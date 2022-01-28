Ex-Cork City star Kieran Sadlier signs for Bolton Wanderers

Kieran Sadlier is on the move.

League of Ireland Premier Division winner, Kieran Sadlier, has swapped one League One side for another, joining Bolton Wanderers from Rotherham United.

Sadlier, 27, signed for Rotherham from Doncaster Rovers in 2020, but only managed to make 27 appearances for the Millers.

The attacking midfielder was mainly deployed in cup games during his time at New York Stadium, as Rotherham typically prefer to operate with wing-backs and two strikers in the league.

The former Ireland U21 international now moves to the ninth club of his career, hoping for a shot at more first-team action.

Bolton sit 15th in the League One standings, and after suffering the loss of Eoin Doyle to St Pat’s. the White’s will hope Sadlier and his set-piece prowess can propel them up the table.

Kieran Sadlier hasn't been a regular starter for Rotherham this season, but this free-kick to complete his hattrick against Man City U23s last night was devine 🇮🇪⚽️🤌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/hGJZxhEOrd — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 27, 2021

Bolton excited to add Kieran Sadlier to their squad

Despite his limited chances at Rotherham, Sadlier is a proven creator and goalscorer that will excite Bolton fans.

The West Ham youth product scored 17 times for Sligo Rovers, 29 times for Cork City and 15 times for Doncaster Rovers.

Sadlier has a catalogue of impressive strikes, but he’s perhaps best known for this goal from his own box, while playing for Cork against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Speaking to Bolton’s official website, manager Ian Evatt mentioned his long-term admiration for the Irishman:

“Kieran is a player we tried to sign in the summer and it didn’t happen,”

“We tried to sign him again at the start of this window and it didn’t look like it was going to happen and then we’ve managed to get it done and over the line. I think he’s delighted and we’re delighted.

“He’s used to winning football matches. He’s been a big part of the Rotherham team that is doing really well in this division.

“He’s a goalscorer at this level, who can play in a number of positions and it’s a no-brainer for us.

“He’s a player that improves us and makes us better, which we are trying to do in this window.”

One Irishman in, one Irishman out for Rotherham United

Independent.ie reported last night that Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly has signed a lucrative three-and-a-half-year contract with Rotherham.

The 25-year-old found the back of the net 21 times last season and now looks set to link up with Chiedozie Ogbene and Ireland under-21 striker JJ Kayode for the League One title challengers.

Kelly’s new club sit third in the league on 53 points, just one point behind Wigan Athletic and Sunderland, who are tied at the top.

Although they will have to do it without Sadlier, the Millers still look well equipped for an Irish-influenced promotion charge,

