland underage talent featured in the derby between Shelbourne and Pat’s. Ireland under-21 right-back Sam Curtis, Ireland under-21 centre-back Jay McGrath and Ireland under-19 midfielder Adam Murphy all played their part for Pat’s, while Ireland under-19 technician Jad Hakiki came on for Shelbourne. Curtis, who is still just 17, scored the winner on the night to only add excitement around what he could go on to achieve in the game.

Elsewhere, Ireland U19 midfielder James McManus returned to the Bohemians team for last night’s draw with Dundalk. The 18-year-old now has ten appearances and one goal to his name this campaign. He faced off with Ireland U19 winger Ryan O’Kane who played 90 minutes for Stephen O’Donnell’s men and created one chance.

Cork City started with Ireland under-21 goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran, Ireland under-21 midfielder Matt Healy and Ireland under-18 midfielder Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh in their 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers. Whitmarsh impressed by setting up the game’s only goal and Corcoran made five saves to keep a clean-sheet, but Healy was sent off after a second bookable offence.

Ruairi Keating's sixth goal of the season has Cork City in front v Sligo Rovers! That turn and pass by O'Brien-Whitmarsh 👌#LOI | #CORSLI pic.twitter.com/B1UeZiFSPH — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 19, 2023

At Tallaght Stadium, Shamrock Rovers introduced Ireland under-21 striker Johnny Kenny in the 56th minute but he failed to have any great impact on the game.

The Results

Premier Division:

Cork City 1-0 Sligo Rovers

Derry City 4-1 UCD

Dundalk 2-2 Bohemians

Shelbourne 0-1 St Patrick’s Athletic

Shamrock Rovers 1-2 Drogheda United

TABLE | SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division Derry City go top after their fourth straight win, with Shamrock Rovers slipping to second! ⬆️⬇️#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/ImzgYsmYOP — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 19, 2023

First Division:

Cobh Ramblers 2-2 Athlone Town

Kerry FC 0-2 Bray Wanderers

Treaty United 0-3 Galway United

Wexford FC 0-1 Longford Town

Finn Harps 0-4 Waterford

TABLE | SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Bray Wanderers and Longford Town climb a spot each after their away wins tonight! 🧗#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/sQnAc3riVT — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 19, 2023

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: LOI Premier Division, LOI Recap