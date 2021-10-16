Kenny’s Kids: Colm Whelan bags nineteenth goal of the season

Introducing ‘LOI Action’ with Kenny’s Kids

For the final few weeks of the League of Ireland season, there will be a new feature brought to you by Kenny’s Kids and Pundit Arena.

Anyone who follows Kenny’s Kids will know that the Twitter account focuses on Ireland internationals, Ireland underage internationals and any other promising Irishmen under the age of 24. As the League of Ireland becomes more and more important to the future of Irish football due to Brexit implications, we feel like it is time to look closer to home.

Premier Division

Bohemians: 1 (Georgie Kelly 86′)

Dundalk: 1 (Sami Ben Amar 30′)

All ten teams were involved last night with five games played under Friday night lights. At Dalymount Park, Bohemians drew 1-1 with Dundalk in perhaps the biggest fixture of the round.

Ireland U21s Andy Lyons (RB, 21), Tyreke Wilson (LB, 21) , Dawson Devoy (CM, 19) and Ross Tierney (CM, 20) all started for the Gypsies with Ireland U19 star Jamie Mullins (CAM, 17) coming on off the bench for his eight appearance of the season. Goalkeeper James Talbot was involved in the Ireland senior squad last month and started in goal for Keith Long’s men. Goalscorer Georgie Kelly (ST, 24) meanwhile has been thrown into the Republic of Ireland conversation in recent times and showed why last night with his 19th league goal of the campaign.

One cap Ireland international Andy Boyle (CB, 30) started for Dundalk, who also had Ireland U19 winger Ryan O’Kane (18) on the bench.

LOI TALENT WATCH: Thread on the excellent performance of Dundalk's 17 year-old debutant winger Ryan O'Kane in their friendly against Bohemians on Friday 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q832HDLxtT — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 27, 2021

Derry City: 1 (Junior 63′)

St Patrick’s Athletic: 0

Derry City are on the rise under Ruaidhri Higgins and came out as 1-0 winners over St Pat’s last night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell. The former Dundalk assistant has backed his young players this season and his faith has been rewarded. There were Ireland U21 call-ups for Ronan Boyce (RB, 20) and Evan McLaughlin (CM, 19) earlier this month and both played a key role for the Candystripes against Stephen O’Donnell”s Saints.

Ireland U19s defender James Abankwah (17) started for St Pat’s, as did Darragh Burns (WG, 19) who is currently completing paperwork to switch from the North to the Republic. Another Ireland U19 international, Kian Corbally (CM, 17) made the bench.

𝙏𝙃𝙍𝙀𝙀 𝙎𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙎 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍𝙏 𝘼𝙎 𝙄𝙍𝙀𝙇𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝘿𝙍𝘼𝙒 𝙒𝙄𝙏𝙃 𝙎𝙒𝙀𝘿𝙀𝙉 James Abankwah, Kian Corbally & Ben McCormack all started as the 🇮🇪 U19s drew 1-1 with Sweden in Marbella yesterday Aidomo Emakhu got the goal ⚽️#StPatsFC | #InternationalSaints 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FkV31YKOxG — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) October 12, 2021

Drogheda: 2 (Darragh Markey 52′, Mark Doyle 66′)

Longford: 0

Ireland U21 squad members David Odumosu (GK, 20) and Killian Phillips (CM, 19) both played ninety minutes for Drogheda against Longford with Phillips making a partiuclarly big impression. The teenager has started 22 times this season for Tim Clancy’s team and is tipped to have a bright future ahead of him.

Fellow Ireland U21 squad members Dean Williams (ST, 21) and Darragh Nugent (CM, 19) started for the visitors.

🧤 David Odumosu appreciation post 💪 Take a look back at the best saves from our #⃣2⃣3⃣ on Friday 👏 🟣🔵 #WeAreDrogs #OurTownOurClub pic.twitter.com/kk76VLj8a2 — Drogheda United F.C. (@DroghedaUnited) September 15, 2021

Waterford: 4 (Phoenix Patterson 19′, Junior Quitirna 68′ & 94′, John Martin 92′)

Finn Harps: 1 (Tunde Owolabi pen 75′)

Ireland U21 squad member Niall O’Keefe (CB, 21) started in Waterford’s 4-1 victory over Ollie Horgan’s Harps at the RSC.

Shamrock Rovers: 2 (Danny Mandroiu 10′, Aaron Greene 32′)

Sligo Rovers: 0

22-year-old midfielder Danny Mandroiu trained with Ireland last Summer and scored a brilliant goal to help Shamrock Rovers defeat Sligo 2-0 at Tallaght Stadium. Former Ireland international Joey O’Brien and Ireland U19 striker Aidomo Emakhu (17) were unused subsitutes for the Hoops.

Sligo have young talent such as Ed McGinty (GK, 22), John Mahon (CB, 21), Seamas Keogh (RB, 21) in their side but were without Ireland U21 squad member Niall Morahan (CM, 20), while Ireland U19 striker Johnny Kenny (18) only came on at half-time.

Take a bow Danny Mandroiu. The Shamrock Rovers man does it all by himself to open the scoring! ☘️ 15' @ShamrockRovers 1-0 @sligorovers Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/iA2SC2wMZX — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 15, 2021

First Division

Bray Wanderers: 1 (Conor Clifford 45′)

Cabinteely: 2 (Kevin Knight 57′, Mark Byrne OG 77′)

Ireland U21 players Brandon Kavanagh (CAM, 21) and Brian Maher (GK, 20) both started for Bray but couldn’t help the Seagulls overcome a battling Cabinteely side. Another Ireland U21 squad member, centre-back Andrew Quinn (19), was named on the bench.

Brandon Kavanagh's second goal for Bray last night 🚀🚀 The 20 year-old Ireland U21 midfielder is such an exciting talent 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/PdU7e7WCkd — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 3, 2021

Cobh Ramblers: 2 (David O’Leary 21′, Daniel O’Connell 32′)

Shelbourne: 0

With the league title already secured, Shelbourne fell to a disappointing defeat against Cobh Ramblers. Ireland U21 left-back Kameron Ledwidge (21) started for Ian Morris’ men.

Galway United: 2 (Stephen Walsh 7′, David Hurley 38′)

Wexford: 1

Promising midfielder Jack Moylan (20) got on the scoresheet for Wexford but it wasn’t enough as first half goals from Stephen Walsh and 22-year-old David Hurley earned Galway all three points. They have high hopes for young defender Alex Murphy (17) out west and the Ireland U21 squad member came on in the 77th minute for John Caulfield’s side to see out the game.

"He's going to be a great player, he did really really well last week as well" Conan believes @WexfordFC 19-year-old Jack Moylan will have a big future in the league after watching his recent performances 💫 Listen: https://t.co/3OmIyxTg7j#LOIArena pic.twitter.com/if2VMkccAB — LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena) July 14, 2021

UCD: 1 (Colm Whelan 42′)

Cork City: 0

A first half penalty from Ireland U21 striker Colm Whelan (21) registered as his nineteenth goal of the season. The youngster now has 37 goals in 45 games for the Students, putting him at 9th in the club’s all-time goalscorer standings. His Ireland U21 teammate Liam Kerrigan (WG, 21) also started, as did Ireland U19 midfielder Evan Caffrey (18).

Ireland U21 midfielders Aaron Bolger (21) and Barry Coffey (20) started on the Cork side. Ireland U21 squad member Josh Honohan (CB, 20) also started.

🎥 @colmwhelan2000 speaking with @AndrewDempsey98 after his winning goal brought him to 19 league goals for the season and saw him take his place in our record books with our most ever league goals in a season, and taking his overall tally for us to 37 goals in 45 games! 🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/KYyG5CMAdo — UCD AFC (@UCDAFC) October 16, 2021

Treaty United: 1 (Kieran Hanlon 73′)

Athlone Town: 1 (James Doona 25′)

There was no Ireland underage talent on show at Market’s Field but the Limerick side won’t care as a second half Red Hanlon penalty secured a play-off place for Treaty in their debut season.

Treaty United players receive a standing ovation from the bumper crowd in their lap of honour 👏 pic.twitter.com/12h8wNi2yi — Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) October 15, 2021

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s up and coming talent make sure to follow Kenny’s Kids

