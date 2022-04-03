Kenny’s Kids Saturday Round-Up: Obafemi bags another brace

Kenny’s Kids: Saturday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping tabs across all of the action on Saturday as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy Saturday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids in the Premier League.

Burnley centre-back Kevin Long was the only Irish starter in yesterday’s Premier League action.

The Corkman filled in for the suspended Nathan Collins and played the full ninety minutes in the Clarets’ 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Kevin Long starts at centre-back for Burnley 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Nathan Collins is suspended.#COYBIG https://t.co/jndYVbpzmm — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 2, 2022

Shane Long came on in the dying embers of Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Leeds but Ireland U21 midfielder Will Smallbone was an unused substitute.

And apart from that, only Caoimhin Kelleher, Shane Duffy and the lesser known Tony Springett made their respective match-day squads without ever coming on.

19-year-old winger Springett was included on the Norwich City bench for the very first time after a string of promising displays for their under-23s team.

A big well done to @springett_t who is on the Norwich City bench today against Brighton 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 The 19-year-old winger has been capped for the Boys in Green up as far as under-18 level ☘️#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/JQHnVCOmWc — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 2, 2022

Springett, who is also eligible for England, has played for the Boys in Green at under-18 level.

The Championship.

Michael Obafemi was the centre of attention again this week as he bagged a brace for Swansea City in their 4-0 defeat of Cardiff City.

Obafemi asked to be excused from Stephen Kenny’s most recent Ireland squad, but is well on course to make an impact in this summer’s Uefa Nations League.

The 21-year-old now has six goals in his last six games and could add some serious fire-power to the Republic of Ireland attack.

Cyrus Christie also started in the Welsh derby and set up two of the goals. Ryan Manning however, was suspended for the fixture.

Ireland under-21 defenders Mark McGuinness and Joel Bagan started for the Bluebirds.

🗣️ "We’ve said that to him all the way along.” Russell Martin says that Michael Obafemi has learned to apply himself properly and is now reaping the rewards. #COYBIG https://t.co/MnDEihW9un — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 3, 2022

At Pride Park, five Irishmen started in the clash between Derby County and Preston North End.

Eiran Cashin, Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele all started for Derby in their 1-0 win, with Cashin receiving special praise for his eye-catching defensive performance.

The centre-back was included in the most recent Ireland under-21 squad but had to withdraw because of paperwork issues.

Ireland’s hero against Belgium, Alan Browne, captained Preston, while defender Joe Rafferty also started. Sean Maguire came on in the 65th minute but couldn’t find an equaliser.

Goalkeeper Mark Travers started for Bournemouth against Bristol City and was kept busy in their 3-2 victory. The 22-year-old made two crucial saves and was nominated for the Cherries’ Man of the Match award. Gavin Kilkenny and Robbie Brady missed out on the match-day squad.

Mark Travers is receiving special praise from Bournemouth fans once again this weekend 👏 This is why: #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/ONZSJ1S9m2 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 3, 2022

Aaron Connolly played 75 minutes for Middlesbrough in their 4-0 victory over Peterborough. Connolly took three shots in the game but failed to get any on target. Midfielders Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics started on the Peterborough side.

John Egan impressed in Ireland’s March friendlies but scored an own-goal in Sheffield United’s 1-0 defeat to Stoke City. Fellow Ireland internationals Enda Stevens and Conor Hourihane were unused substitutes for the Blades.

Jack Bonham, who represented the Boys in Green at underage level, started in goals for Stoke.

Elsewhere, right-wing-back Danny McNamara started for Millwall in their 2-2 away draw to Luton Town. Former Ireland international Alex Pearce was on the Lions’ bench.

The likes of Jeff Hendrick, Jimmy Dunne, Richard Keogh and James Brown were all unused subs on the day.

Kenny’s Kids in the lower leagues.

Troy Parrott followed up on his midweek heroics by starting for MK Dons in their 2-0 win over Shrewsbury Town.

Ireland under-21 captain Conor Coventry and centre-back Warren O’Hora also impressed in the victory which leaves the Dons sitting 3rd in League One.

James McClean started and scored in Wigan’s 1-1 draw against Bolton Wanderers. McClean was at the heart of some controversy as the Bolton manager felt the Ireland international should have been sent-off before half-time.

Will Keane also started for the Lactics but there was no place in the match-day squad for Jamie McGrath. Kieran Sadlier started on the Bolton side.

Another Saturday of sectarian abuse 🤢 Another Saturday of James McClean scoring goals 👏 James now has 9 goals and 6 assists this season ☘️#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/odqcZzxZp8 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 2, 2022

Anthony Scully scored a fine goal for Lincoln City in their 2-1 win on the road to Charlton. The 22-year-old forward now has 13 goals this season.

Fleetwood also enjoyed a 3-1 victory on Saturday as they travelled to Crewe Alexandra. Ireland under-19 forward Cian Hayes started for Fleetwood, who had Anthony Pilkington and former Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara on the bench.

Pilkington came on in the second half to score for the Cods, while Ireland under-20 centre-back Connor O’Riordan came on for Crewe.

Daryl Horgan recently worked his way back into the Wycombe Wanderers team and started again in their 2-0 win against Doncaster Rovers.

Ireland under-21 striker Mipo Odubeko came on for Doncaster in the last fifteen minutes but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Ireland U21 striker Mipo Odubeko makes the bench 🇮🇪⚽️👊#COYBIG https://t.co/E1xM5vOvuT — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 2, 2022

Luke McNally and Ireland squad member Mark Sykes started for Oxford in their 1-0 loss to Plymouth, while at Morecambe, midfielders Ciaran Gilligan and Conor Shaughnessy also tasted defeat as their Burton Albion team went down 3-0.

Conor Masterson was also on the losing side on Saturday as his Gillingham side were beaten 1-0 by Sunderland.

In League Two, there were starts for Ireland underage stars Calum Kavanagh (Harrogate), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere), Conor Grant (Rochdale).

Ireland U19 striker Calum Kavanagh starts for Harrogate Town 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG https://t.co/eE1PpdJTKW — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 2, 2022

It was also encouraging to see 20-year-old right-back Shadrach Ogie start and keep a clean-sheet in Leyton Orient’s 2-0 win against Walsall.

Scotland and beyond.

Ireland squad member Connor Ronan started for St Mirren in their 4-2 defeat to Motherwell on Saturday afternoon.

Former Cork City centre-half Conor McCarthy scored in the first half for Mirren, while ex-Bohs midfielder Ross Tierney came on for the hosts in the 75th minute. Joe Shaughnessy and Alan Power also started for St Mirren while Charles Dunne made the bench.

Promising midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes meanwhile, got another start for Hibernian in their 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

And, there were three Irishmen involved in the meeting between Dundee FC and Aberdeen. Ian Lawlor and Ryan Sweeney both started for Dundee, while Jonny Hayes started at left-back for the visitors.

Aaron McEneff continued his fine form for Heats by playing 63 minutes against Ross County and another ex-League of Ireland star, Daniel Cleary, also started on Saturday, in St Johnstone’s 1-0 win against Livingston.

While, for Celtic B, former Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny was on target against Dalbeattie Star. Ireland under-17 star Rocco Vata and Ireland under-21 international Bosun Lawal also started for the youth team.

Zack is back 😍 🟡 Häcken Vs AIK

⏰ 16:30

🇸🇪 Allsvenskan Round One

🏟 Bravida Arena

📍 Göteborg, Sweden #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/oMxXwfocXQ — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 2, 2022

23-year-old winger Zack Elbouzedi used to play in Scotland’s second division but has since gone onto better things. The former Ireland U21 star started for Stockholm’s AIK in their league opener against Bracken yesterday evening.

