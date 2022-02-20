Kenny’s Kids Saturday Round-Up: Evan Ferguson makes Premier League debut

Kenny’s Kids: Saturday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping tabs across all of the action on Saturday as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy Saturday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids in the Premier League.

A day to remember for Ireland’s youngest and oldest Premier League players.

17-year-old striker Evan Ferguson made his Premier League debut for Brighton as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Burnley.

The former Bohemians striker came on in the 68th minute, but was unable to swing the game back in the Seagulls’ favour.

17-year-old Evan Ferguson has just come on for his Premier League debut against Burnley 🥳 A proud day for the Ireland under-21 striker 💚#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/l3RMF4gD5E — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 19, 2022

Shane Duffy endured a difficult afternoon at the back for Graham Potter’s side, but 20-year-old Nathan Collins impressed with an assured display for the Clarets.

A striker with a whole lot more experience than Ferguson is of course 88-cap Ireland international Shane Long.

Long has struggled for consistent gametime in the last couple of seasons, but came on for Southampton against Everton yesterday – and scored with his first touch.

82': Subbed on ⤴️

83': Scores with first touch ⚽️ An instant impact from @ShaneLong7: pic.twitter.com/sWiDlah80u — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 19, 2022

The Tipperary man rose higher than Seamus Coleman at the back-post and nodded Southampton to a 2-0 win.

Elsewhere, Matt Doherty came on in the 83rd minute of Tottenham’s big win away to Manchester City.

And, it was also a significant day for Ireland U19 star Tayo Adaramola, who was included in Crystal Palace’s match-day squad for the very first time.

Congratulations Tayo Adaramola! ✨ The 18-year-old makes his first appearance in a Premier League matchday squad for Crystal Palace today 💪#CPFC pic.twitter.com/QE7kDdqbCk — Crystal Palace FC News (@AdvertiserCPFC) February 19, 2022

Kenny’s Kids in the Championship.

This is becoming quite the occurance, isn’t it? Cardiff City left-wing-back Joel Bagan scored his third goal in as many games to help his side to a 1-1 draw against Blackpool on Saturday.

The Ireland U21 international started for the Bluebirds alongside 20-year-old centre-back Mark McGuinness.

Ireland under-21 Joel Bagan has scored three goals in his last three games 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 We know Stephen Kenny encourages Enda Stevens to get into these positions but perhaps Bagan could be a bigger goal-threat when his time arrives.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Au75JU4Vne — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 20, 2022

When you see Jason Knight is the oldest of three Irish starters for Derby, you dare to think football in this country might actually be alright.

The Ireland midfielder was his industrious self in the Rams’ 1-0 victory over Peterborough, where Ireland U21 winger Festy Ebosele was equally impressive.

However, the day belonged to a name less known: 20-year-old centre-back Eiran Cashin.

Cashin made his first Championship start for Wayne Rooney’s relegation battlers and won widespread adulation from their fans after a Man of the Match performance.

Aaron Connolly continued his revival by getting ninety minutes for Middlesbrough against Bristol, and, his former Ireland U21 teammate Jayson Molumby, did the same for West Brom away to Luton.

It was good to see Dara O’Shea take a seat on the West Bromwich bench, as he progresses towards a full return. Callum Robinson and Taylor Gardner Hickman were also bench-bound for Bruce’s Baggies.

Sheffield United 4-0 Swansea was quite a green-tinted occasion, as John Egan came up against international teammates Ryan Manning and Cyrus Christie.

The two sides also had an Irishman each among their replacements as Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) and Michael Obafemi (Swansea) were included.

Some of the uncapped Irish talent in action today was outrageous 🔥 Jimmy Dunne (CB, 24) – QPR

Mark McGuinness (CB, 21) – Cardiff

Joel Bagan (LWB, 20) – Cardiff

Eiran Cashin (CB, 20) – Derby

Festy Ebosele (RM, 19) – Derby

Evan Ferguson (ST, 17) – Brighton And many others… pic.twitter.com/sDgMzJrBc1 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 19, 2022

Egan was exceptional for the Blades, but he was far from the only Irish centre-back putting in a good shift in yesterday’s Championship action.

That’s because the ever-consistent Jimmy Dunne started for QPR in their 1-1 draw with Sean McLoughlin‘s Hull.

The only other team to start with an Irishman was Preston North End. Alan Browne captained the Lilywhites in their 3-2 defeat to Reading.

The lower leagues.

There’s a clear king of the land that is League One football and he goes by the name of Wes Hoolahan.

Almost forty now, but age is evidently just a number to the former Ireland star.

Hoolahan started for Cambridge against Accrington Stanley yesterday and 95 minutes into the encounter, he accelerated into the box before poking in his sides’ second of the day. The celebration was also glorious.

In fact, Hoolahan was the only Irish goalscorer in League One yesterday. Thankfully however, there were a couple of lovely assists.

Troy Parrott started for MK Dons alongside Ireland U21 captain Conor Coventry and former Bohemians centre-back Warren O’Hora.

Parrott is in a good vein of form and continued that trend by setting up this Connor Wickham goal in the 76th minute.

Troy Parrott is developing very nicely – great assist here. He was playing on the right of a front three (he has mainly been playing wide or as a ten). pic.twitter.com/I9oqHeHzkg — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) February 20, 2022

Parrott’s international teammate Daryl Horgan got a rare start for Wycombe yesterday and took his chance with both hands.

Horgan helped get Wycombe’s attacking game flowing as they drew, quite spectacularly, 5-5 against Cheltenham Town.

The former Dundalk star assisted the game’s opener in the 26th minute.

Some of the younger starters in the league included 19-year-old striker Mipo Odubeko (Doncaster), 22-year-old centre-back Luke McNally (Oxford), 23-year-old centre-back Conor Masterson (Gillingham).

Dropping down a division to League Two, Ireland U21 internationals Jake O’Brien (Swindon), Tryeik Wright (Colchester), Mason O’Malley (Scunthorpe) and Lee O’Connor (Tranmere) all started.

Ireland U19 international Harry Vaughan also featured yesterday, though off the bench, in Oldham’s 2-0 victory against Bradford City.

A name you won’t have heard in a while is Liam Kelly, but the 26-year-old, who once featured in a Martin O’Neill Ireland squad, scored for Rochdale in their away win against Scunthorpe.

There’s a massive Irish presence at Rochdale where Eoghan O’Connell, Stephen Dooley, Aidy White, Corey O’Keeffe, Jimmy Keohane and Ireland U21 midfielder Conor Grant all ply their trade.

Scotland and beyond.

It was all about Cavan man Jake Doyle-Hayes yesterday as the 23-year-old midfielder scored two goals in Hibernian’s win over Ross County.

Doyle-Hayes’ second was particularly special as he blasted a volley into the top corner from outside the penalty area.

Cavan man Jake Doyle Hayes scored two goals for Hibs yesterday 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 This screamer was one of them 🤯#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/ZqoSXY0jSd — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 20, 2022

Connor Ronan, Alan Power, Charles Dunne, Joe Shaughnessy (all St Mirren), Daniel Cleary (St Johnstone) and Jake Carroll (Motherwell) also started in the Premiership, while Ireland U21 striker Jonathan Afolabi found the net for Airdrieonians in Scotland’s League One.

Zack Elbouzedi is a player who knows about Scotland’s lower leagues, but his career has taken a different path lately. The 23-year-old winger started for AIK in their Swedish Cup game against OIS yesterday, and assisted the game’s opening goal.

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming propsects follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Evan Ferguson, Kenny's Kids, shane long