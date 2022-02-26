Kenny’s Kids LOI Action: Jack Moylan excellent as Alex Murphy attracts attention

Welcome back to ‘LOI Action’ with Kenny’s Kids.

The League of Ireland is back for another year of exciting action and so is our weekly ‘LOI Action’ round-up!

Every Saturday we present Pundit Arena readers with a round-up of the best Irish senior and underage international involvements from the night before.

Here’s the best of Friday’s night’s Kenny’s Kids content…

Kenny’s Kids LOI Action: Premier Division.

Bohemian FC: 2 (Flores 28′, Omochere 44′)

Dundalk: 2 (Hoban 30′, Bradley 56′)

Ireland under-21 internataionals Tyreke Wilson and Dawson Devoy started for Bohs’ in their 2-2 home draw with Dundalk at Dalymount Park.

Left-back Wilson took the captain’s armband for Keith Long’s men on the night and provided his usual service up and down the touchline.

A number of Ireland underage internationals were named on the Bohemian bench, but only Ireland under-19 midfielder Jamie Mullins and 21-year-old midfielder Jordan Doherty were introduced.

One-cap Ireland international Andy Boyle started for Dundalk, while Ireland under-19 winger Ryan O’Kane was an unused sub.

Derry City: 2 (Patching 55′, McGonigle 94′)

Shamrock Rovers: 1 (Watts 72′)

Derry City secured a massive victory at the Brandywell last night as star striker Jamie McGonigle capitalized on a late mistake from Roberto Lopes.

The Candystripes lined out with Ireland under-21 goalkeeper Brian Maher and Ireland under-21 midfielder Brandon Kavanagh in their starting team.

Ireland under-21 squad member Ronan Boyce enjoyed a fantastic 2021 season and the right-back came on in the second half for the home side.

Rovers lined up with Ireland international Jack Byrne in their starting eleven and the 25-year-old was joined in the sec0nd-half by fellow international Graham Burke.

Burke’s introduction helped Stephen Bradley’s men get a stranglehold on proceedings and Ireland under-21 right-back Andy Lyons also had a positive impact on proceedings.

However, their efforts ultimately proved insufficient as Ruairidh’s Higgins’ Derry collected a well deserved win in front of a packed home crowd.

Drogheda: 0

Shelbourne: 2 (Hawkins 48′, Coyle 93′)

Shelbourne are up and running in 2022 – or ‘Damien Duff’s Shelbourne’ as they’re better known these days.

The Dublin side started with Ireland under-21 left-back Kameron Ledwidge in their starting team and, 20-year-old playmaker Jack Moylan, who was last capped by Ireland at under-17 level, will surely receive an Ireland under-21 call-up if he keeps up his early season form.

Moylan caught the eye for Shels’ in their season opener against St Pat’s and backed up the display last night by assisting Dan Hawkins in the 48th minute.

Ireland underage international Jordan McEneff came on for Shelbourne in the second half. The 21-year-old Arsenal midfielder is on loan at Tolka Park as he tries to get himself back to full fitness after a couple of serious injuries in England.

Drogheda started with Ireland under-21 squad members Evan Weir and Andrew Quinn in defence, but the young duo proved unable to hold out against Shelbourne’s attack.

UCD: 0

Finn Harps: 0

UCD and Finn Harps ended goalless but the inexperienced Students will be relatively happy with their night’s work.

Ireland under-21 striker Colm Whelan, Ireland under-21 winger Liam Kerrigan, Ireland under-19 midfielder Evan Caffrey and Ireland under-18 defender John Ryan all started for the home side.

Former Ireland under-19 midfielder Sean Brennan is still just 20 and also started for Andrew Myler’s men.

St Pat’s: 1 (Owolabi 82′)

Sligo Rovers: 2 (Horgan 40′, Keena 78′)

St Patrick’s Athletic impressed in front of the RTE cameras last week but failed to get up to the pace of last night’s encounter with Sligo Rovers.

Ireland underage midfielder Niall Morahan started for Sligo and acquitted himself well against the excellent Chris Forrester.

Udinese-bound Ireland under-19 centre-back James Abankwah and 19-year-old winger Darragh Burns also started for Tim Clancy’s Pat’s, while 16-year-old midfielder Adam Murphy came on in the 85th minute for his league debut.

Kenny’s Kids: First Division round-up.

Cork City: 0

Galway United: 1 (McCarthy 36′)

Nearly 5,000 supporters packed into Turner’s Cross last night but it was John Caulfield’s Galway who came away with the spoils, thanks to a first-half strike from 20-year-old Edward McCarthy.

17-year-old left-back Alex Murphy assisted the goal in front of Newcastle United representatives, who are understood to be keeping an eye on the Ireland under-21 squad member.

Ireland underage midfielder Barry Coffey scored twice for Cork last weekend but was unable to repeat the trick this time around.

Waterford: 1 (Britton 27′)

Bray Wanderers: 0

20-year-old centre-back Kevin Johsua played in a big role in helping Waterford to victory against Bray Wanderers.

Joshua is on loan from West Bromwich Albions’ under-23 side and has started life in the League of Ireland excellently.

Ireland under-21 squad member Cian Kavanagh came on as a second half substitute for Ian Morris’s Blues and, along with 20-year-old midfielder Roland Idowu, helped guide the hosts to three points.

Based on early season evidence, it could be a long year for Bray Wanderers.

Cobh Ramblers: 2 (Larkin 28′, Whitmarsh 72′)

Wexford FC: 3 (Considine 71′, Corcoran 81′ & 89′)

Altbough there were no Ireland underage internationals on show, Cobh Ramblers’ clash with Wexford FC certainly made for entertaining viewing.

The visitors scored three times in the last twenty minutes to pick up a big win on the road.

