Close sidebar

Limerick teenager Dara Costelloe signs new contract with Burnley

by Ronan Calvert
Dara Costelloe Burnley

Dara Costelloe is hoping to make a breakthrough at Burnley after signing a new contract.

Limerick winger Dara Costelloe has signed a new deal with Championship club Burnley.

The 19-year-old appeared on the Clarets’ bench seven times last season after impressing for their U23 side in Premier League 2.

The former Galway United winger found the back of the net 12 times at that level last season and is now hoping to make his senior debut in 2022/2023.

Burnley’s relegation to the Championship could present Costelloe with a greater chance of seeing first-team action as they eye a swift return to the Premier League.

Dara Costelloe ‘buzzing’ to sign Burnley deal.

Although he is yet to feature for Ireland at underage level, Costelloe is one of Ireland’s most talented teenagers playing in England.

His numbers from 2021/2022 compare favourably to fellow Irishmen in the UK’s underage leagues and he hopes to “make a name” for himself by continuing that form next season.

“Last season went well for me so I want to kick on, see what this season has to offer and hopefully make a name for myself,” Costelloe explained when speaking to Burnley’s offical website.

“There’s exciting times ahead here, it’s a club with ambition so I’m pleased to sign a new contract.

“I just can’t wait to get started again,” he added.

Dara Costelloe.

Costelloe hails form Lisnagry in county Limerick and played with local club Aisling Annacotty growing up.

Despite not always being selected for Annacotty ‘A’ teams, the quick-footed dribbler developed rapidly both physically and technically as a teenager to become one of the club’s top assets.

It wasn’t long before he attracted interest from Galway United where he was given his first team debut as a 15-year-old in September 2018.

In doing so, he became the club’s youngest ever debutant and went on to make 18 further appearances in maroon.

UK scouts were alerted to his talents as a result and, in the end, it was Burnley who secured his signature in Feburary 2021.

With bags of potential and an ability operate as both a winger and a striker, it would be a surprise if he failed to make his debut off the bench in the new season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Sadio Mane bids heartfelt farewell to Liverpool fans in final interview

Transfer Daily: Bayern Munich officially announce Sadio Mane signing, Lukaku on verge of Inter return

League of Ireland: Confirmed summer signings in the 2022 Premier & First Division