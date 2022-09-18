Kenny’s Kids Hub: Ireland U21 squad options

The players eligible for Jim Crawford’s Ireland under-21 squad.

This list does not include any players capped at senior level.

The Ireland under-19s, unlike the under-21s, start a brand new campaign later this month with a new generation of players.

Note: Bold denotes capped at under-21 level. Red denotes Irish qualified as second citizenship.

Ireland under-21 squad options:

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher, David Harrington, David Odumosu, Josh Keeley, Luke McNicholas, Killian Cahill, Joe O’Shaughnessy, Daniel Rose, Conor Brann, Sam Blair, Harry Halwax, Liam Tiernan, Toby Bull

Right-backs: Lee O’Connor, Andy Lyons, Festy Ebosele, Ronan Boyce, Osa Solomon, Josh Giurgi, Max Bardell

Centre-backs: Jake O’Brien, Mark McGuinness, Oisin McEntee, Eiran Cashin, Anselmo Garcia MacNulty, Ciaran Brennan, David Okagbue, Joe Redmond, Josh O’Brien, Jevon Mills, Luke Turner, Mazeed Ogungbo, Leigh Kavanagh, Nico Jones, Connor O’Riordan, Noah Watson, Andrew Quinn, Jamie Egan, Abel Alabi, Timi Sobowale, CJ Egan-Riley, Sean Roberston

Left-backs: Tayo Adaramola, Joel Bagan, Kameron Ledwidge, Mason O’Malley, Shane Flynn, James Furlong, Evan Weir, Val Adedokun, Ben Greenwood, Sean Roughan, Zak Delaney, Dennis Cirkin

Centre-midfield: Dawson Devoy, Gavin Kilkenny, Conor Coventry, Luca Connell, Bosun Lawal, Louie Watson, Ryan Johansson, William Hondermarck, Joe Hodge, Killian Phillips, Jack Henry Francis, Adam O’Reilly, Ola Ibrahim, Ben McCormack, Ciaran Gilligan, Gabriel Adebambo, Matt Healy, Evan Caffrey, Brian McManus, Baba Adeeko, Owen Bray, Roland Idowu, Connor O’Reilly, Jack McGlynn

Attacking midfielders: Ross Tierney, Conor Noss, Will Smallbone, Andrew Moran, Conor Grant, Brandon Kavanagh, Finn Azaz, Jack Moylan, James Clarke, Gavin Molloy, Dylan Gavin, Jordan McEneff, John Joe Patrick Finn, Kian Leavy, Stanley Flaherty, Ethan Fitzhugh, Fionn Mooney

Wingers: Liam Kerrigan, Tyreik Wright, Will Ferry, Ollie O’Neill, Darragh Burns, Alex Gilbert, Dara Costelloe, Deji Sotona, Armstrong Okoflex, Tony Springett, Cian Hayes, Matt Everitt, Kailin Barlow, Dylan Duffy, Ryan O’Kane, Cristiano Fitzgerald, Zak Gilsenan, Ricardo Dinanga, Lee Harkin, Josh Martin, Louie Barry, Jack Leahy, Paul Nebel

Strikers: Mipo Odubeko, Evan Ferguson, Jonathan Afolabi, JJ Kayode, Colm Whelan, Sinclair Armstrong, Tom Cannon, Johnny Kenny, Aidomo Emakhu, Calum Kavanagh, Ethon Varian, Dean Williams, Promise Omochere, Robbie Mahon, George Nunn, Cian Kavanagh, Leo Gaxha, Conor Carty, Darragh Lynch, Kyle Robinson, Ryan Cassidy, Sonny Perkins, Liam Delap, Bryan O’Shaughnessy

Senior team striker Aaron Connolly was also included in the most recent squad.

Ireland U21 options profiled:

Last updated 16/09/2022 at 14:25

Goalkeepers:

Brian Maher (Derry): Ireland U21s first choice keeper currently impressing at Derry City

David Harrington (Cork City): Linked with Everton, started the season with four consecutive clean-sheets

David Odumosu (St Pat’s): Second choice at St Pat’s, key player for Drogheda in their promotion season.

Josh Keeley (Spurs): Moved to Spurs from St Pat’s last summer. Impressing for their U21s.

Luke McNicholas (Sligo): Spent last season with Cliftonville, now Sligo’s number one after Ed McGinty’s exit.

Killian Cahill (Brighton): Joined Brighton from Shamrock Rovers this year. Second choice for their U21 side.

Joe O’Shaughnessy (Wolves): 6’6 keeper currently on loan with Bradford in League Two.

Daniel Rose (Schalke): Formerly of Everton, has played for Ireland under-19s in the past

Conor Brann (Swindon): Joined Swindon from Galway United in September 2022

Sam Blair (Norwich): Norwich academy goalkeeper who has featured in U21 squads

Harry Halwax (QPR): Featured on QPR bench last season, formerly of Derby and Cabinteely.

Right-backs:

Lee O’Connor (Tranmere): 75 Ireland underage caps, formerly of Manchester United and Celtic, one Ireland cap Vs New Zealand.

Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers): Eight goals from wing-back this season for Shamrock Rovers, joining Blackpool in January.

Festy Ebosele (Udinese): Pacey wing-back involved in senior squad but uncapped, joined Udinese from Derby over the summer.

Ronan Boyce (Derry): Featured in home-based U21 camp in past, has scored nine goals for Derry City.

Ola Solomon (Nottingham Forest): Also eligible for South Africa but trained and played with the Ireland U18s in 2021.

Centre-backs:

Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace): Towering Corkman currently on loan with RWD Molenbeek in Belgian second tier.

Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City): Former Arsenal academy defender now on loan with Sheffield Wednesday.

Oisin McEntee (Walsall): Cavan man left the Newcastle academy to join Walsall this season, previously on loan with Greenock Morton.

Eiran Cashin (Derby County): Starter for Derby County in League One, made Ireland under-21 debut against Montenegro in June.

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg): Born in Spain to a Clare mother, currently on loan with NAC Breda in the Netherlands.

Ciaran Brennan (Swindon Town): Versatile defender on loan at Swindon from Sheffield Wednesday, qualifies through Limerick grandparents

David Okagbue (Stoke City): Stoke U21 defender currently on loan with Oldham Athletic in the fifth tier.

Joe Redmond (St Pat’s): Joined Pat’s from Birmingham for 2022 season and captained the side impressively in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Josh O’Brien (Salford): USA born Josh O’Brien joined Salford City from Watford’s academy in the summer of 2022.

Jevon Mills (Hull CIty): Won Hull’s Academy Player of the Season award before joining Gateshead FC on loan.

Luke Turner (Cliftonville): Signed permanently for Cliftonville over the summer after excelling there on loan from Aberdeen in 2021/2022.

Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal): On loan at Crawley Town where he is a starter, yet to be capped at U21 level however.

Leigh Kavanagh (Derby): Former Bray youngster joined Derby from Brighton over the summer to help his prospects.

Nico Jones (Brentford): Former Oxford defender earned an Ireland under-20 call-up in March 2022.

Connor O’Riordan (Crewe): Ireland U20 international currently on loan with Raith Rovers, started in League One last season.

Noah Watson (Crystal Palace): England-born Crystal Palace U21s centre-back, younger brother of Luton Town’s Louie Watson

Andrew Quinn (Drogheda): Featured Ireland U21 home-based squad last year, currently a starter for Drogheda

Jamie Egan (Bristol Rovers): 19-year-old has had loan spells at Hereford and Gloucester in the last year.

Abel Alabi (Coventry City): Playing in the Coventry academy after signing from Waterford FC

Timi Sobowale (Waterford): Ireland U20 international playing for Waterford in the First Division, previously with Manchester City, Real Monarchs and Wigan.

Left-backs:

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace): Rapid Dubliner Adaramola made his first team Palace debut last season and had a brief loan spell with Coventry this season.

Joel Bagan (Cardiff City): Bagan has played for Cardiff on more than 40 occasions and is a regular for the Ireland U21s.

James Furlong (Brighton): Attacking left-back formerly of Shamrock Rovers, made EFL Cup debut this September against Forest Green.

Kameron Ledwidge (Shelbourne): Capped at U21s level by Stephen Kenny and still eligible. Can also play as a centre-back.

Mason O’Malley (Scunthorpe): Played for the U21s in a friendly against Wales but has failed to be selected since.

Shane Flynn (Leicester): Flynn featured in two friendlies for the U21s last year and made the bench for Leicester in the Europa League.

Evan Weir (Drogheda): Former UCD fullback was involved in an Ireland U21 home-based camp in 2021. Now at Drogheda and doing well.

Val Adedokun (Brentford): The athletic Adedokun left Dundalk in 2021 to join Brentford B where he is currently playing his football.

Ben Greenwood (Bournemouth): The England-born Greenwood made his Bournemouth debut in the EFL Cup this season against Norwich.

Sean Roughan (Lincoln): Roughan is now a first team player for Lincoln City after developing his game on loan at Drogheda United earlier this year.

Zak Delaney (Inverness): Also comfortable at centre-back, Delaney is currently on the books of Inverness having been let go by West Brom.

Midfielders:

Dawson Devoy (MK Dons): Technical midfielder signed for MK Dons from Bohemians over the summer, already a fan favourite.

Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth): Currently on loan at Stoke City, made 14 appearances for parent club Bournemouth last season

Conor Coventry (West Ham): Ireland U21 captain has appeared for West Ham first team this season, spent last season on loan with Peterborough and MK Dons.

Luca Connell (Barnsley): Starter for Barnsley where he is enjoying a positive season, previously at Celtic and Bolton, trained with Ireland under Martin O’Neill,

Bosun Lawal (Celtic): Centre-back and centre-midfielder captaining Celtic B, won Watford academy player of the season award before joining the Bhoys.

Louie Watson (Luton): U21 international joined Luton Town from Derby County over the summer, made four Championship appearances last season.

William Hondermarck (Barnsley): Former Drogheda midfielder now a first team player with Barnsley in League One, a physical operator.

Ryan Johansson (Sevilla): Former Bayern Munich midfielder now playing his football with Sevilla’s second string, loaned to Fortuna Sittard in Holland last season.

Joe Hodge (Wolves): Former Manchester City academy star getting back to his best with Wolves after an injury lay-off, a key man for their U21 side.

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace): Former Drogheda midfielder made his first team debut for Palace this season when he started against Oxford United in the League Cup.

Jack Henry Francis (Arsenal): A pass-master playing his football for Arsenal’s U21 side, capped for Ireland U19s

Adam O’Reilly (Preston): Energetic box to box midfielder excelling for St Patrick’s Athletic this season, a star figure in their Europa Conference League run.

Ola Ibrahim (Derby): Promoted to the Derby U21s this season and proving an important figure in the heart of midfield.

Ben McCormack (St Pat’s): Ireland U19 international McCormack is a regular for St Pat’s and will be hoping to kick on further next season.

Ciaran Gilligan (Burton): Box to box Ireland U20 international playing his football with Burton Albion in League One, more than 25 league appearances to his name.

Gabriel Adebambo (Stoke): Former Dundalk U19 midfielder playing in Stoke’s academy.

Matt Healy (Ipswich): Ireland U20 international currently on loan with Cork City, scored some screamers this season and provided seven assists.

Evan Caffrey (UCD): Ireland U19 midfielder making an impression for UCD this season with two goals and two assists for the Premier Division strugglers.

Brian McManus (Shelbourne): Ex Preston academy midfielder now with Shelbourne, 19 appearances and two goals so far this season.

Baba Adeeko (Wigan): Lively Ireland U19 international featured for Wigan in the EFL Cup this season

Owen Bray (Leeds): 19-year-old midfielder featured for Leeds U21s in the EFL Trophy this season, also eligible for England.

Roland Idowu (Waterford): Former Bohemians, Cardiff and Southampton midfielder has five goals and six assists in the First Division this season.

Connor O’Reilly (Ipswich): Ipswich academy midfielder who has featured in the FA Youth Cup this season

Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne): 20-year-old Shelbourne midfielder has scored two goals in the Premier Division this season.

Attacking Midfielders:

Ross Tierney (Motherwell): The tireless ex-Bohs midfielder has an eye for goal and is currently playing his football for Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

Conor Noss (Borussia Monchengladbach): An intelligent creative figure who has tasted first team football in the Bundesliga.

Will Smallbone (Southampton): Currently on loan at Stoke City, starred for the Ireland U21s over the summer against Montenegro and Bosnia.

Andrew Moran (Brighton): Technically gifted number ten who made two first team appearances for Brighton under Graham Potter.

Conor Grant (MK Dons): Another advanced midfielder with bags of ability, currently enjoying his time at MK Dons after joining from Rochdale.

John Joe Patrick Finn (Getafe): The powerful and versatile John Patrick qualifies through his Ballyhaunis father and is a regular on Getafe’s bench in La Liga.

Brandon Kavanagh (Derry City): Former Shamrock Rovers youngster already capped at Ireland U21 level.

Finn Azaz (Aston Villa): Included in squad for Israel play-offs, currently on loan at Plymouth, impressed on loan with Newport last season.

Jack Moylan (Shelbourne): A dangerous attacking midfielder with five goals and three assists for Damien Duff’s side this season.

James Clarke (Bohemians): 21-year-old joined Bohs from Drogheda in the summer, 30+ Premier Division appearances this season.

Dylan Gavin (Charlton): Versatile Charlton Athletic attacker currently out on loan with Tonbridge Angels

Jordan McEneff (Derry City): Former Arsenal U21s midfielder is back in the League of Ireland, has featured 15+ times this season.

Kian Leavy (Reading): Ireland under-20 international Leavy has played for Reading in the EFL Cup and will be hoping to kick on in the next year.

Wingers:

Liam Kerrigan (Como 1907): The powerful Sligo man is a starter for Como in Serie B where he plays alongside Cesc Fabregas, previously with UCD.

Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa): Tricky dribbler currently out on loan with Mark Hughes’ Bradford City in League Two.

Will Ferry (Cheltenham Town): Also capable at wing-back, formerly of Southampton where was an important player for their ‘B’ side.

Ollie O’Neill (Fulham): Scored vital goal for U21s against Sweden, captain of Fulham’s U21 side and knocking on the door for first team football.

Darragh Burns (MK Dons): Fearless wideman playing for MK Dons in League One after catching their attention while with St Patrick’s Athletic.

Alex Gilbert (Brentford): Ireland U21 international playing with Brentford B at the moment, spent time on loan at Swindon Town last season.

Dara Costelloe (Burnley): Physically imposing winger and striker who has started for Burnley in the Championship this season under Vincent Kompany.

Deji Sotona (Nice): Former Manchester United academy forward now on the books of OSC Nice but out on loan with Kilmarnock in Scotland.

Armstrong Okoflex (West Ham): Winger and striker out on loan at Swansea from his parent club West Ham. Previously with Celtic and Arsenal.

Cian Hayes (Fleetwood): Promising dribbler for Fleetwood Town in League One, caught the eye against Everton in the League Cup earlier this season

Matt Everitt (Brighton): Right-winger capped at U19 level but plagued by injuries since, features for Brighton’s U21s from the bench.

Kailin Barlow (Sligo): U19 international Barlow is turning heads at Sligo Rovers with his quick feet, made three appearances during their Conference League run.

Dylan Duffy (UCD): Ireland U20 international Dylan Duffy is an important player for UCD, he scored one and assisted another in their massive 3-2 victory over Dundalk in September.

Ryan O’Kane (Dundalk): Ireland under-19 winger Ryan O’Kane has worked his way into the starting team at Dundalk and could be onto bigger things before long.

Cristiano Fitzgerald (Boavista): Ireland under-19 winger Fitzgerald recently earned a professional contract at Portuguese top flight side Boavista, qualifies for Ireland through his Limerick grandparents.

Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn): Former Barcelona and Liverpool academy winger now with Blackburn Rovers and on the comeback trail after a long-term injury, a dribbler to be reckoned with.

Ricardo Dinanga (Coventry City): 20-year-old winger playing for Coventry’s U21 side, made his men’s football breakthrough at Cork City in 2020.

Strikers:

Mipo Odubeko (West Ham): Hold-up striker currently out on loan with Port Vale, scored on his first start for the League One side against Cheltenham.

Evan Ferguson (Brighton): Just 17 years of age but has already played Premier League football, possibly the most talented player of this U21 crop.

JJ Kayode (Rotherham): Physical forward currently out on loan at MK Dons from Rotherham, experienced at U21 level for Ireland.

Colm Whelan (UCD): Pacey and clinical striker with 44 goals in 66 games for the Students, unfortunate to do his ACL just as the summer transfer window opened.

Sinclair Armstong (QPR): Former Shamrock Rovers youngster being utilised as an impact sub for QPR in the Championship this season, a serious athlete.

Jonathan Afolabi (Bohemians): Ireland U21 international formerly of Celtic, a physically imposing targetman.

Tom Cannon (Everton): Ireland U20 international starting for Everton’s U21 side in Premier League 2.

Johnny Kenny (Celtic): Currently on loan with Queen’s Park, prolific for Sligo Rovers and Celtic B before joining the Scottish Championship side.

Aidomo Emakhu (Shamrock Rovers): Ireland U19 striker who has scored some important goals for Shamrock Rovers in Europe, linked with Millwall and Lecce.

Calum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough): Son of Graham Kavanagh, prolific for Middlesbrough U21s and played for Harrogate Town for the second half of last season.

Promise Omochere (Fleetwood): The talented 21-year-old joined Fleetwood Town from Bohemians over the summer and provided an assist just minutes into his debut.

George Nunn (Derby): Nunn left Chelsea U21s to join Derby’s academy in the summer of 2022 but will be hoping for some League One minutes as the campaign progresses.

Ethon Varian (Bohemians): 21-year-old Varian joined Bohemians from Stoke City in July and has enjoyed regular gametime for the Gypsies ever since.

Dean Williams (Drogheda): Featured in Ireland U21 home-based squad last year, six goals and one assist in the Premier Division this season.

Robbie Mahon (Motherwell): Attacking player who is a regular on the Motherwell bench since signing from Bohemians.

Cian Kavanagh (Derry): Former Waterford striker was included in Jim Crawford’s home-based squad last year.

Conor Carty (Bolton): Recently joined Bolton Wanderers from Wolves, scored 4 goals in 29 ‘Premier League 2’ appearances.

Darragh Lynch (Bray): 19-year-old striker has six First Division goals so far this season

Kyle Robinson (St Pat’s): Seven appearances and one goal for St Patrick’s Athletic this season

Ryan Cassidy (Unattached): Showed great promise in Watford’s academy but without a club since going on loan with Bohemians.

Potential Ireland U21 options:

Liam Tiernan (Hannover): Germany-born, goalkeeper for Hannover’s U19s who trained with their first team last month.

Toby Bull (Brighton): England-born, featured in a recent Ireland under-19 training camp.

Max Bardell (Derby): England-born, versatile defender plays for Derby County’s under-21 side.

CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley): England-born, former Manchester City defender hasn’t represented Ireland since under-16 level.

Sean Robertson (Forest Green): England-born, four League One appearances so far this season.

Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland): Dublin-born with Latvian parents, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, seems to prefer England as an option as he has represented them at various age grades.

Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia): USA-born, one of the hottest prospects in the MLS and the FAI have made an approach to secure his services.

Stanley Flaherty (QPR): England-born, attacking midfielder plays for QPR’s U21 side, previously with Newcastle.

Ethan Fitzhugh (Leicester): England-born, featured in Ireland under-19 squad last year.

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace): England-born, attacking midfielder was involved with England 17s in the past.

Josh Martin (Norwich): England-born, right-winger currently on loan with Barnsley in League One.

Louie Barry (Aston Villa): England-born, playing for England’s underage sides, currently on loan at MK Dons.

Jack Leahy (Cardiff City): England-born, winger with Cardiff’s U21s and previously with Brighton.

Paul Nebel (Mainz): Germany-born, winger out on loan with Karlsruher who qualifies through his grandmother.

Sonny Perkins (Leeds): England-born, striker in Leeds academy, son of former Ireland under-21 international Declan Perkins.

Liam Delap (Manchester City): England-born, striker on loan with Stoke City, son of former Ireland international Rory Delap.

Bryan O’Shaughnessy (Marignane): France-born, striker previously on the books of Marseille before joining fifth tier side in June.

Most recent Ireland U21 squad:

IRELAND U21 ANNOUNCEMENT | Crawford names exceptional squad 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 🔹️ Aaron Connolly included amongst the forwards 🔹️ Udinese's Festy Ebosele picked after senior team omission 🔹️ Aston Villa's Finn Azaz included for the first time What. A. Squad.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/f2DmkxN1sB — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 15, 2022

Senior internationals eligble for U21s:

A great graphic from @RTEsoccer showing how much under-21 talent Ireland has right now 🤯 On top of the quality U21 team at Tallaght tonight…#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/HkinOnAl7A — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 3, 2022

Suggest additions and edits:

Anybody I forgot? Make sure to leave me know using the box below:

<a href="https://munsterhaka1.survey.fm/leave-a-suggestion">View Survey</a>

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ireland u21, Kenny's Kids