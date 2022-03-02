Kenny’s Kids Midweek Round-Up: McClean and Keane on target for Wigan

Kenny’s Kids: Midweek Round-Up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping tabs across all of the action on Tuesday evening as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy Tuesday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids in the FA Cup.

Ireland under-19 star Tayo Adaramola was the name on everyone’s lips on Tuesday evening.

The Dubliner made his first start for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 FA Cup victory at home to Stoke City.

The quick-dribbling left-back played 65 minutes for Patrick Vieira’s side and received a warm reception from the Selhurst Park faithul upon his withdrawal.

Thoughts on Tayo Adaramola's full Palace debut? He went 64 minutes with 63 touches, 2 tackles, 2 clearances, 0x dribbled past, 85% passing and just 1 shot on target conceded to Stoke. pic.twitter.com/mUO2r5xnoo — Matchday365 (@Matchday365) March 1, 2022

Spurs started with Ireland international Matt Doherty at right-wing-back against Middlesbrough, but the Ireland international was very much unable to repeat last weekend’s heroics.

Antonio Conte’s side fell to an embarrasing 1-0 defeat after extra-time – which means Middlesbrough and Aaron Connolly can now look forward to an FA Cup quarter-final date.

Connolly missed last night’s match with a suspected knock but should be back by the weekend.

The one and only other Irishman involved in last night’s FA Cup action was attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

The 26-year-old, who trained with Ireland last summer, started for Peterborough against none other than Manchester City.

The Posh went into half-time deadlocked at 0-0, but second half strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish eventually secured the victory for the favourites.

Premier League and Championship round-up.

One Premier League game and one Championship game also took place last night.

In the Premier League, 20-year-old Nathan Collins came on as a 40th minute substitute for Burnley against Leicester City.

The centre-back replaced the injured Ben Mee, but was unable to prevent late goals from James Maddison and Jamie Vardy.

In the Championship, there were as many as five Irishmen involved in Cardiff City’s 1-0 win over Derby County.

And amazingly, despite only turning 21 in January, Cardiff centre-back Mark McGuinness was the oldest of them.

The Ireland under-21 defender started for the Blubirds alongside left-back Joel Bagan.

Jason Knight, Festy Ebosele and Eiran Cashin (CB, 20) all start 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG https://t.co/HgaL0V5jri — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 1, 2022

While, on the Derby side, Jason Knight, Festy Ebosele and Eiran Cashin all started.

20-year-old centre-back Cashin has now started three consecutive games for the Rams, including his Man of the Match full debut against Peterborough.

Last night, he completed 83/93 passes, won three tackles and made four interceptions to continue his fine form.

The lower leagues.

Gavin Bazunu started for Portsmouth alongside fellow Irishmen Aiden O’Brien, Sean Raggett and Marcus Harness, last night.

Centre-back Raggett scored in the 42nd minute and, three minutes later, Marcus Harness assisted Portsmouth’s third of the evening to make it 3-1.

However, Oxford nearly staged a late comeback, as 22-year-old centre-back Luke McNally made it a one goal game with a tidy finish in the 82nd minute.

Winger Anthony Forde came on a few moments later, but despite his best efforts, the U’s were unable to find an all-important equalizer.

🗨️ "𝘞𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘥𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘚𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘣𝘪𝘨 𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦." Luke McNally reflects on tonight's narrow defeat at Fratton Park. 🟡🔵 #OUFC | #COYY pic.twitter.com/MXg9Jd3LAq — Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) March 1, 2022

Wigan Athletic were also in action last night. The Lactics took on Fleetwood Town and started with James McClean and Will Keane in attack.

Both players have been in fine form this season and continued that trend with a goal each.

Keane scored his 16th of the season from the penalty spot in the 37th minute and McClean made it 2-0 shortly after with a cool finish.

Unfortunately, McClean saw red at the end of the game for an altercation with Fleetwood midfielder Joe Garner.

Anthony Pilkington was an unused substitute for Fleetwood on the night, but Ireland under-19 winger Cian Hayes was introduced at half-time.

Sticking with wingers for a moment, Daryl Horgan got a rare start for Wycombe in their 3-0 win over Cambridge.

Horgan repaid his manager with an assist after just eleven minutes to set his side on their way to victory.

Horgan also found gametime hard to come by in the last international window – largely because of the emergence of Chiedozie Ogbene.

Ogbene came on at half-time in Rotherham’s 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury, but Ireland under-21 striker JJ Kayode was an unused sub.

Down in League Two, the more experienced Glenn Whelan provided an assist in Bristol City’s 1-0 win over Barrow.

While, Rochdale and their considerable Irish contingent were also in action last night.

Ireland under-21 midfielder Conor Grant came on in the 62nd minute for The Dale as Eoghan O’Connell, Stephen Dooley, Jimmy Keohane, Corey O’Keeffe and Liam Kelly also got game-time.

Eoghan O'Connell, Stephen Dooley, Liam Kelly and Jimmy Keohane start with Ireland U21 midfielder Conor Grant and Corey O'Keeffe on the bench 🇮🇪⚽️👊#COYBIG https://t.co/QAlCrsi6Ct — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 1, 2022

All the while, Ireland under-21 interanational Will Ferry started for Crawley in their 2-2 draw with Oldham Athletic and Connor Wilkinson scored for Walsall for the second game in a row.

There was also a welcome return to the Harrogate Town bench for Ireland underage internationals Calum Kavanagh and Lewis Richards.

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming propsects follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: irish football, james mcclean, Kenny's Kids, Tayo Adaramola