GW3: Five matches to track involving Irish players this weekend

The big matches involving Irish players this weekend.

Stephen Kenny will be pleased with the 2022/2023 season so far. His Irish players have, by and large, hit the ground running and even better, some new names have also risen to prominence.

The Championship is where the Irish coaching team will focus most of their attention, naturally enough – no less than ten percent of last week’s Championship starters were Irish qualified.

And among them were the in-form Robbie Brady, Callum O’Dowda and James McClean who could give Kenny a headache at wing-back, while the centre-back options are as rich as ever.

Further forward, Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi are still waiting on their first league goals of the season, but Parrott did score in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup meeting between Preston and Huddersfield.

The team to watch this season however are Burnley. Ireland’s key midfielder Josh Cullen has made an immediate impression following his transfer from Anderlecht and he was joined in the starting eleven by Limerick teenager Dara Costelloe for the last two weekends.

Things you love to see 😍 A @ClaretsAcademy graduate shining bright ✨ pic.twitter.com/4CemR5gfOg — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 8, 2022

The hope is that the Clarets duo can sustain their form this Friday night against Watford to set up another weekend of Irish excellence. With the Premier League back as well, there is a lot to keep track of but with the help of Kenny’s Kids on Twitter, following all the Irish action has never been easier.

Irish players in England: Five matches to track

Watford Vs Burnley (Friday, 8pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

For the second time this season, Burnley hit the Sky Sports screens on a Friday night.

Josh Cullen is a good enough reason to watch any game but Burnley could quickly become a must-see side if he is joined by Dara Costelloe on a weekly basis.

A Man of the Match performance on his Burnley debut 👑 📊 79 passes completed 🔥 98% pass completion ⚔ 6 ground duals won 🙌 3 fouls won The immaculate Josh Cullen.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/trBawdAVtq — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 29, 2022

Although Costelloe has no Ireland underage caps to his name, he has developed rapidly over the last year to become a prospect well worth tracking closely.

Comfortable as a striker or as a winger, Costello boasts elite physical attributes and his quick dribbling married with his considerable upper body strength has already caused problems for experienced Championship defenders this season.

It is possible that the 19-year-old could make his senior international debut without ever featuring for the Boys in Green at underage level – something which would be both incredibly rare and interesting to see.

“He gave us something different. I trust him to stay on that path. He was fearless.” Dara Costelloe showed pace, power and some impressive dribbling on debut last night – now he just needs to add the finishing touch. An excellent start 💪#COYBIG https://t.co/7tLMJYUAPO — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 30, 2022

On a side note, 22-year-old defender Luke McNally is also on Burnley’s books but is yet to start under Kompany.

Irish Players: Rotherham Vs Reading (Saturday, 3pm)

Another one Kenny’s Kids will be closely tracking is Rotherham Vs Reading as Chiedozie Ogbene looks to register his third goal of the season at this early stage of the campaign.

Ogbene could be joined in attack by former Bohemians favourite Georgie Kelly, who won Man of the Match for the Millers on Wednesday evening in the Carabao Cup.

READ | Georgie Kelly picks up @mattressonline Man of the Match award in Carabao Cup first round Having landed 75% of the vote, Irish forward Georgie Kelly is your Man of the Match from the game at Vale Park.#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/Ia566AkHdB — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) August 11, 2022

Irish-born right-back Peter Kioso came off early in that game against Port Vale as a precaution, but could make the bench tomorrow afternoon.

On the Reading side will be the vastly more experienced Shane Long and Jeff Hendrick who both started last week as they beat Cardiff City 2-1.

Long scored a penalty in that victory – his first goal for the club in almost exactly eleven years, and will be hoping for another one on the road to Rotherham.

Shane Long's penalty for Reading to draw them level against Cardiff 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Long's last Reading start came exactly eleven years ago today 📅#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/w3feUlAso7 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 6, 2022

Ireland under-20 international midfielder Kian Leavy made the bench for Reading’s opening two Championship games of the season and started midweek in the cup against Stevenage.

It is unlikely that he will start this weekend’s clash but don’t be surprised to see him feature off the bench.

Ipswich Vs MK Dons (Saturday, 3pm)

The Kieran McKenna managed Ipswich added two Irishmen to their squad this summer in the shape of winger Marcus Harness and veteran centre-back Richard Keogh.

Keogh enjoyed a positive spell in the Championship with Blackpool last season, while Harness was a star man for Portsmouth last term as he caught the eye of Stephen Kenny with his energetic exploits.

Ireland defender Richard Keogh has joined Ipswich Town after a successful spell with Blackpool in the Championship 🇮🇪#COYBIG https://t.co/rIEphHAppk — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 10, 2022

The Irish contingent at MK Dons is far younger however and with youth comes the possibility of developing into an important international player.

That is certainly the ambition of Ireland under-21 trio Dawson Devoy, Conor Grant and Darragh Burns, who all started and combined well midweek to defeat Sutton United 1-0.

🇮🇪 Ireland U21 winger Darragh Burns progresses the play to Dawson Devoy 🔽 ⚽️ Ireland U21 midfielder Devoy with the no-look pass into the path of Conor Grant 🔽 🔥 Ireland U21 midfielder Grant with some neat foot work and a perfect finish!#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/G3YWBHZmLx — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 10, 2022

Devoy will be hoping to make his league debut having missed out on the bench thus far, while fellow midfielder Grant and flying winger Burns hope to continue their respective positive starts to the season.

MK Dons’ most important player of all might be 22-year-old defender Warren O’Hora, however. The former Bohemians man is confident in and out of possession and could go on to play at a higher level in due time.

Derby Vs Barnsley (Saturday, 3pm)

It’s well documented by now that there is, once again, a significant Irish contingent at Derby County. What is less known is that Barnsley have three Irish players of their own who could make names for themselves this season.

Starting with Derby, Conor Hourihane, James Collins, Jason Knight and Ireland under-21 centre-back Eiran Cashin could all be selected for the Rams tomorrow, as they look to pick up their second win of the season.

The cultured left boot of Conor Hourihane 🪄#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/H2qTwO1245 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 30, 2022

Hourihane has been the pick of the bunch after the first couple of fixtures, as it was his goal that gave Derby their first win of the season over Oxford United. Based on social media reaction, Knight also impressed that afternoon, albeit from right-back.

It should be mentioned: retired Ireland attacker David McGoldrick also joined Liam Rosenior’s side this summer but is currently sidelined.

Barnsley promise to be a tricky opponent this Saturday and with former Cork City centre-back Conor McCarthy at the heart of their defence, Derby won’t find goals easy to come by.

Ireland under-21 Luca Connell is another problem for the Rams to deal with – his range of passing and set-piece prowess mirrors his opposite number Hourihane. Ironically, Connell is something of a throwback to the days of Hourihane bossing the Barnsley midfield before his career-defining move to Aston Villa in 2017.

Ireland U21 midfielder Luca Connell and Conor McCarthy (CB, 24) start with Ireland U21 midfielder Will Hondermarck on the bench 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG https://t.co/QNptlgmDTu — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 10, 2022

Another Ireland U21 midfielder, William Hondermarck, will bring impactful physicality from the bench for the Reds, but reports suggest he will need to refine his technical attributes before he is picked to start on any regular basis.

Irish Players: Southampton Vs Leeds United (Saturday, 3pm)

In truth, you could pick out Gavin Bazunu and Nathan Collins as ones to watch every week but for the sake of variety, we’ll stick to one or the other for now.

This week, Bazunu is marginally the more interesting player to track as he looks to bounce back from shipping four goals against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Saturday 3pm Headlines | 06/08/2022 🔹 Gavin Bazunu makes Southampton debut Vs Spurs 🔹 Nathan Collins makes Wolves debut, Hodge and Ronan on bench 🔹 Mark Travers starts for Bournemouth 🔹 Cullen and Costelloe start again for Burnley 🔹 Smallbone starts for Stoke#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/pMocJPyT9g — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 6, 2022

Spectators agree that Bazunu was powerless to stop any of Tottenham’s efforts, but having watched the 20-year-old for Ireland, stopping the seemingly unstoppable is something he prides himself on – something which has helped him to Premier League status at this early point of his career.

With some luck, the former Shamrock Rovers keeper will receive more help from his defence this weekend to limit efforts on his goal. From there, Bazunu just needs to do what he does best in order to keep a confidence-boosting clean-sheet.

Leeds United are far from Antonio Conte’s Spurs so it will be interesting to see how much better Southampton shape up this weekend. If the same defensive lapses repeat themselves, Bazunu could be a busy busy man this season.

