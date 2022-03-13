Kenny’s Kids Saturday Round-Up: Connor Ronan cracker goes viral

Kenny’s Kids Saturday round-up as Connor Ronan steals the show.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping tabs across all of the action on Saturday as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy Saturday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids in the Premier League.

Only three Premier League games took place yesterday, but there were Irish players involved in each one of them.

20-year-old centre-back Nathan Collins started in Burnley’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford. Collins is filling in for the injured Ben Mee at the moment and endured a difficult afternoon, which culminated with a 92nd-minute red card.

Another Irish defender, Matt Doherty, started in Spurs’ 3-2 defeat to Manchester United. The 30-year-old wing-back started the game positively but was ultimately unable to deny Cristiano Ronaldo of his 59th career hat-trick.

In the early kick-off, Shane Duffy and Caoimhin Kelleher were substitutes for Brighton and Liverpool respectively.

The Championship.

Mark Travers kept another clean-sheet as Bournemouth beat Derby County 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Eiran Cashin and substitutes Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele all featured for the Rams, but Wayne Rooney’s side could not find a way past the in-form Travers, who now has 13 Championship clean-sheets this season.

It will come as no surprise to you that these two young men both kept clean-sheets today. Mark Travers now has 13 Championship clean-sheets this season (2nd in the league charts) Gavin Bazunu now has 14 League One clean-sheets this season (1st in the league charts)#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/yzGrE4tFdb — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 12, 2022

A bolter for next week’s Ireland squad, Danny McNamara, started in Millwall’s 0-0 draw with Aaron Connolly‘s Middlesbrough.

There was another 0-0 draw between Birmingham and Hull, where Sean McLoughlin started at centre-back for the Tigers.

And there was a third stalemate at Cardiff City Stadium. Ireland under-21 centre-back Mark McGuinness started for the Bluebirds against Preston North End, who had Alan Browne captaining the side from midfield.

Ireland under-21 left-back Joel Bagan came on for Cardiff in the second half, while there was a welcome return to the Preston bench for Sean Maguire, who has missed the last few weeks through injury.

Alan Browne starts with Joe Rafferty and Sean Maguire on the bench 🇮🇪⚽️👊#COYBIG https://t.co/Ug8aHBOSYD — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 12, 2022

Michael Obafemi scored twice last week but was unable to hit the target on the road to Blackpool.

The Swans fell to a 1-0 defeat with both Obafemi and Cyrus Christie in their starting line-up. Ryan Manning missed the fixture through suspension.

Ever-present however, is Ireland international Darragh Lenihan. The 27-year-old centre-back captained Blackburn Rovers against Bristol Rovers as they fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat.

John Egan is comfortably ahead of Lenihan in the Irish pecking order, but the Ireland international had a day to forget in Sheffield United’s 4-1 loss to Coventry City.

Fellow Corkman Conor Hourihane also started for the Blades and assisted a first-half Sander Berge goal.

28' Hourihane close to putting the Blades back ahead. A deep cross falls to Norwood at the back post, who sets Unite'd No.24 for a half volley, which whistles narrowly wide of Moore's post. 🔵 #CCFC 1-1 #SUFC ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/rmgKrmZcym — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 12, 2022

Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor is highly regarded by Stephen Kenny and the 23-year-old is now back from injury after a sustained period on the sidelines

The former Ireland U21 international started in the Posh’s 2-2 draw against Stoke City, who had Jack Bonham between the sticks.

The lower leagues.

Ireland widemen Daryl Horgan and Chiedozie Ogbene faced eachother in Wycombe’s 0-0 draw with Rotherham.

And more Irish attackers started in MK Dons’ clash with Wigan Athletic. Troy Parrott won Dons Player of the Month for February and was one of three Irish players in their starting eleven on Saturday.

Ireland under-21 midfielder Conor Coventry and former Bohemians centre-back Warren O’Hora also started, while Will Keane started up front for Wigan. Jamie McGrath was named on the bench for the Lactics but did not see any gametime.

Warren O'Hora (CB, 22), Ireland U21 captain Conor Coventry and MK Dons Player of the Month Troy Parrott start 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG https://t.co/a0H3kKFLFU — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 12, 2022

Elsewhere, Ireland under-19 international Cian Hayes started on the wing for Fleetwood Town against Burton Albion.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara also started for Fleetwood, while Conor Shaughnessy and Ireland under-20 midfielder Ciaran Gilligan featured for the hosts.

Ireland under-21 striker Mipo Odubeko completed a full ninety minutes for Doncaster Rovers in their 1-0 defeat to Conor Masterson‘s Gillingham.

Luke McNally has been excellent at centre-back for Oxford this season and the 22-year-old continued that trend on Saturday against Shrewsbury. The former St Pat’s defender won Man of the Match for the U’s as he won six tackles and made seven clearances.

A new name on the Irish football radar is 18-year-old centre-back Connor O’Riordan. The teenager was named in Jim Crawford’s Ireland under-20 squad on Friday afternoon and started in Crewe’s 2-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Ireland U20 Connor O'Riordan (CB, 18) starts for Crewe Alexandra 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Welcome to Kenny's Kids Connor 👋#COYBIG https://t.co/EDD8IksoEz — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 12, 2022

Gavin Bazunu had another brilliant game for Portsmouth in their 0-0 draw away to Ipswich. The Ireland number one made three big saves in the victory, as Ronan Curtis, Sean Raggett and Aiden O’Brien also started for Pompey.

Down in League Two, Ireland under-21 centre-back Jake O’Brien was the star of the day.

Crystal Palace loanee O’Brien started for Swindon in their 1-0 victory over Oldham Athletic and completed 72 passes – which was more than any other player on the pitch. O’Brien also impressed last month, when Swindon went three consecutive games without conceding a goal.

Another clean-sheet from Ireland U21 centre-back Jake O'Brien today as Swindon beat Oldham 1-0 👊 The Crystal Palace loanee also completed more passes than any other player on the pitch (72).#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/ulsJGyNxMq — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 12, 2022

There were also League Two appearances for Ireland underage internationals Will Ferry (Crawley), Tyreik Wright (Carlisle), Calum Kavanagh and Lewis Richards (both Harrogate).

Kenny’s Kids in Scotland.

For all of yesterday’s Irish action in England, it was the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Hearts that produced the stand-out moments.

Former Ireland U21 midfielder Connor Ronan started for St Mirren alongside fellow Irishmen Alan Power, Joe Shaughnessy and Charles Dunne.

With St Mirren 2-1 down in the second half, attacking midfielder Ronan let rip with a thunderous strike on goal.

Former Ireland U21 midfielder Connor Ronan is absolutely ridiculous 😳 Wow 🤯#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/rheSw87MA9 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 12, 2022

Ronan is enjoying a terrific loan spell with St Mirren and has already scored eight goals this season.

His joy was short-lived, however, as former Shamrock Rovers midfielder Aaron McEneff replied instantly for the Jam Tarts, just after coming on.

McEneff also produced a late assist to leave the final score reading as Hearts 4-2 St Mirren.

🤔 Just how long did it take for @amceneff to make an impact last night? ⏱ Set your watches… pic.twitter.com/179VipwD3d — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) March 13, 2022

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming propsects follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

