Kenny’s Kids Saturday Round-Up: Ross Tierney endears himself to Motherwell fans

Kenny’s Kids: Saturday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping tabs across all of the action on Saturday as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy Saturday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids in the Premier League.

Adam Idah might have enjoyed another good performance for Norwich on Friday evening, but Saturday proved to be a quiet day for the Irish in the Premier League.

Seamus Coleman was named as a substitute for Duncan Ferguson’s first game in charge of Everton. Johnjoe Kenny was preferred to the Ireland captain at Goodison Park and he wasn’t the only experienced campaigner who had to settle for the bench this weekend.

Experienced campaigners Shane Long and Darren Randolph were resigned to their usual roles as replacements, but Ciaran Clark did come on for Newcastle. The 32-year-old defender was introduced in the 70th minute by Eddie Howe in their 1-0 victory over Leeds United.

Kenny’s Kids in the Championship.

Meanwhile, the Championship was packed with Irish contributions yesterday afternoon.

Ireland striker James Collins scored for Cardiff in their 3-2 defeat to Bristol City. Callum O’Dowda and goalkeeper Max O’Leary started for Bristol, while Ireland under-21 centre-back Mark McGuinneses also lined out for Cardiff

Scott Hogan was on target for Birmingham in their 2-1 home win against Barnsley. 20-year-old midfielder William Hondermarck was named on the bench for the visitors.

Ryan Manning started and scored in Swansea’s 1-0 win over Preston. Cyrus Christie also started for the Swans, who had Michael Obafemi on the bench.

Alan Browne, Joe Rafferty and Greg Cunningham all started for Preston, with Sean Maguire on the bench.

At Coventry, midfielder Jordan Shipley netted his first goal of the season but couldn’t help the Sky Blues to victory over Jimmy Dunne’s QPR.

None of Callum Robinson, Jayson Molumby or Taylor Gardner Hickman started for West Brom on Saturday, but Robinson did manage to come on and make a difference.

The 26-year-old set up two goals in his fifteen minute appearance as the Baggies beat Jack Taylor‘s Peterborough 3-0.

Elsewhere, there were starts for Jason Knight, Festy Ebosele (both Derby), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Sean McLoughlin (Hull), Danny McNamara (Millwall), Jimm Dunne (QPR), John Egan, Conor Hourihane (both Sheffield United), Richard Keogh (Blackpool) , Jack Bonham (Stoke) and Peter Kioso (Luton).

Kenny’s Kids in the lower leagues.

Will Keane was back at it for Wigan as he scored twice in their 3-2 victory over Gillingham. James McClean also started for the Lactics. Conor Coventry made his debut for MK Dons in their 1-0 loss against Doncaster. Troy Parrott and Warren O’Hora started alongside the Ireland U21 captain at Stadium MK. Anthony O’Connor scored for Morecambe as they beat Wycombe 3-2. Daryl Horgan was once again only a substitute for the League One table toppers. 22-year-old wideman Anthony Scully meanwhile assisted a goal for Lincoln to help them overcome Plymouth 2-1. ASSIST by Anthony Scully 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG https://t.co/ZXoLBnXvll — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 22, 2022 A name to watch – 18-year-old winger Cian Hayes started for Fleetwood as they lost 2-0 to Charlton who had Stephen Henderson on their bench. Ireland favourites Chiedozie Ogbene and Gavin Bazunu both started for Rotherham and Portsmouth respectively. Down in League Two it was less eventful. Ireland under-21 left-back Lewis Richards made his debut for Harrogate Town, as under-21 centre-back Jake O’Brien continued his good form for Swindon. 21-year-old midfielder Alex Hunt also made his League Two debut with Oldham Athletic, after signing on loan from Sheffield Wednesday. While, a more experienced campaigner, Stephen McLaughlin, combined with former Ireland midfielder Stephen Quinn to score for Mansfield Town. Kenny’s Kids in Scotland Liam Scales started and assisted a goal to continue his fine start to life with Celtic, but it was another League of Ireland product who received the most praise this weekend. Ireland U21 midfielder Ross Tierney made his Motherwell debut in their 2-1 win over Greenock Morton and left a lasting impression. The former Bohemians star came on in the 76th minute of their Scottish Cup clash and won an important penalty in extra-time.

Proud day for Ireland U21 midfielder Ross Tierney who makes his Motherwell debut in the Scottish Cup 🇮🇪⚽️👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/9Nkn1TtDU3 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 22, 2022

Another Ireland under-21 midfielder, Luca Connell, assisted a goal for Queen’s Park in their 1-1 draw with Clyde. Connell is currently on loan from Celtic. You can keep up to date with all of Ireland’s brightest talents by following Kenny’s Kids on Twitter here.

