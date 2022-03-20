Kenny’s Kids Saturday Round-Up: Gavin Bazunu wins Man of the Match in Pompey draw

Kenny’s Kids Saturday round-up as Gavin Bazunu impresses for Portsmouth

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping tabs across all of the action on Saturday as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy Saturday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids in the FA Cup

Although there was no Irish involvement in Saturday’s solitary Premier League game between Aston Villa and Arsenal, there was an Irishman in acton in the only FA Cup game of the day.

That’s because Aaron Connolly started for Middlesbrough against Chelsea in their quarter-final clash at the Riverside Stadium.

The 21-year-old striker, who was this week excluded from Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad, played 58 minutes for Chris Wilder’s side but was unable to find the back of the net.

Connolly has only scored on two occasions since joining Boro’ on loan in January so will need to improve his strike-rate to work his way back into Stephen Kenny’s plans for this summer’s Nations League.

The Championship.

There was no surprise at Bournemouth this weekend as Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers kept yet another clean-sheet for Scott Parker’s Cherries.

The 22-year-old now has 14 clean-sheets this Championship season which places him at second in the league’s clean-sheet table – one behind Huddersfield’s Lee Nicholls who has played two more games.

Ireland under-21 centre-back Eiran Cashin started for Derby County in their 1-1 draw with Coventry City in the early kick-off.

The talented defender played sixty minutes for manager Wayne Rooney, who decided to start Festy Ebosele and Jason Knight on the bench. Ebosele, who is moving to the Serie A next season, came on for the last half an hour. Knight however, was an unused sub.

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Ireland U21 star Festy Ebosele will join another club next season. The 19-year-old Derby winger is reportedly on the cusp of a move to Serie A side Udinese. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/uSVUewViaM — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 18, 2022

John Egan is in fine form right now and kept another clean-sheet this Saturday in Sheffield United’s 2-0 win against Barnsley. He started alongside fellow Corkman Conor Hourihane who provided a first-half assist in a comfortable Blades victory.

There was also a welcome return to the match-day squad for left-wing-back Enda Stevens. Stevens missed out on this week’s Ireland squad, but is on course to return to full match fitness in the near future.

Callum Robinson, Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby all travelled to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City. Robinson played the full game for Steve Bruce but fellow internationals O’Shea and Molumby failed to get any game-time.

Centre-back Sean McLoughlin started for Hull this weekend but didn’t have it all his own way. The Tigers fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Luton Town, who started with Swords native Peter Kioso in defence.

Likewise, Darragh Lenihan captained Blackburn to a rare defeat on the road to Reading. Lenihan, who will link up with the Republic of Ireland camp this week, played the full ninety minutes at centre-back but couldn’t prevent Josh Laurent from scoring a 78th minute winner.

It’s been a good weekend for Drogheda and the Louth club’s star of last season James Brown, was among Tony Mowbray’s substitutes bench for this fixture.

Michael Obafemi has had a dramatic week but there was little to report from the young striker’s performance against Birmingham at the Liberty Stadium.

Obafemi and fellow Ireland international Cyrus Christie started for the Swans but failed to forge a goal in the 0-0 stalemate. Ireland call-up Scott Hogan started up front for the visitors but couldn’t add to his ten league goals this season.

"Michael wasn't available," says Stephen Kenny. Obafemi has a "degree of anxiety about getting injured" so decided to rule himself out. He is totally commited to playing for Ireland however, according to Kenny.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/j8JrEmJdnb — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 18, 2022

Stoke City enjoyed a good 2-0 win at home to Millwall on Saturday afternoon. Stoke started with Irish goalkeeper Jack Bonham between the sticks, while Millwall had 23-year-old defender Danny McNamara at right-back.

McNamara kept five clean-sheets in his previous five games and was touted for an Ireland call-up prior to Friday’s squad announcement. However, his wait for a first Ireland cap will extend itself until at least the summer.

The lower leagues.

22-year-old centre-back Warren O’Hora was the hero in MK Dons’ 1-0 win on the road to Cambridge. O’Hora, Troy Parrott and Conor Coventry all started in the League One fixture, while the more experienced Wes Hoolahan was named on the Cambridge bench.

Spectacular goal-line clearance from Ireland U21 captain Conor Coventry today 👏 MK Dons went on to win the match 1-0 thanks to a goal from former Bohemians defender Warren O'Hora #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/rBXoNiVc1P — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 19, 2022

Another young centre-back in fantastic form is Oxford United’s Luke McNally. The former St Patrick’s Athletic defender scored his fourth goal of the season in the U’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich.

Ireland squad member Mark Sykes also started for Oxford, while Anthony Forde made the bench.

Wigan Athletic marched on with another three points this weekend thanks to their 4-1 thumping of Morecambe. Ireland striker Will Keane scored his 20th goal of the season in the victory and wil hope to bring that kind of form into next weekend’s international fixture against Belgium. James McClean also started for the Lactics but there was again no room for new signing Jamie McGrath.

🎥 𝗘𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 Start your day right & look back at yesterday's win as Latics hit Morecambe for four 💪🏼#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) March 20, 2022

Elsewhere, Ireland under-20 midfielder Ciaran Gilligan and Conor Shaughnessy started in Burton Albion’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic. While, in Fleetwood’s 0-0 draw with Doncaster, there were starts for Ireland under-19 forward Cian Hayes and ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O’Hora.

The story of the weekend was Gavin Bazunu‘s man of the match display for Portsmouth against Wycombe Wanderers, however. The Ireland number one won widespread praise for four impressive saves in the 0-0 draw. Sean Raggett and Marcus Harness also started for Portsmouth, while Daryl Horgan had an all-action game for the visitors.

In other news, Ireland under-21 striker JJ Kayode started and Chiedozie Ogbene came on for Rotherham in their shock 3-0 loss to Shrewsbury Town, and, in Gillingham’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, there was a start for former Liverpool centre-back Conor Masterson.

Down in League Two, Ireland under-19 striker Calum Kavanagh scored his first ever goal in professional football. The Middlesbrough loanee came on as a second-half sub for Harrogate Town and bagged a 94th minute equalizer against Walsall. Ireland under-21 defender Lewis Richards also started for Harrogate.

A goal 18-year-old striker Calum Kavanagh will never forget 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 His first in professional football 👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/6QdmVlo2kH — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Ireland under-21 international Lee O’Connor assisted Tranmere’s goal in their 1-1 draw away to Sutton United. O’Connor has played 24 times this league season, cementing himself as a key man at the base of midfield.

O’Connor’s international teammates Will Ferry and Jake O’Brien came head-to-head in Crawley’s 3-1 victory over Swindon Town. Both players played 90 minutes and now link up with the Ireland under-21s ahead of their important qualifer against Sweden next week.

Kenny’s Kids in Scotland.

Connor Ronan received his first senior Ireland call-up this weekend and backed up the good news with an assist in St Mirren’s 2-1 defeat to Dundee United. Ronan, who previously played under Stephen Kenny with the Ireland under-21s, has scored eight goals from midfield this season.

Another start, another assist. Now it's time to link up with Ireland for @ConnorRonan10 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 He's going to be a lot of fun to watch at Lansdowne Road.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/YWSlHUdSWL — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 19, 2022

Aaron McEneff impressed against St Mirren last week with a goal and assist and was rewarded with a rare start for Hearts against Livingston this week. The former Shamrock Rovers midfielder played 70 minutes in the Jam Tarts’ 2-0 win.

While in the game between St Johnstone and Motherwell, Jake Carroll and Daniel Cleary both impressed. Carroll got a first half assist for Motherwell, but Cleary’s St Johnstone bounced back to win 2-1 on the road.

There was no such good news for Ross Tierney (Motherwell), James McCarthy (Celtic) or Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibs) however, who were all named on the bench this weekend.

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming propsects follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

