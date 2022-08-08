Kenny’s Kids: Will Smallbone and the need for an Irish creator

Kenny’s Kids: All eyes on Will Smallbone after promising Stoke City performance.

It has been said for some time now that Ireland lack a creative force who can find cracks in deep-lying defences.

The 1-0 away defeat to Armenia was the most recent episode of frustration, as 68% of possession counted for nothing on that turgid afternoon in Yerevan.

Without that imaginative number ten, Shane Duffy’s noggin became the best hope of finding a breakthrough against the ultra-defensive home side.

And, for all the promising signs against the higher-ranked Scotland and Ukraine at the end of June, there isn’t much reason to believe that next month’s reverse fixture against the Armenians will be any easier than the last.

That’s if the Irish personnel remain the same, at least. The team has come a long way – with the classy Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins and Josh Cullen launching attacks, Ireland tend to make their way into the opposition third with regularity – but the issues arise in and around the opponents’ box.

Management isn’t completely excused for a shortage of innovation in those areas, but game-changing players in attacking midfield positions are among the most important players for any good team in world football.

Not since Wes Hoolahan have Ireland truly had an advanced playmaker and, for that reason, the Boys in Green badly struggled to ask many questions when Stephen Kenny approached his maiden Nations League campaign with the 4-2-3-1 he implemented so successfully with Dundalk and the Ireland U21s.

Instead, Ireland’s best displays under the Dubliner have been characterised by pace, energy and the exploitation of space. Attacking wing-backs and pacey forwards in a 3-4-2-1 have helped secure impressive results against Portugal, Belgium, Serbia and Scotland, but against lower seeds, Ireland need a key man to unlock some sturdy doors.

Thankfully, the opening weeks of this season have given a shot of encouragement in that department.

Will Smallbone and Ireland’s other creative options.

Compared to other positions, there still is a poverty of Irish number tens across the UK, but the few existing options are starting to make big strides in their careers.

Kenny’s preferred attacking midfielder from his Ireland under-21 days, Connor Ronan, made the Wolves bench for their opening game of the season against Leeds after impressing both coaches and teammates in pre-season.

Sammie Szmodics, who trained with Ireland last summer, is a 26-year-old midfielder who recently joined Blackburn Rovers from Peterborough United. He made his debut for Rovers on Saturday and marked it by scoring against Swansea.

While in Scotland, Jamie McGrath got off to a superb start with Dundee United by assisting their winning goal against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday evening. The Wigan loanee was then rewarded with his first start on Sunday as he played 90 minutes against Livingston.

The biggest revelation of all however is current under-21 international Will Smallbone who is finally beginning to show his class for club and country after an injury-ravaged few years.

Smallbone is on loan with Stoke City from Southampton this season and is off to a fantastic start with the Potters. He won Man of the Match on his full debut against Blackpool on Saturday and was hailed by his manager Michael O’Neill after the game.

Kenny’s Kids: Will Smallbone shows his class for Stoke.

“He played very well today,” O’Neill said following the 2-0 win. “He is a very talented boy and he has the ability to play in tight little spaces.

“He can improvise in those tight spaces, and there is more to come from Will. That is his first real 80 minutes with us and we’ve only had him in the building for less than two weeks.

Smallbone excelled by drifting patiently into pockets of space throughout the contest. His one-touch contributions progressed Stoke’s play into dangerous positions time and again, something which particularly pleased his boss.

“I thought he showed what he’s about today. He is quality, and there are times where we might need to work on him off the ball – maybe he has a little bit better to do at times – but how he used the ball and linked with the play was extremely important.”

Unlike a Hoolahan, Ronan or even Jack Byrne, Smallbone is not necessarily what you might imagine from a technically accomplished midfielder in the fact that demanding the ball every minute is not quite his priority.

Instead, he is happy to roam into intelligent spaces. Rather than picking up the ball from deep to try and make things happen, he looks to find the best square of grass possible in any given attack.

Sometimes, as O’Neill maybe alluded to, that approach can see him drift to the periphery of games (he had the least touches of Stoke’s three midfielders on Saturday) but importantly, when the ball comes his way, he makes it count, usually because he has snuck himself somewhere far up the field where he has time and space.

Across the course of the game, he completed 31/39 passes for the Potters, eight of which were passes into the final third.

Smallbone: Big potential.

Operating as the more advanced of two number eights, Smallbone busied the left-hand side of the park with his movement and had plenty of joy.

On more than one occasion he was able to release left-wing back Josh Tymon down the wing and that proved to be key in Stoke’s victory as Tymon provided not one but two assists at the Bet365 Stadium.

Smallbone is a master of subtlety and it’s his deft contributions which will present Stoke with an abundance of chances throughout the campaign.

The more obvious threat of Jacob Brown and Dwight Gayle will put defenders on red alert but over time you would expect teams to double down on their supplier.

Kenny’s Kids: Smallbone can end Ireland’s struggles.

It’s a picture which can easily be imagined on the international stage too. Troy Parrott, Michael Obafemi and Adam Idah bring respective qualities in attack, be it sharp-shooting, constant movement or raw pace.

Sometimes however, they can have a tough time losing their markers as they cut isolated figures disconnected from the double pivot of Jeff Hendrick and Josh Cullen.

For all of the work-ethic and endeavour of Jason Knight, Alan Browne or Chiedozie Ogbene, who might usually play just behind them, Smallbone does look to be a level above when it comes to the technical side of the game.

Ireland would lose lots of important athleticism and pressing commitment should they drop any of the aforementioned players but one thing is for sure: an alternative, more incisive option is needed – whether that’s off the bench or from the start, against bigger teams or against those pesky smaller teams.

His very presence could draw defenders and leave valuable space elsewhere for the forwards to exploit. The 22-year-old’s awareness of space and intelligence to use it in his favour looks completely natural to him and somebody like Parrott could really benefit from his creativity.

Smallbone in line for senior Ireland call-up?

The Ireland under-21s have a crunch European Championship play-off against Israel ahead of them this September and as things stand, Smallbone will be the first name on Jim Crawford’s teamsheet for the fixture.

There is a possibility that his performances make him impossible to ignore for the senior’s upcoming Nations League games against Armenia and Scotland, however.

It will take more than a couple of strong under-21 displays and a Championship Man of the Match award to convince Kenny, but if Smallbone’s performances continue, the Ireland manager does have form when it comes to calling up under-21 players when the 21s need them most.

19-year-old Festy Ebosele was included in the previous Republic of Ireland squad even though he wasn’t in Kenny’s first team plans, so, should Smallbone be viewed as a genuine game-changer, he could well feature in one of the two Nations League games.

The 2022 Ireland team are a well-oiled machine who can mix it with the best on their day, but they don’t have a dynamic talent pool and they don’t have alternative solutions to tricky questions – in some respects they have been a low-block opponent away from disaster at any given time.

If even one of Smallbone, McGrath, Ronan or Szmodics can show their best form this season, then maybe, just maybe, those Armenia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan-type crisis can be eradicated from Kenny’s Ireland story.

