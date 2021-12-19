Kenny’s Kids Saturday Round-Up: McClean and Ogbene light up League One

Kenny’s Kids: Saturday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping across all of the action on Saturday as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy Saturday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids in the Championship

Mark Travers, Gavin Kilkenny and substitute Robbie Brady all played their part for Bournemouth in Saturday’s early kick off.

Travers made an exceptional early save to deny Middlesbrough, but couldn’t stop Andraz Sporar from 12 yards in the second half as Chris Wilder’s men secured a 1-0 victory.

Kilkenny was his usual composed self in the middle of the park, while Brady will be happy to have picked up another 12 minutes of action under his belt after a sustained spell on the sidelines.

🗣 "It should be 1-0… that's brilliant" This is some stop from Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers 😮 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football

📲 #EFL live blog 👉 https://t.co/pPEhAffNVK#Boro | #AFCB pic.twitter.com/2ceF6Xouju — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 18, 2021

Centre-back Darragh Lenihan has been named in the Championship Team of the Week four times this season and put in another good shift against Birmingham.

The Ireland international kept a clean-sheet and registered an assist in the 4-0 victory to move his side to third in the table.

There was no such good fortune for the Irish-influenced Peterborough who fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Blackpool.

23-year-old Jack Taylor started in midfield with Sammie Szmodics on the bench. Ireland under-21 captain Conor Coventry tested positive for Covid-19 so was therefore unavailable for selection.

One man who has enjoyed a break-out season in the Championship is former Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin. The Hull centre-half has made himself a fan-favourite this campaign and he will be even more popular at the MKM Stadium after setting up their only goal in a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Kenny’s Kids in the lower leagues.

Chiedozie Ogbene played a starring role for Rotherham against Cambridge United in League One. The 24-year-old speedster sprinted from end-to-end to create the game’s only goal and cement his team’s place at the summit of the league table.

Ireland under-21 striker JJ Kayode and former Cork and Sligo midfielder Kieran Sadlier were unused subs.

Hot on Rotherham’s heels are Wigan who are also enjoying a superb season in England’s third tier.

Will Keane and James McClean both scored in the Lactics’ 3-2 victory over Anthony Forde‘s Oxford United. Keane’s first half effort brought his goal tally to ten for the season.

Down in League Two there was further Irish involvement. Ireland under-21 midfielder Conor Grant assisted a goal for Rochdale in their 3-0 victory over Newport Country. Liam Kelly, who was once named in a Martin O’Neill Ireland squad, scored in the same game.

Another Ireland under-21 Lee O’Connor started for Tranmere Rovers in their 1-0 win over Shadrach Ogie and Aaron Drinan’s Leyton Orient.

Elsewhere, 20-year-old winger Tyreik Wright came on for Salford City against Stevenage.

