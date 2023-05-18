League of Ireland trio included in Ireland training squad

Stephen Kenny has named an Ireland training squad ahead of their upcoming qualifiers.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 22-man squad for a four-day training camp in Bristol. The camp will take place next week to keep players sharp ahead of June’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

Kenny’s squad is comprised of 19 players from the English Football League as well as League of Ireland trio Brian Maher (Derry City), James Talbot (Bohemians) and Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers).

Players like Mark Travers, Caoimhin Kelleher, Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins (all Premier League), Matt Doherty (La Liga) and Mikey Johnston (Portugal) were unavailable for selection due to ongoing fixtures with their club sides. A potential call-up for Udinese’s Festy Ebosele was not a possibility for the same reason.

Ireland training squad: Call-ups and injury concerns

Their absence has however allowed for first call-ups for Hull City centre-back Sean McLoughlin, Millwall right-back Danny McNamara and Everton striker Tom Cannon. Ireland under-21 international Cannon has just completed an impressive loan spell at Preston where he scored eight goals.

Swansea wing-back Ryan Manning meanwhile, is recalled after missing the last couple of Ireland camps. He scored five goals and provided nine assists in the Championship this season.

Jeff Hendrick and Alan Browne will miss the camp as they recover from injury but are expected to be in contention for the Greece and Gibraltar matches in June. Man of the Match against France, Chiedozie Ogbene, will report to camp where he will continue to have his recent hamstring injury assessed.

The bad news for Kenny is that Seamus Coleman, Andrew Omobamidele and Callum Robinson will definitely miss the all important Greece match through injury.

Kenny on Ireland squad.

“The six-week break between the end of the Championship and our qualifier in Greece is something we have to navigate and make sure our preparations are planned well,” said Kenny.

“This training camp in Bristol for four days is essential before we travel to Turkey on June 5th for nine days ahead of our visit to Athens and we’re looking forward to a good four days training and some sharp sessions.”

Ireland Squad: Max O’Leary (Bristol City), James Talbot (Bohemians), Brian Maher (Derry City); Danny McNamara (Millwall), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Sean McLaughlin (Hull City); Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby County); Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Tom Cannon (Everton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).

