Close sidebar

LOI Recap: Drogheda stun Pat’s, Cruise scores first goal, Galway win again

by Ronan Calvert
LOI Recap

LOI Recap: The news, the youth, the scores.

LOI Recap is a weekly round-up feature from Pundit Arena which reflects on Friday night’s football under three headings: The News, The Youth and The Scores.

The News reflects on the big headlines emerging from the round, The Youth pays attention to the performances of Ireland underage internationals in the league and The Scores provides every result from the two League of Ireland divisions.

LOI Recap: The News

Cork City‘s winning run came to an end at Turner’s Cross as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Dundalk. City opened the scoring in the 20th minute as Louie Annesley turned the ball into his own net, but a Ryan O’Kane equaliser on the cusp of half-time swung momentum in Dundalk’s direction. The visitors took 13 shots on the night but it wasn’t until the 86th minute that they found their second goal of the game through substitute John Martin.

At the Brandywell, Derry City and Bohemians played out a 0-0 stalemate. Bohs goalkeeper James Tablot was forced into three stops and, despite having no saves to make, Derry ‘keeper Maher did enough good things with the ball to win RTE Man of the Match.

The standout result from the round was Drogheda 2-1 St Patrick’s Athletic, however. Pat’s, who were in the middle of a superb run under new manager Jon Daly, started slow and conceded in the 18th minute from an Adam Foley strike. Star midfielder Chris Forrester scored his tenth goal of the season to draw things level with a 45th minute penalty, but Pat’s failed to push on in the second 45 minutes and paid the ultimate price. Deep into injury time, Drogheda broke free down field and Darragh Markey was on hand to turn Dayle Rooney’s pass into the back of Dean Lyness’s net.

Shelbourne hosted an out-of-sorts Sligo Rovers at Tolka Park but, despite having 68% of possession, Damien Duff’s men were unable to come away with three points. Things looked promising for Shels’ when Matty Smith found the net in the sixth minute, but that was cancelled out later in the half through a stunning Niall Morahan strike. In search of an advantage, Duff introduced Jad Hakiki, Kyle Robinson and Kameron Ledwidge in the second half but neither his team or Sligo could find a winner.

There were no surprises at Tallaght Stadium as Shamrock Rovers strolled to a 4-0 victory over UCD with goals from Jack Byrne, Graham Burke and Kieran Cruise adding to an own-goal by Harvey O’Brien.

LOI Recap: The Youth

Ireland under-21 goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran and Ireland under-21 midfielder Matt Healy started in Cork City’s 2-1 loss to Dundalk. Healy won 2/2 tackles and completed 3/3 dribbles to help City’s charge but two goals from Dundalk – including one from 19-year-old winger Ryan O’Kane – saw Stephen O’Donnell’s men come away with the three points.

No current Ireland underage internationals appeared in the game between Derry City and Bohemians but youngsters like Brian Maher (22), Ronan Boyce (22) and Adam O’Reilly (22) played important roles for the Candystripes.

Pat’s travelled to Drogheda with Ireland under-21 right-back Sam Curtis, Ireland under-21 winger Conor Carty and Ireland under-19 striker Tommy Lonergan in their starting team, but it was Drogheda’s youngsters like 17-year-old goalkeeper Andrew Wogan and 19-year-old centre-back Emmanuel Adegboyega who stole the show in their 2-1 win. Ireland under-19 midfielder Adam Murphy only made a substitute appearance for St Pat’s as he had his Leaving Certificate earlier in the day. Similarly, Ireland under-17 striker Mason Melia came on in the last ten minutes just hours after sitting his Junior Cert.

No current Ireland underage internationals started in the contest between Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers but there were substitute appearances for Ireland under-19 midfielder Jad Hakiki (Shelbourne) and 19-year-old midfielder Kailin Barlow (Sligo). Hakiki completed 17/19 passes, took two shots and completed two long balls.

Ireland under-17 right-back Daniel Babb started for UCD in their 4-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium. Among the goals for Rovers was Ireland under-19 left-back Kieran Cruise who found the net not long after coming on at half-time.

The Scores

Premier Division: 

Cork City 1-2 Dundalk

Derry City 0-0 Bohemians

Drogheda 2-1 St Patrick’s Athletic

Shelbourne 1-1 Sligo Rovers

Shamrock Rovers 4-0 UCD

First Division: 

Kerry FC 0-1 Athlone Town

Longford Town 2-3 Finn Harps

Treaty United 0-1 Cobh Ramblers

Waterford 3-1 Bray Wanderers

Wexford 0-2 Galway United

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: ,

Author: Ronan Calvert

Sportswriter with Pundit Arena.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related posts

Vera Pauw announces squad for World Cup preparations

Shane Duffy lands three-year deal with Norwich City

Manchester United to play at Aviva Stadium this August