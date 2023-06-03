LOI Recap: Greene at the double, Corcoran form continues, Waterford run riot

LOI Recap: The news, the youth, the scores.

LOI Recap: The News

Bohemians put in one of their best performances of the season to beat Sligo Rovers 2-0 and keep themselves in the title race. James Clarke and substitute Declan McDaid both scored at Dalymount as Declan Devine’s men subjected Sligo to their fourth defeat in the last five games.

A fine finish from James Clarke to open the scoring at Dalymount! BOH 1-0 SLI #LOI | #BOHSLI pic.twitter.com/VGkx3B3ffq — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 2, 2023

Up in the Brandywell, Derry City played out a stalemate with Damien Duff’s Shelbourne. Both sides had big chances and the visitors even had a first half penalty saved by Brian Maher. Damien Duff came away pleased by his team’s display but the draw proved costly for Derry City as Shamrock Rovers won their game to retake the lead in the league standings.

That first half penalty save from Brian Maher against Shelbourne's Shane Farrell 👇#LOI | #DERSHE pic.twitter.com/totVZvml8t — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 2, 2023

At the other end of the country (and table), Cork City‘s resurgence continued as they beat Drogheda 1-0 at Turner’s Cross. The gap between the two sides in the league table is now just two points as City have won three consecutive games under their temporary coaching team. Tunde Owolabi was the goalscorer last night and he was assisted by the excellent Josh Honohan.

Babatunde Owolabi latches on to a long ball to give Cork City the lead over Drogheda 👇#LOI | #DROCOR pic.twitter.com/fzw4WzT9pm — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 2, 2023

In this week’s live game, ten-man Shamrock Rovers got the better of Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium. Aaron Greene grabbed both goals for Stephen Bradley’s men who, despite the dismissal of captain Ronan Finn, looked comfortable against an out of form Lilywhites outfit. That means they have reclaimed their position at the top of the table on 36 points, one clear of Derry City.

Aaron Greene doubles the lead for 10-man Shamrock Rovers! ☘️ SHA 2-0 DUN#LOI | #SHADUN pic.twitter.com/znN5flr2KZ — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 2, 2023

While, at the UCD Bowl, the Students were up against an energised St Patrick’s Athletic. 20-year-old midfielder Ben McCormack provided all three assists as a Noah Lewis brace and a Conor Carty finish helped Jon Daly’s side to a 3-1 win. They now sit 4th in the table, four points off top spot and one point behind third placed Bohemians.

LOI Recap: The Youth

19-year-olds Eanna Clancy and Kailin Barlow started for Sligo Rovers in their defeat to Bohemians on Friday night. Clancy is a centre-back who trained with the Ireland under-19s back in February, and midfielder Barlow was involved in a similar camp last year. Unfortunately for Clancy, his day was cut short through injury in the ninth minute.

Young Eanna Clancy (CB, 19) and Kailin Barlow (AM, 19) start for Sligo Rovers away to Bohemians. #COYBIG https://t.co/5f4xDlA5nI — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 2, 2023

While no current Ireland underage internationals started in the game between Derry City and Shelbourne, youngsters like Brian Maher, Adam O’Reilly and Evan Caffrey were influential on the fixture. There was also a sub appearance for talented Ireland under-19 midfielder Jad Hakiki who came on for Shels’ in the second half and created one chance.

Ireland under-21 goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran kept his third consecutive clean-sheet for Cork City as they beat Drogheda 1-0. Ireland under-21 midfielder Matt Healy also started for City as they picked up three invaluable points, while Ireland under-18 midfielder Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh came on in the dying minutes.

Ireland U21 players Jimmy Corcoran (GK) and Matt Healy (CM) start with Ireland U18 midfielder Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh on the bench.#COYBIG https://t.co/nMZ5N22oXe — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 2, 2023

As usual, plenty of Ireland underage talent featured for St Pat’s as they beat UCD 3-1. Ireland under-21 defenders Sam Curtis and Jay McGrath and Ireland under-19 midfielder Adam Murphy started and performed beyond their years but 20-year-old midfielder Ben McCormack also starred by assisting all three Saints goals. Just as UCD’s Ireland under-17 right-back Daniel Babb came off in the 75th minute, on came his under-17 teammate Mason Melia for St Pat’s; two players who will learn plenty from such early exposure to men’s football. Ireland under-19 striker Tommy Lonergan also made a sub appearance for the 2021 FAI Cup winners.

Average age of Irish players starting: 22.5 Includes Ireland U21 defenders Sam Curtis and Jay McGrath and Ireland U19 midfielder Adam Murphy.#COYBIG https://t.co/CTtqhwGKvu — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 2, 2023

No current Ireland underage players started in the TV game between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk but 19-year-old winger Ryan O’Kane came on for Stephen O’Donnell’s side and Ireland under-19 left-back Kieran Cruise was introduced by Rovers in the 86th minute.

Also a mention for Ireland under-17 midfielder Romeo Akachukwu who played 25 minutes for Waterford in their 7-0 First Division thrashing of Treaty United.

That is a worldie from Waterford FC 16-year-old Romeo Akachuku!!! 😍 Ireland U17s 3-0 Wales U17s with twenty minutes left to play. Huge credit to the staff and players for bouncing back so well today. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/2eA4MNPsU2 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) May 20, 2023

The Results

Premier Division:

Bohemians 2-0 Sligo Rovers

Derry City 0-0 Shelbourne

Drogheda 0-1 Cork City

Shamrock Rovers 2-0 Dundalk

UCD 1-3 St Patrick’s Athletic

TABLE | SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division Victory for Shamrock Rovers takes them to the summit, as Derry City drop points! 🔝 Cork City's win takes them to within two points of Drogheda United 👀 It's all set up for a massive round of fixtures on Monday! #LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/lu2krp7ldn — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 2, 2023

First Division:

Athlone Town 1-0 Longford Town

Bray Wanderers 1-1 Galway United

Waterford FC 7-0 Treaty United

Finn Harps 0-0 Kerry FC

Wexford FC 2-1 Cobh Ramblers

TABLE | SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Athlone Town and Wexford are the climbers after their wins this evening 🧗 Roll on Bank Holiday Monday and another full round of fixtures! 🙌#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/2BJPr4Y8QK — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 2, 2023

