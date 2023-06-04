Kenny’s Kids Report Card: Grading the seasons of every Irish player

Kenny’s Kids: Irish Football Report Card 2022/2023

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping tabs on Irish players throughout the 2022/2023 season and now it’s time for a summary.

Beginning with the Premier League, this article will be updated as the week progresses to reveal grades for players in the Championship, League One, League Two and beyond.

Criteria: Players must have at least one first team club appearance to be included in the database. (IRE) denotes that the player is a full Ireland international.

League One and League Two players over the age of 24 and uncapped at senior international level are excluded. The focus of this feature is players playing for Ireland and young players who could play for Ireland in the future.

Ratings: The Premier League

Note that ratings are relative to each player – marked in terms of how positively or negatively their seasons unfolded compared to the author’s expectations.

Bournemouth:

Mark Travers – IRE (D+): Travers started the season as Bournemouth’s first choice ‘keeper, but a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool and the signing of Barcelona’s Neto relegated him to the bench. His season ended with a positive display away to Everton, but overall he would have hoped for much more than 12 league starts, especially after a great season in the Championship.

Darren Randolph – IRE (NG): Randolph made no appearances for Bournemouth this season but seems content to train and make a living.

Ben Greenwood – LB, 20 (C-): 20-year-old left-back Greenwood might have hoped for more minutes this season, but he did start in the EFL Cup against Norwich and featured on the bench in the Premier League. It’s okay progress for the Bournemouth U21s player.

It wasn't a vintage weekend for the Irish but it was pleasing to see Mark Travers have a solid game against Everton with some good saves 🇮🇪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/3QqJ6kCliU — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) May 29, 2023

Brighton:

Evan Ferguson – IRE (A): The Irish player of the season. The 18-year-old forward burst onto the scene for Brighton and scored ten goals after Christmas to make himself one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League. He scored every 134.5 minutes and provided a goal contribution (goal or assist) every 103.5 minutes.

Andrew Moran – AM, 19 (B-): Moran featured just twice for Brighton but gets a B- because he is making the kind of steady progress you would hope for from a 19-year-old of his stature. Brilliant for the Brighton under-21s, a regular on the Seagulls bench, and next season will be exciting for him.

Crystal Palace

Tayo Adaramola – LB, 19 (C-): Adaramola definitely would have hoped for more from this season. The Ireland under-21 left-back went on loan to Coventry last summer but failed to make an appearance. He then spent the rest of the season performing well in the Palace under-21s side.

Everton:

Seamus Coleman – IRE (B-): There have been questions about Coleman in recent seasons as age and injuries creep up on him, but the Ireland skipper was a shining light for Everton this campaign with some big performances securing all-important points for their survival. He made 23 appearances and scored the club’s goal of the season before suffering that worrying injury.

Fulham:

Shane Duffy – IRE (F): Duffy ended up in an unwanted situation as his transfer to Fulham was spoiled by the club’s late addition of other centre-backs. He played just 17 minutes of Premier League football and made one start in either cup competition.

Liverpool:

Caoimhin Kelleher – IRE (E): Kelleher enjoyed a relatively positive time with Liverpool in the 2021/2022 season but this year he was limited to one FA Cup appearance and a Carabao Cup campaign which lasted all of just two rounds. He started the final Premier League game of the season against Southampton but conceded four.

Nottingham Forest:

Harry Arter – IRE (NG): There’s a good pub quiz question here somewhere.

Southampton:

Gavin Bazunu – IRE (B-): Gavin Bazunu endured a tough season in the Premier League as Southampton finished rock bottom, but the experience will be overwhelmingly positive for his development. He started 32 times and made a couple of errors, but it is so important to remember that he only turned 21 in February and will have learned so much. There was a question last summer whether he was signed to start at all.

Some of Gavin Bazunu's passing last night was delightful 🎯🔥 Ederson, eat you heart out.#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/nSC3b1PcB4 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 12, 2023

Wolves:

Nathan Collins – IRE (C): Collins started the season well and looked the part of a £20.5million centre-back with time on his side. One or two lapses of judgement cost him his place in the team under Julien Lopetegui but he forced his way back in for the final couple of games. He gets a C because that extended period out of the team was unexpected, disappointing and very much contrary to the trajectory of his career until that point.

Joe Hodge – CM, 20 (B-): This was the season where Joe Hodge’s hard work and resilience after some terrible injuries finally paid off. The Ireland under-21 midfielder made 11 first team appearances but needs to make a plan for next season as the competition for places in the Wolves midfield is intense.

Championship, League One, League Two and Rest of World reports coming up later this week so keep an eye out!

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming prospects follow on Twitter.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Evan Ferguson, irish football, Kenny's Kids, Report Card