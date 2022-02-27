Kenny’s Kids Saturday Round-Up: Doherty delightful for Spurs in Leeds win

Kenny’s Kids: Saturday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping tabs across all of the action on Saturday as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy Saturday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids in the Premier League.

Ireland are fortunate to have two right-backs as talented as Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman and both players impressed in yesterday’s action.

Doherty scored his first Spurs goal and assisted another in Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Leeds United.

The 30-year-old played the full ninety minutes in what was arguably his best performance for the London club to date.

Matt Doherty today Vs Leeds United 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 ⚽️ One goal

🅰️ One assist

📊 89% pass completion (39/44)

🎯 2/2 shots on target

🔑 Two key passes

🏹 1/1 crosses & 1/1 through balls

👊 Five recoveries

👏 Three clearances

🧱 One block

🧠 One interception Huge performance.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/lJNM0hRCX7 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 26, 2022

Coleman meanwhile, captained Everton in a courageous performance against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Ireland skipper played the full ninety minutes as the Toffees lost out to an 82nd minute Phil Foden strike.

Shane Duffy and Evan Ferguson were unused substitutes for Brighton and elsewhere, Nathan Collins and Kevin Long were unused in Burnley’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Kenny’s Kids in the Championship.

In the early kick-off, Jeff Hendrick and centre-back Jimmy Dunne were on the road for QPR’s clash with Darragh Lenihan‘s Blackburn.

Lenihan was as assured as ever in defence for Tony Mowbray’s men and helped them to a 1-0 win.

Mark Travers started, and impressed, in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win at home to Stoke City.

The 22-year-old made two big saves to earn his fourth Man of the Match award in as many games.

*pretends to be shocked* 😅 For the 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘁𝗵 consecutive game, @marktravers40 is your @MSP_Capital Man of the Match from the weekend's win ✨ pic.twitter.com/SbihAxNdGd — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 27, 2022

Aside from that however, not many Irish players were on the right side of the scoreline in the Championship.

20-year-old Eiran Cashin got another start for Derby County alongside Jason Knight as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Luton.

Festy Ebosele was a second half substitute for Rooney’s Rams. The Wexford winger missed out on a starting place after taking a knock last week.

Aaron Connolly came on as a second-half substitute as Middlesbrough lost 3-2 against strugglers Barnsley.

Fellow Ireland striker James Collins started up front for Cardiff in their 1-0 defeat to Fulham.

Ireland under-21 centre-back Mark McGuinness also started for the Bluebirds and under-21 left-back Joel Bagan came on in the second half.

Ireland international Alan Browne captained Preston to a 1-1 draw with Coventry in one of Saturday’s more low-key affairs, where Joe Rafferty and Jordan Shipley were both unused subs.

More positively however, former Cork City star Sean McLoughlin shone at centre-back for Hull in their 3-0 away win against Sammie Szmodics‘ Peterborough United.

There was no such winning result for another Cork centre-back, John Egan, as his Sheffield United team fell to a 1-0 defeat to Danny McNamara‘s Millwall.

23-year-old McNamara has stood out at right-wing-back this season and Stephen Kenny has been to watch him at least once in the recent months.

The lower leagues.

No less than four Irishmen scored in Portsmouth’s 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town.

Former Norwich star Anthony Pilkington scored one of Fleetwood’s three first-half goals, but Pompey’s Irish contingent soon fought back.

Ronan Curtis, Marcus Harness and new signing Aiden O’Brien all scored in the thrilling comeback to keep Porstmouth’s faintest of play-off hopes alive.

MK Dons are in a much healthier league position and that’s largely thanks to the performances of Warren O’Hora, Conor Coventry and Troy Parrott.

Ireland under-21 captain Conor Coventry only joined the League One side on loan from West Ham in January but has already been dubbed “the Irish Xavi” by his new teammates after a string of influential displays.

Parrott meanwhile, has become more and more of a team player as the season has progressed – now renowned as much for his immense work-rate as his attacking prowess.

Troy Parrott in action for MK Dons today against Bolton Wanderers 💪 The Ireland striker was the most fouled player on the pitch (7 fouls won), won 8/9 of his ground duals and completed 84% of his passes. The @MKDonsFC admin described him as "sensational"#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/L1vWjIeXBh — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 26, 2022

Chiedozie Ogbene is another player flying high and the 24-year-old started in Rotherham’s 1-0 win away to Plymouth.

There were also League One starts for his international teammates James McClean and Will Keane who unfortunately lost 3-0 at home to Sunderland.

22-year-old centre-back Luke McNally and 24-year-old midfielder Mark Sykes started for Oxford in their 4-2 victory over Wes Hoolahan‘s Cambridge United.

Hoolahan assisted a Sam Smith goal in the 56th minute and Sykes assisted an Oxford goal twelve minutes later.

It was a good day’s work for former Liverpool defender Conor Masterson who helped Gillingham keep a clean-sheet against Anthony Scully‘s Lincoln City.

Masterson is currently on loan from QPR and has started life brightly for the Gills.

West Ham loanee Mipo Odubeko came on for Doncaster in their 2-2 draw with Wimbledon, but failed to find the back of the net.

Ireland under-21 winger Will Ferry had a fine game for Crawley Town in their 2-1 victory against Forest Green.

The Southampton loanee started at right-wing-back and made a total of seven tackles – more than any player on the park.

Ferry wasn’t the only Ireland underage international in action either: Lee O’Connor (Tranmere), Jake O’Brien (Swindon), Tyreik Wirght (Colchester), Conor Grant (Rochdale) and Mason O’Malley also saw some gametime.

Elsewhere, Conor Wilkinson scored and Emmanuel Osadebe grabbed an assist in Walsall’s 3-1 win against Hartlepool United.

Scotland and beyond.

With Celtic, Hibernian and Motherwell playing on Sunday, there was little to report on from Scotland this week.

Former Ireland under-21 star Connor Ronan started for St Mirren alongside Alan Power, Charles Dunne and Joe Shaughnessy – but the tricky midfielder was sent off just 22 minutes into the game.

Aside from that, Ian Lawlor and Ryan Sweeney started for Dundee FC, while ex-Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary got a start for St Johnstone.

In Belgium, Josh Cullen got another 90 minutes for Anderlecht as they drew 0-0 with OH Leuven. No surprise – the Ireland midfielder completed more passes than anyone else (79) and was the most accurate passer too (98% completion).

🇮🇪 Josh Cullen fighting for the badge like always. We go again on thursday in the semi final of the cup. pic.twitter.com/TC6a7VyQui — RSC Anderlecht English 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RscAnderlechtEN) February 26, 2022

Meanwhile in Netherlands, 24-year-old midfielder Daniel Crowley completed 91% of his passes for Willem II against FC Groningen.

The former Arsenal academy star joined the Eredivisie side during the January transfer window.

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming propsects follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

