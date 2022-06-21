Liam Scales joins Aberdeen on season-long loan from Celtic

Irish defender Liam Scales has joined Aberdeen from Celtic.

Former Shamrock Rovers star Liam Scales has signed a season-long loan deal with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

Scales joined Celtic last summer after an impressive few years in the League of Ireland, but lost his place in Ange Postecoglou’s plans after sustaining an injury towards the end of the campaign.

Scales made twelve appearances for the Hoops in total and scored two goals. He played predominantly as a left wing-back but is also comfortable as a left-sided centre-back.

Aberdeen manager Goodwin on Liam Scales.

Aberdeen are managed by Irishman Jim Goodwin who brought the likes of Conor McCarthy, Jamie McGrath and Connor Ronan to his previous club St Mirren so it is no surprise to see the Waterford man snap up a countryman in this transfer window.

Speaking to Aberdeen’s official website, Goodwin revealed that he tried to sign Scales in the past after being impressed by his performances as a centre-back in the League of Ireland.

“Liam is a player that I have been trying to get for the last couple of years,” he explained.

“I watched him very closely during his time at Shamrock Rovers, unfortunately I couldn’t get a deal done.

“Liam is 23-years-old and has already amassed nearly 200 appearances in senior football. He’s a strong character with a winning mentality, who will no doubt be a great addition to the squad.

“He is coming in as a left-sided centre half, which is the position I saw him play regularly for Shamrock Rovers, and the one we believe is his best position.

“He is aggressive, mobile, very comfortable on the ball and he has all the qualities you would want in a modern-day centre back.”

Liam Scales has Celtic 1-0 up against Raith Rovers at half-time thanks to this belter 🚀🚀#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Ws28nKFWxH — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 13, 2022

Liam Scales.

League of Ireland supporters will know all about Scales from his time at UCD and Shamrock Rovers.

The Ireland underage international joined Rovers in 2020 and enjoyed the best form of his career between 2020 and the summer of 2021.

Renowned for his athleticism, passing ability and eye for a goal, Scales still has the makings of an international centre-half and Aberdeen could prove the perfect place for him to develop his game.

