Weekend Round-Up: Ferguson bags brace, Collins returns

Kenny’s Kids: Weekend round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping tabs across all of the action this weekend as Ireland’s brightest talents took to the field in England and beyond.

This weekend saw Evan Ferguson score two goals against Southampton, Nathan Collins return to the Wolves starting XI and, despite the shortage of EFL football, a good bit more.

Criteria: Players must have at least one first team club appearance to be included in the database. (IRE) denotes that the player is a full Ireland international.

League One and League Two players over the age of 24 and uncapped at senior international level are excluded. The focus of this feature is players playing for Ireland and young players who could play for Ireland in the future.

Round-Up: The Premier League

Bournemouth:

Mark Travers (IRE): Bench Vs Manchester United

Darren Randolph (IRE): Not involved Vs Manchester United

Ben Greenwood (LB, 20): Not involved Vs Manchester United

Brighton:

Evan Ferguson (IRE): Start Vs Southampton, two goals, 3-1 win

Andrew Moran (AM, 19): Bench Vs Southampton, unused

Crystal Palace:

Tayo Adaramola (LB, 19): Bench Vs Fulham, unused

Everton:

Seamus Coleman (IRE): Not involved Vs Wolves, injured

Fulham:

Shane Duffy (IRE): Bench Vs Crystal Palace, unused

Liverpool:

Caoimhin Kelleher (IRE): Bench Vs Aston Villa, unused

Nottingham Forest:

Harry Arter (IRE): Not involved Vs Arsenal

Southampton:

Gavin Bazunu (IRE): Bench Vs Brighton

Wolves:

Nathan Collins (IRE): Start Vs Everton, 1-1 draw

Joe Hodge (CM, 20): Not involved Vs Everton

Round-Up: The Championship.

Birmingham:

Scott Hogan (IRE): N/A

Kevin Long (IRE): N/A

Blackburn Rovers:

Sammie Szmodics (AM, 27): N/A

Blackpool:

Andy Lyons (RB, 22):N/A

CJ Hamilton (IRE): N/A

Bristol City:

Mark Sykes (IRE): N/A

Max O’Leary (GK, 25): N/A

Burnley:

Josh Cullen (IRE): N/A

Michael Obafemi (IRE): N/A

Cardiff City:

Mark McGuinness (CB, 23): N/A

Callum O’Dowda (IRE): N/A

Joel Bagan (LB, 21): N/A

Coventry City:

Luke McNally (CB, 23): N/A

Sean Maguire (IRE): N/A

Hull City:

Cyrus Christie (IRE): N/A

Harry Vaughan (AM, 19): N/A

Sean McLoughlin (CB, 25): N/A

Middlesbrough:

Darragh Lenihan (IRE): N/A

Millwall:

Danny McNamara (RB, 24): N/A

Aidomo Emakhu (ST, 19): N/A

Norwich:

Andrew Omobamidele (IRE): N/A

Adam Idah (IRE): N/A

Preston:

Alan Browne (IRE): N/A

Greg Cunningham (IRE): N/A

Robbie Brady (IRE): N/A

QPR:

Jimmy Dunne (CB, 25): N/A

Sinclair Armstrong (ST, 19): N/A

Reading:

Jeff Hendrick (IRE): N/A

Shane Long (IRE): N/A

Rotherham:

Chiedozie Ogbene (IRE): N/A

Conor Coventry (CM, 23): N/A

Peter Kioso (RB, 24):N/A

Georgie Kelly (ST, 27): N/A

Sheffield United:

John Egan (IRE): N/A

Enda Stevens (IRE): N/A

Ciaran Clark (IRE): N/A

Stoke City:

Jack Bonham (GK, 30): N/A

Will Smallbone (IRE): N/A

Swansea City:

Ryan Manning (IRE): N/A

West Brom:

Jayson Molumby (IRE): N/A

Dara O’Shea (IRE): N/A

Wigan Athletic:

James McClean (IRE): N/A

Will Keane (IRE): N/A

Anthony Scully (LW, 24): N/A

Baba Adeeko (CM, 19): N/A

League One round-up: Internationals and under-25s

Accrington Stanley:

Leslie Adeyoka (ST, 19): N/A

Barnsley:

Luca Connell (CM, 21): Start Vs Bolton, 1 assist, 1-0 win

Barry Cotter (RB, 24): Sub Vs Bolton, unused

KITCHING PUTS BARNSLEY AHEAD IN THE TIE! 💥 pic.twitter.com/NuE83uTM41 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 19, 2023

Bristol Rovers:

Jamie Egan (CB, 19): N/A

Burton Albion:

Cillian Gilligan (CM, 21): N/A

Charlton Athletic:

Gavin Kilkenny (CM, 22): N/A

Cheltenham Town:

Aidan Keena (ST, 23): N/A

Will Ferry (LWB, 21): N/A

Derby County:

Jason Knight (IRE): N/A

Eiran Cashin (CB, 22): N/A

David McGoldrick (IRE): N/A

Tony Springett (RW, 20): N/A

Conor Hourihane (IRE): N/A

James Collins (IRE): N/A

Fleetwood Town:

Cian Hayes (WG, 19): N/A

David Harrington (GK, 22): N/A

Promise Omochere (ST, 22): N/A

Stephen McMullan (GK, 18): N/A

Corrie Ndaba (CB, 23): N/A

Forest Green:

Sean O’Brien (ST, 21): N/A

Corey O’Keeffe (RB, 24): N/A

Lincoln City:

Sean Roughan (LB, 19): N/A

Danny Mandroiu (AM, 24): N/A

Dylan Duffy (LW, 20): N/A

MK Dons:

Dawson Devoy (CM, 21): N/A

Conor Grant (AM, 21): N/A

Darragh Burns (RW, 20): N/A

Waren O’Hora (CB, 24) N/A

Joshua Kayode (ST, 21): N/A

Oxford United:

Ed McGinty (GK, 24): N/A

Stephen Negru (CB, 20): N/A

Peterborough United:

Jack Taylor (CM, 24): Start Vs Sheffield Wednesday, 5-1 defeat

Plymouth Argyle:

Finn Azaz (AM, 22): N/A

Tyreik Wright (RW, 21): N/A

Portsmouth:

Ronan Curtis (IRE): N/A

Port Vale:

Mipo Odubeko (ST, 20): N/A

Shrewsbury Town:

Killian Phillips (CM, 21): N/A

League Two round-up: Internationals and under-25s

Bradford:

Colin Doyle (IRE): Bench Vs Carlisle, unused

Colchester United:

Alan Judge (IRE): N/A

Kieran O’Hara (IRE): N/A

Crawley Town:

Mazeed Ogungbo (LB, 20): N/A

Crewe Alexandra :

Connor O’Riordan (CB, 20): N/A

Gillingham:

Conor Masterson (CB, 24): N/A

Harrogate Town:

Danny Grant (RW, 23): N/A

Lewis Richards (CB, 21): N/A

Leyton Orient:

Shadrach Ogie (LB, 21): N/A

Mansfield Town :

Stephen Quinn (IRE): N/A

Newport County:

Calum Kavanagh (ST, 19): N/A

Salford United:

Josh O’Brien (CB, 20): Not involved Vs Stockport

Stockport County:

Paddy Madden (IRE): Start Vs Salford, 2-1 win

Swindon Town:

Connor Brann (GK, 19): N/A

Tranmere:

Lee O’Connor (CM, 22): N/A

Walsall:

Oisin McEntee (CB, 22): N/A

Ronan Arjun Maher (AM, 18): N/A

Scotland and beyond: Internationals and under-25s

Aberdeen (SPFL):

Jonny Hayes (IRE): Start Vs Hearts, 2-1 defeat

Liam Scales (CB, 24): Start Vs Hearts, 2-1 defeat

AIK (Allsvenskan)

Zack Elbouzedi (RW, 24): Sub Vs Degerfors, unused

Borussia Monchengladbach (Bundesliga)

Conor Noss (AM, 21): Not involved Vs Leverkusen

Celtic (SPFL):

Bosun Lawal (CB, 19): Not involved Vs St Mirren

Rocco Vata (LW, 17): Not involved Vs St Mirren

Colorado Rapids (MLS)

Connor Ronan (CM, 25): Start Vs Salt Lake, 1 assist, 2-3 defeat

Como (Serie B)

Liam Kerrigan (RW, 23): N/A

DC United (MLS)

Derrick Williams (IRE): Start Vs LA Galaxy, 3-0 win

Dundee United (SPFL)

Jamie McGrath (IRE): Start Vs Livingston, 2-1 defeat

Getafe (La Liga)

John Joe Patrick Finn (AM, 19): Not involved Vs Elche

Hibernian

Jake Doyle-Hayes (CM, 24): Sub Vs Rangers, introduced on 59′

Motherwell (SPFL):

Shane Blaney (CB, 24): Sub Vs Ross County, introduced on 65′

James Furlong (LB, 20): Start Vs Ross County, 1-0 win

Ross Tierney (AM, 22): Sub Vs Ross County, unused

Sevilla (La Liga)

Ryan Johansson (CM, 22): Not involved Vs Real Betis

Udinese (Serie A)

James Abankwah (CB, 19): Sub Vs Lazio, unused

Festy Ebosele (RWB, 20): Not involved Vs Lazio, injured

Vitoria (Liga Portugal):

Mikey Johnston (LW, 24): Start Vs Gil Vicente, 1-0 win

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming prospects follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.