Kenny’s Kids Saturday Round-Up: Coleman and Connolly get on the scoresheet

Kenny’s Kids: Saturday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping across all of the action on Saturday as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy Saturday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids in the Premier League.

Seamus Coleman was the only Ireland international to start in yesterday’s Premier League action. The Everton captain had a day to remember too – as he scored in the Toffee’s 3-0 dismissal of Leeds United.

Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for the Irish. Shane Long, Will Smallbone (both Southampton) and Evan Ferguson (Brighton) were unused substitutes on the day.

Shane Duffy did come on, but only for the final two munutes of Brighton’s 2-0 away win against Watford.

Kenny’s Kids in the Championship.

Sheffield United played out a 0-0 draw with Huddersfield in the early game on Saturday. John Egan was the only Irish starter for the Blades, but produced an accomplished performance at the back. The Corkman completed 5/5 ground duals and 3/3 aerial duals as they picked up a valuable point on the road.

Mark Travers was up to his usual tricks for Bournemouth in their game against Blackpool. The Ireland keeper could be in the running for the club’s Player of the Season award at this point and did his chances no harm by making six saves in their 2-1 victory.

𝗖𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 save at a 𝗰𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 time 💪 Another moment of @MarkTravers40 heroics is our @HendyGroup 𝕄𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥 𝕠𝕗 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕔𝕙 ⚡️#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/M2Pw39aCCc — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 13, 2022

Aaron Connolly opened his Middlesbrough account in their 4-1 thumping of Derby. The Ireland forward’s 44th minute shot deflected past Derby keeper Ryan Allsopp and into the back of the net. Jason Knight started for the Rams, while a slight knock meant that Festy Ebosele only came on in the second half for Wayne Rooney’s men.

23-year-old right-back Danny McNamara started in Millwall’s 2-1 win over Cardiff. The Lions were on top throughout but Cardiff did register a 90th minute consolation thanks to Ireland under-21 left-back Joel Bagan.

Elsewhere, Preston picked up three points on the road to Peterborough. Ireland midfielder Alan Browne set up teammate Cameron Archer in the 80th minute to help his team to a 1-0 win. Joe Raffery (Preston) and Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough) were unused subs.

Jimmy Dunne (QPR), Sean McLoughlin (Hull) and Jordan Shipley (Coventry) also made appearances on Saturday.

Three shots on target, three fouls won and a (deflected) goal in Middlesbrough's 4-1 victory over Derby 👏 Something to build on for Aaron Connolly. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/7z2SogTiVO — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 12, 2022

The lower leagues.

Gavin Bazunu kept a clean-sheet in Portsmouth’s 4-0 thrashing of Doncaster yesterday, but the Irish involvements didn’t stop there for the Republic of Pompey…

Winger Marcus Harness assisted the game’s opener in the 56th minute and his countrymen soon followed suit. Debutant Aiden O’Brien scored with his first touch off the bench, thanks to a Ronan Curtis assist. And, former Ireland underage centre-back Sean Raggett also scored, nodding in his side’s fourth in the 95th minute. 19-year-old striker Mipo Odubeko came on in the 60th minute for Doncaster.

Will Keane scored his 15th league goal of the season for Wigan in their 2-1 win against Charlton. James McClean also started but international teammate Jamie McGrath was rested.

22-year-old centre-back Warren O’Hora won Man of the Match in MK Dons’ 0-0 stalemate with Ipswich Town. The former Bohemians youngster started alongside Troy Parrott and Ireland under-21 skipper Conor Coventry.

20-year-old centre-midfielder Ciaran Gilligan had the honour of starting against Wes Hoolahan in Burton’s 2-2 draw with Cambridge in another one of the 3pm kick-0ffs. Gilligan partnered Conor Shaughnessy in the middle of the park but they couldn’t help find a winner against Mark Bonner’s U’s.

22-year-old attacker Anthony Scully was credited with an assist in Lincoln City’s 1-1 draw against Wycombe Wanderers. He now has eight goals and seven assists in League One this season. Daryl Horgan came on in the 78th minute for Wycombe but couldn’t make the difference for the visitors.

It was also good to see Ireland under-19 attacker Cian Hayes get 25 minutes of action for Fleetwood in their 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham. Hayes replaced Anthony Pilkington in the 66th minute of that one.

The likes of Conor Masterson (Gillingham), Luke McNally (Oxford) and Mark Sykes (Oxford) also saw League One action yesterday.

Meanwhile down in League Two, Ireland under-21 winger Tyreik Wright got off the mark for his loan club Colchester United. Wright came on in the 61st minute against Carlisle and scored thirteen minutes later to make it 2-1 to the hosts.

Third time lucky for @TyreikWright yesterday 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 The Ireland under-21 winger netted his first Colchester goal in their 2-2 draw with Carlisle 👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Odcnemw1WU — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 13, 2022

Another Ireland under-21 star, Will Ferry, started for Crawley in their defeat to Hartlepool, but it was international teammate Jake O’Brien who perhaps had the best day of all.

The 20-year-old Crystal Palace centre-back is currently on loan with Swindon Town and put in a towering performance to help them to a 3-0 victory over Scunthorpe.

One-cap Ireland international Lee O’Connor started in Tranmere’s defeat on the road to Walsall, while under-21 midfielder Conor Grant provided one of the three assists in Rochdale’s 3-3 draw with Harrogate Town. The other two assists came from former Cork City man Stephen Dooley.

Scotland and beyond.

Former Ireland under-21 midfielder Connor Ronan now has three goals and two assists in his last five games with St Mirren. Ronan, who is on loan from Wolves, lodged a 50th minute assist in St Mirren’s Scottish FA Cup win over Kelty Hearts.

Connor Ronan's last five games for St Mirren: 3 goals, 2 assists 🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/ik0fHbFciT — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 12, 2022

Unfortunately, former League of Ireland stars Ross Tierney and Aaron McEneff failed to come on for Motherwell and Hearts respectively. Tierney is off to a good start with Motherwell and is sure to be given more chances going forward. McEneff however, has only seen 64 minutes of action since the turn of the new year.

Elsewhere, Josh Cullen started in Anderlecht’s 2-1 away win against Zulte Waregem. Cullen completed 88/95 passes and made four interceptions for the Belgian giants.

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming propsects follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

