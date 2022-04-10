Kenny’s Kids Saturday Round-Up: Troy Parrott hits sumptuous volley for MK Dons

Kenny’s Kids: Saturday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping tabs across all of the action on Saturday as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy Saturday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids in the Premier League.

Not a vintage day for the Irish in the Premier League, it has to be said. Although there was one exception.

Seamus Coleman started the day brightly as his Everton team shocked Manchester United with a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Coleman won possesion more times than any other player on the pitch to help keep the Toffee’s survival hopes alive.

Séamus Coleman won possession more times (12) than any player on the pitch during Everton 1-0 Man Utd. Leading by example (again). © pic.twitter.com/QsIfUWMxnx — Squawka (@Squawka) April 9, 2022

In the 3pm kick-offs, there were no Irish starters to report on. Will Smallbone did however come on in the second half of Southampton’s 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Chelsea.

While, in the later kick-off, Matt Doherty started for Spurs against Aston Villa but was substituted in the first half after sustaining an injury.

The Championship.

Sheffield United faced Bournemouth in yesterday’s early kick-off in the Championship. John Egan and Enda Stevens started for the Blades, while Mark Travers started between the Bournemouth sticks in the 0-0 draw.

Ireland defenders Egan and Stevens have now kept two consecutive Championship clean-sheets while Travers also continues to shine. The Kildare man made a late save to salvage an important point for the Cherries.

Mark Travers is leading Bournemouth to the Premier League with stops like this #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Sr4KNdv6sR — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 10, 2022

There was further good news as Robbie Brady made his return from injury for Bournemouth by coming on in the 89th minute and Conor Hourihane also made an appearance, by coming on in the 81st minute for Paul Heckingbottom’s side

Another man returning from injury was Blackburn captain Darragh Lenihan. The talented centre-back started for Tony Mowbray’s men in their 1-1 draw with Blackpool, who had Richard Keogh on their bench.

Midfielders Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics both started for the stuggling Peterborough on the road to Bristol. Goalkeeper Max O’Leary was on the Bristol bench for the 1-1 draw but Callum O’Dowda remains a notable absence.

Aaron Connolly was reintroduced to the Middlesbrough starting eleven this week but couldn’t find a way past Hull City’s Sean McLoughlin who continues to excel in the Championship.

The former Cork City centre-back was a calm presence in defence as the Tigers earned a 1-0 victory over Chris Wilder’s side.

Big mention for former Cork centre-back Sean McLoughlin who is delivering week in week out for Hull City in the Championship 🐯 The 25-year-old kept another clean-sheet yesterday in their 1-0 win against Middlesbrough 👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/ZbPamBgEW1 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 10, 2022

From Tigers to Lions: 23-year-old right-back Danny McNamara scored his first and second goals of his Millwall career in their 4-1 thumping of Barnsley.

McNamara appeared for the Ireland under-21s during Stephen Kenny’s time in charge but is yet to win a senior cap for the Boys in Green.

Danny McNamara's first ever goal for Millwall! 🦁 The 23-year-old right-back is enjoying some season and scored twice in the Lions' 4-1 victory over Barnsley 🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/DDx4UW41oP — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 10, 2022

At the Liberty Stadium, Michael Obafemi and Cyrus Christie both started for Swansea against a Derby County team that featured Ireland under-21 centre-back Eiran Cashin.

Youngsters Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele came on as second-half substitutes for Derby but couldn’t help Wayne Rooney’s side find a result as it ended 2-1 to the hosts.

Jayson Molumby started for West Bromwich Albion in their disappointing 3-1 defeat to Stoke City at the Hawthorns.

Callum Robinson came on to score past Jack Bonham in the second-half but it was far from enough for the Baggies as they continue to sputter under Steve Bruce.

Your CR7 breaks phones 📱

My CR7 breaks the net 🥅

We are not the same 🇮🇪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/PByunNBKTv — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 10, 2022

The lower leagues.

One man dominates this weekend’s League One headlines and he goes by the name of Troy Parrott.

The 20-year-old continued his amazing form for club and country by striking a stupendous second-half volley in MK Dons’ 1-1 draw with rivals Wimbeldon.

It’s now three goals in four games for Ireland’s most talked about prospect, who subsequently earned a place in the League One Team of the Week.

Troy Parrott scores sublime volley for MK Dons 🦜🎯pic.twitter.com/cOnu6hhxRx — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 9, 2022

Parrott was one of three Irish starters for MK Dons as Ireland under-21 captain Conor Coventry and centre-back Waren O’Hora also started at Plough Lane.

And the Dubliner wasn’t the only Irish forward to make the League Two team of the round. Will Keane started and scored his 22nd goal of the season for Wigan in their 3-1 win on the road to Lincoln City.

The prolific Anthony Scully found an early opener for the Imps but it wasn’t enough against the high-flying Lactics who are now league leaders on 86 points.

There were no less than six Irish starters for Portsmouth in their 1-0 defeat to Cheltenham: Gavin Bazunu, Sean Raggett, Shaun Williams, Marcus Harness, Aiden O’Brien and Ronan Curtis were all selected by manager Danny Cowley.

Bazunu won special praise from his manager during the week and backed it up with another fine performance in the Pompey net.

Ireland favourite Chiedozie Ogbene started for Rotherham in their surprise home defeat to Charlton on Saturday. The Millers drop to third in the league as a consequence, but do have two games in hand over second placed MK Dons.

There were two Irish players involved in Gillingham’s meeting with Wycombe Wanderers as former Liverpool defender Conor Masterson started in the Gills’ defence against Ireland international winger Daryl Horgan. The game finished 1-1 but neither player completed the ninety minutes.

Elsewhere, Ireland squad member Mark Sykes and young defender Luke McNally both started for Oxford at home to Sunderland. However, the U’s fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat, to significantly hamper their play-off chances.

Down in League Two, Ireland under-21 midfielder Conor Grant was the pick of the young Irish talent.

The 20-year-old cooly finished a second-half chance for Rochdale in their 1-0 win over Walsall at Crown Oil Arena.

Fellow Ireland under-21 internationals Lee O’Connor (Tranmere), Will Ferry (Crawley) and Tyreik Wright (Colchester) also started in League Two without contributing to any goals.

A senior Ireland international did get on the scoresheet, however. Stephen Quinn, who saw minutes at Euro 2016, scored in Mansfield Town’s 4-0 win against Scunthorpe United. Defender Stephen McLaughlin also scored in the victory.

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming prospects follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

