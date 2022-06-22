Limerick teenager Dara Costelloe signs new contract with Burnley

Dara Costelloe is hoping to make a breakthrough at Burnley after signing a new contract.

Limerick winger Dara Costelloe has signed a new deal with Championship club Burnley.

The 19-year-old appeared on the Clarets’ bench seven times last season after impressing for their U23 side in Premier League 2.

The former Galway United winger found the back of the net 12 times at that level last season and is now hoping to make his senior debut in 2022/2023.

Burnley’s relegation to the Championship could present Costelloe with a greater chance of seeing first-team action as they eye a swift return to the Premier League.

Nathan Collins starts with Kevin Long and young Dara Costelloe on the bench 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG https://t.co/IcoBfJB08A — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 30, 2022

Dara Costelloe ‘buzzing’ to sign Burnley deal.

Although he is yet to feature for Ireland at underage level, Costelloe is one of Ireland’s most talented teenagers playing in England.

His numbers from 2021/2022 compare favourably to fellow Irishmen in the UK’s underage leagues and he hopes to “make a name” for himself by continuing that form next season.

“Last season went well for me so I want to kick on, see what this season has to offer and hopefully make a name for myself,” Costelloe explained when speaking to Burnley’s offical website.

“There’s exciting times ahead here, it’s a club with ambition so I’m pleased to sign a new contract.

“I just can’t wait to get started again,” he added.

Huge day for Dara Costelloe who has been brilliant for Burnleys U23s this season 💪 The 19-year-old winger makes the bench for the Clarets' Premier League clash against Southampton. Proud day for @GalwayUnitedFC and @aislingannafc too 👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Rmm6vNOYx9 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 21, 2022

Dara Costelloe.

Costelloe hails form Lisnagry in county Limerick and played with local club Aisling Annacotty growing up.

Despite not always being selected for Annacotty ‘A’ teams, the quick-footed dribbler developed rapidly both physically and technically as a teenager to become one of the club’s top assets.

Dara Costelloe (15), Colin Kelly (16) and Donal Higgins (16) all made their Galway United debuts at Finn Park last night. #GUFC pic.twitter.com/4hBJecnRKK — Gaillimh Aontaithe (@GalwayUnitedFC) September 1, 2018

It wasn’t long before he attracted interest from Galway United where he was given his first team debut as a 15-year-old in September 2018.

In doing so, he became the club’s youngest ever debutant and went on to make 18 further appearances in maroon.

UK scouts were alerted to his talents as a result and, in the end, it was Burnley who secured his signature in Feburary 2021.

With bags of potential and an ability operate as both a winger and a striker, it would be a surprise if he failed to make his debut off the bench in the new season.

