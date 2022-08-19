League One club ready to offer Danny Grant Huddersfield escape route

Fleetwood Town are interested in signing Irish winger Danny Grant.

Fleetwood Town want to sign Irish winger Danny Grant on loan from Huddersfield Town, according to iNews.

Grant signed for the Terriers from Bohemians in January 2021, but is yet to make his first team debut for the club, despite being fit to play for more than six months.

Since recovering from two hamstring injuries, the Dubliner has been limited to ‘B Team’ action with the Championship club – but calls from supporters to involve him in the first team have intensified in recent weeks, amid a poor run of results.

Danny Grant attracting League One interest.

A change of manager this summer offered Grant a glimpse of hope as he was promised first team involvements, but the player is now hungry for a loan away, after being left as an unused substitute in their Carabao Cup first round defeat to Preston North End.

Pundit Arena understands that Bradford City were leading the race to land the 22-year-old earlier in the transfer window, before he was talked out of leaving The John Smith’s Stadium by Huddersfield bosses.

Now however, fresh interest has emerged from League One outfit Fleetwood Town, who are currently managed by former Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Remember Bohs winger Danny Grant? He provided another assist for Huddersfield B today. The 22-year-old now has 7 goals and 4 assists in 16 'B team' games and is hopeful for the new season with Danny Schofield (last year's assistant manager) taking charge. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/o5bOYyudJQ — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 9, 2022

Fleetwood in for Danny Grant.

Former Bohemians striker Promise Omochere and Ireland under-19 attacker Cian Hayes are among the attacking options at the club, but Grant, who won the PFAI Young Player of the Year award for 2020, would be confident of making his mark at that level.

And, although Huddersfield remain determined to keep hold of Grant for squad depth purposes, a loan to the Cods is now a ‘distinct possibility’, according to iNews, as long as he forces the issue.

