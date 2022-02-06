Kenny’s Kids Saturday Round-Up: Obafemi scores for Swansea as Adaramola makes Palace debut

Kenny’s Kids: Saturday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping tabs across all of the action on Saturday as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy Saturday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids in the FA Cup.

There was plenty of Irish interest in yesterday’s FA Cup action. Ten out of twelve games saw Irish players feature, including Crystal Palace’s tie against Hartlepool United, where there was one significant debut.

18-year-old Tayo Adaramola has been turning heads in the Crystal Palace under-23s side for almost a year now. The pacey left-back has represented Ireland up as far as under-19 level and is expected to feature for Jim Crawford’s under-21s later in the year.

Adaramola came on in the 86th minute of Palace’s 2-0 win over Gavan Holohan‘s Harlepool and excited supporters in his brief cameo.

Ireland under-19 left-back Tayo Adaramola in action for Crystal Palace this afternoon 🇮🇪⚽️😍 The pacey 18-year-old came on in the 86th minute of their 2-0 victory over Hartlepool United 👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/vZcwirWBWb — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 5, 2022

There was another pair of Irish debuts in Wigan’s visit to Stoke City. Glen Rea and Ireland international midfielder Jamie McGrath started in the Lactics’ 2-0 defeat to the Potters. Goalkeeper Jack Bonham was named on the Stoke substitutes bench.

And another at Weston Holmes Stadium, where Jeff Hendrick came on in the second half for Queen’s Park Rangers. Hendrick and former Burnley teammate Jimmy Dunne couldn’t inspire a winning result however, as Peterborough advanced, courtesy of a 2-0 victory. Sammie Szmodics was introduced at half-time for the hosts.

Far from debuting, Seamus Coleman played his 314th game for Everton as they kick-started life under Frank Lampard with a 4-1 win over Brentford. Coleman started at right-wing-back for the Toffees.

In fact, it was a good day for experienced Ireland internationals in general, as Shane Long also started yesterday afternoon. The 35-year-old striker led the line for Southampton in their 2-1 win over Championship outfit Coventry City. 24-year-old left-midfielder Jordan Shipley came on in the 64th minute for the Sky Blues.

Saturday 3pm team news top stories: 🔹 Jamie McGrath makes his Wigan Athletic debut 🔹 Tayo Adaramola named on Crystal Palace bench 🔹 Jeff Hendrick in line for QPR debut off the bench 🔹 Shane Long starts up front for Southampton 🔹 Adam Idah starts for Norwich #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/qFRG5a785J — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 5, 2022

Wes Hoolahan meanwhile, started for Cambridge against Luton Town. Unfortunately, the U’s were unable to back up their famous triumph over Newcastle United, as Peter Kioso and his Luton teammates ran out as convincing 3-0 winners.

Hoolahan’s old club Norwich were also in action yesterday. Ireland striker Adam Idah played 66 minutes in the Canaries’ 1-0 win over Wolves, before being replaced by Teemu Pukki.

In the evening game, it was an all Premier League affair which saw Tottenham Hotspur beat Brighton 3-1 at the London Stadium. 17-year-old Ireland under-21 striker Evan Ferguson came on with ten minutes to go for the Seagulls, while Matt Doherty was introduced for Spurs three minutes from time.

The Championship.

FA Cup involvement meant there was only three Championship games played yesterday.

Swansea City hosted Blackburn Rovers at the Liberty Stadium, as no less than four Ireland internationals saw gametime. Ryan Manning and Man of the Match Cyrus Christie started in defence for the Swans, but it was striker Michael Obafemi who scored the winning goal in their 1-0 win. 27-year-old centre-back Darragh Lenihan captained Blackburn, who remain second in the league standings,

Michael Obafemi heads one in for Swansea 👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/eTwR8gYOOk — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 5, 2022

Greg Cunningham and Alan Browne both started for Preston North End in their 1-0 win on the road to Hull. Former Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin started in defence for the Tigers.

Elsewhere, Richard Keogh‘s Blackpool impressed in their 3-1 victory over Bristol City. England-born, former Clonea hurler, CJ Hamilton, fired a 36th minute shot past Bristol goalkeeper Max O’Leary to open the scoring. Ireland winger Callum O’Dowda was subbed off at half-time for the visitors.

The lower leagues.

Irish talents continue to dominate the top-end of the League One standings. League leaders Rotherham secured an important 1-0 over Accrington Stanley as Chiedozie Ogbene started, and, true to form, was fouled more than any other player on the pitch (4 times). Ireland under-21 striker JJ Kayode came on in the second half for the Millers.

Third placed MK Dons also won on Saturday. 22-year-old centre-back Warren O’Hora scored the winning goal for the Dons, but Troy Parrott (who set up O’Hora) and Conor Coventry also impressed in their 2-1 win over Lincoln City. Former Ireland under-21 attacker Anthony Scully assisted Lincoln’s one and only goal, but it ultimately proved insufficient for the visitors.

Rumour has it Troy Parrott is STILL out at Stadium MK covering ground 💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/yxfLOyDH1f — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) February 5, 2022

Promotion chasers Oxford United were 3-2 winners over ten-man Portsmouth, where another 22-year-old centre-back, Luke McNally, was on target. The former St Patrick’s Athletic defender started for the hosts alongside the in-form Mark Sykes.

Ronan Curtis scored in the second half for Portsmouth, but it was very against the run of play as himself and Irish teammates – Gavin Bazunu, Sean Raggett and Aiden O’Brien – faced a staggering 28 shots.

Fleetwood drew 1-1 away to Shrewsbury thanks to a goal from former Ireland international Anthony Pilkington. Ireland under-19 attacker Cian Hayes (Fleetwood) and Josh Daniels (Shrewsbury) were unused subs,

In other League One highlights, 19-year-old striker Mipo Odubeko put in a hard-working shift in Doncaster United’s 2-1 win on the road to Sunderland. While, former Liverpool man Conor Masterson started at centre-back in Gillingham’s 1-0 defeat to Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town.

Although there were no Irish goalscorers in League Two, a number of Ireland underage stars did make appearances. Jake O’Brien (Swindon), Calum Kavanagh (Harrogate), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere), Tyreke Wright (Colchester) and Will Ferry (Crawley) all featured for their respective clubs.

Kenny’s Kids in Scotland Connor Ronan was a favourite of Stephen Kenny during his Ireland under-21 days, and the attacking midfielder is doing everything in his power to reunite with the Ireland boss at the moment. Ronan scored his fifth goal of the season for St Mirren in their 1-0 win away to Jake Doyle Hayes’s Hibernian on Saturday. Speaking after the game, St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin was full of praise for the 23-year-old: “Connor doesn’t score bad goals and that’s another one – in front of the Irish manager as well so please God, that will do enough to get him in the set-up. “I’ve been banging the drum long enough. I met Stephen Kenny there downstairs, I’m always talking up Connor in the press. 🎵 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙧 𝙍𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙀𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙝 🎵 🚀 @ConnorRonan10 pic.twitter.com/3NW79HZfOe — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) February 6, 2022 “He knows him well enough from the under-21s. I did mention to him not to forget that Joe Shaughnessy and Charlies Dunne are eligible as well.” Daniel Cleary (St Johnstone), Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) and Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) also started in the Scottish top flight.

You can keep up to date with all of Ireland’s brightest talents by following Kenny’s Kids on Twitter here.

