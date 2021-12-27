Kenny’s Kids Sunday Round-Up: Scales and McCarthy shine for Celtic

Kenny’s Kids: Sunday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping busy across all of the action on St Stephen’s Day as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from Sunday’s games in England and Scotland…

Kenny’s Kids in the Premier League.

St Stephen’s Day usually provides great entertainment, but this year was that bit different with a whole host of fixtures postponed due to Covid-19.

Thankfully, there was still some football to devour and a number of Irishman were involved in the action.

Adam Idah, Matt Doherty and Shane Long were all named on the bench for their respective Premier League sides, with 20-year-old striker Idah playing the last twenty minutes of Norwich’s 5-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Most interestingly though, Ireland under-21 striker Evan Ferguson made the bench for Brighton’s home tie against Brenford. The 17-year-old has eight goals in thirteen Premier League 2 matches this season and is considered one of the country’s top prospects.

Graham Potter chose not to introduce Ferguson off the bench on this occasion but the former Bohemians striker is sure to have a big future for the club going forward.

Kenny’s Kids in the lower leagues.

In League One, Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene started for Rotherham, while Kieran Sadlier and JJ Kayode were on the bench.

For MK Dons, right-back Peter Kioso and centre-back Warren O’Hora started, with Troy Parrott on the bench in their 3-2 win over Lincoln City.

22-year-old Kioso set up the Dons’ last minute winner, meaning he now has three goals and five assists this season. Lincoln’s star man Anthony Scully made his return from injury off the bench in the 68th minute.

In League Two, experiened campaigner John-Joe O’Toole scored for Mansfield in their 3-2 victory against Hartlepool.

Less experienced is 17-year-old Harry Vaughan, but that didn’t stop the Ireland under-19 international from assisting Oldham’s only goal in their 3-1 loss versus Scunthorpe.

Ireland under-21 right-back Lee O’Connor started for Tranmere in their 2-0 win against Barrow.

Kenny’s Kids in Scotland.

James McCarthy and Liam Scales both impressed for Celtic in their 3-1 win over St Johnstone. James McCarthy was instrumental in Celtic’s opener as he won possesion back with a crunching tackle high up the pitch.

Scales impressed once more at left-back as his wicked deliveries caught the attention of supporters online.

The likes of Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Jake Doyle Hayes (Hibernian) and Aaron McEneff (Hearts) also started in the Scottish Premiership but there were no goals or assists for any of the Irish players on the day.

