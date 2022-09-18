Kenny’s Kids Hub: Ireland U19 squad options

The players eligible for Tom Mohan’s Ireland under-19 squad.

This list does not include any players capped at under-21 level.

Players associated with the under-21s squad can be found on the designated page for that age level here.

You will find players born in 2003 from the latest U19 campaign included in the under-21 squad options page.

The Ireland under-19s kick off a new European qualification campaign in September 2022, therefore disqualifying any players born in 2003.

Find players such as Johnny Kenny, Andrew Moran etc in our Ireland under-21 section.

Ireland under-19 squad options (October 2003 and younger):

Goalkeepers: Aaron Maguire, James Storer, Noah Jauny, Owen Mason, Conor Walsh, Reece Byrne, Fintan Doherty, Ryan Delaney, Jacob Cowler, Henry Molyneux, Stephen McMullan, Matt Boylan, Will Blease

Right-backs: Sam Curtis, David Toure, Josh Seary, Finn Cowper Gray, Sean Carey, Callum Sullivan

Centre-backs: James Abankwah, Sean Grehan, Aaron O’Reilly, James Golding, Harry Nevin, Eric Yoro, Cathal Heffernan, Ben Curtis, Ivan Savshak, Ruadhan Kane, Conor Barrett, Dan McHale, Sean McHale, Lewis Temple, Darragh Dunne, Liam McAlliney, Justin Osagie, Harvey Oliver-Rowe, Fionn O’Brien, Sean O’Connell (Kerry), Oisin Hand, Harvey Warren, Tommy Fogarty, Jacob Slater

Left-backs: John Ryan, Alex Murphy, Kieran Cruise, John Clarke, Cian Kelly Caprani, Luke O’Brien, Cian Flannery, Sam Bagan, Trey Turner

Centre-midfielders: Justin Ferizaj, James McManus, Oisin Gallagher, Cian Coleman, Ed McJannet, Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh, Kian Corbally, Adam Murphy, Frankie Dean, Daniel Idiakhoa, Ryan McBrearty, Alex Healy-Byrne, Darius Lipsiuc, Aidan Cannon, Senan Mullen, Matthew O’Brien, Liam Murray, Stephen Mohan, Conor Barrett, John Joe Power, Eoin Kenny, Will Couch, Caden Kelly, Toure Williams, Michael Golding

Attacking midfielders: Jamie Mullins, Jad Hakiki, Harry Vaughan, Billy Brooks, Glory Nzingo, Rocco Vata, Kian Tydeman, Gavin Hodgins, Pearce O’Brien, Ronan Maher, Mikey McCullagh, Joshua Ireland, Ruairi Behan

Wingers: Kevin Zefi, Edwin Agbaje, Gideon Tetteh, Ben Quinn, Caden McLoughlin, Ronnie McGrath, Thomas Bloxham, Trent Kone-Doherty, Zach Dunne, Sam Knowles

Strikers: Mark O’Mahony, Franco Umeh, Gbemi Arubi, Luke Pearce, Nathan Fraser, Michael Leddy, Jack O’Reilly, Alex Nolan, Jason Folarin Oyenuga , Lennon Gill, Killian Callioce, Tommy Lonergan, Darragh Murtagh, Dara McGuinness, Rio McEvoy, Matthew McCarrick, Nickson Okuson, Hollman McCormick, Sonny Perkins, Jesse Nwabeuese, Ben Andreucci

Ireland U19 options profiled:

Last updated 13/09/2022 at 10:02

Goalkeepers:

Aaron Maguire (Spurs): Substitute goalkeeper for Spurs U21s as Ireland Josh Keeley normally starts, recently signed a pro contract.

James Storer (Wolves): Substitute goalkeeper for Wolves U21s, included in last U19 squad for Iceland games.

Noah Jauny (Stade Brest): Former Shamrock Rovers academy keeper now with Ligue 1 side Stade Brest, recently signed pro contact.

Owen Mason (Mansfield): On the books of Mansfield Town in League Two, spent last season on loan with Guiseley.

Conor Walsh (Sligo Rovers): Featuring on Sligo Rovers bench recently, Ireland U17 international.

Reece Byrne (Bohemians): Under-19 goalkeeper at Premier Division side Bohemians, trained with Ireland U19s in August.

Fintan Doherty (Derry): 17-year-old was involved in recent U17 squads and will be hoping to push on to the U19s before long.

Ryan Delaney (Cork City): 17-year-old is highly rated at Cork City and was involved in Ireland under-17 squads this year.

Jacob Cowler (Luton Town): 18-year-old trained with Ireland under-19s this year, features in the FA Youth Cup for his club.

Henry Molyneux (Charlton): 17-year-old goalkeeper currently playing for Charlton Athletic’s under-18 side.

Stephen McMullan (Fleetwood): Ireland under-18 international signed for Fleetwood from Warrenpoint Town over the summer.

Matthew Boylan (Bromley): Attended an Ireland U19 training camp last year, previously with Lincoln City.

Will Blease (Blackburn): Also attended last August’s Ireland under-19 35-man training camp in Dublin.

Right-backs:

Sam Curtis (St Pat’s): Star wing-back for U19s in last internationals, first team player for Pat’s and linked with move to Feyenoord.

David Toure (Shelbourne): Shelbourne prospect can also play centre-back, previously capped at under-18 level.

Josh Seary (Preston): Currently on loan with Warrington Town, involved in last U19 campaign.

Finn Cowper Gray (Shelbourne): Involved in recent under-18 training camp, capped eight times at U15 level.

Sean Carey (Glenavon): Former Shamrock Rovers defender is now playing his football in the Northern Irish Premiership.

Callum Sullivan (Birmingham): England-born right-back was involved in August 2021 U19 training camp, plays in Premier League 2 for Birmingham

Centre-backs:

James Abankwah (Udinese): Ireland under-19 captain currently a bench player for Udinese in Serie A, could well be involved with U21s soon.

Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace): Recently signed for Crystal Palace U21s from Bohemians U19s, accomplished ball-playing centre-half.

Aaron O’Reilly (Aston Villa): Centre-back for Aston Villa U21s in Premier League 2, previously with St Pat’s.

James Golding (Oxford): Under-19 international and first team player with Oxford United in League One.

Harry Nevin (Preston): Corkman started for Ireland U19s in recent friendly against Iceland, confident centre-back with Preston U18s.

Eric Yoro (Bolton): Recently signed for Bolton Wanderers from UCD but yet to make first team debut.

Cathal Heffernan (AC Milan): 17-year-old Heffernan plays for AC Milan’s under-18 side and will hope to break into their Primavera 1 side in the next twelve months.

Ben Curtis (St Pat’s): Talented brother of Sam Curtis, important player for Pat’s U19s and occasional first team substitute.

Ivan Savshak (Budapest Honved): Academy player for Hungarian side Budapest Honved, capped at under-17 level for Ireland.

Ruadhan Kane (Bohemians): Bohs academy defender called into recent Ireland under-18 training camp.

Conor Barrett (Birmingham): Involved in under-18 squad last November, plays in defence for Birmingham’s U18s.

Dan McHale (UCD): 17-year-old defender is capped for Ireland at under-17 level.

Sean McHale (St Pat’s): Ireland under-17 defender in the St Patrick’s Athletic academy.

Lewis Temple (Shelbourne): Shelbourne academy defender who trained with the Ireland under-18s in August.

Darragh Dunne (St Pat’s): St Pat’s academy defender who trained with the Ireland under-19s last year.

Liam McAlliney (Leicester): England-born defender featured in August’s Ireland under-19 training camp.

Justin Osagie (Celtic): Former West Ham academy defender was named in August’s Ireland under-19 training camp.

Harvey Oliver-Rowe (Lincoln): Lincoln academy man involved in last summer’s Ireland under-19 training camp.

Fionn O’Brien (Coventry): Coventry academy prospect involved in last summer’s Ireland under-19 training camp.

Sean O’Connell (Kerry FC): Kerry teenager took part in Ireland under-19 training camp in summer of 2021.

Oisin Hand (Shamrock Rovers): Ireland under-17 international playing for Shamrock Rovers U19s, featured in August 2021 U19 training camp.

Harvey Warren (Waterford): Former Bray defender included in August’s U19 training camp.

Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham): Ireland under-18 international playing with Birmingham’s U21 side.

Jacob Slater (Preston): England-born defender invited to Ireland under-19 training camp last May.

Left-backs:

John Ryan (Sassuolo): Limerick wing-back recently joined Serie A side Sassuolo from UCD, impressed in recent U19 games Vs Iceland.

Alex Murphy (Newcastle): Versatile youngster joined Newcastle from Galway over the summer and is already an important player for their U21s.

Kieran Cruise (Shamrock Rovers): 18-year-old appeared for Shamrock Rovers this season against UCD.

John Clarke (Reading): Left-back featured in recent Ireland under-19 training camp, four first team appearances for Reading already this season.

Cian Kelly Caprani (Derby): Caprani can play in any number of positions but has been utilised as a left-back for Derby’s U21s this season.

Luke O’Brien (St Pat’s): Ireland under-17 international featured in August’s Ireland under-18 training camp.

Cian Flannery (Sheffield Wednesday): Manchester-born left-back playing with Sheffield Wednesday’s under-18s.

Sam Bagan (QPR): Left-back and centre-back with three FA Youth Cup appearances so far this season.

Trey Turner (Oldham): England-born defender involved in February 2022 Ireland under-19 training camp, played in EFL Trophy against Wigan this season.

Centre-midfielders:

Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers): Technical midfielder Ferizaj has been linked with everyone from Roma to Manchester City in the last year, playing for Rovers in the Europa Conference League.

James McManus (Bohemians): Traditional midfielder with a number of Ireland underage caps, enjoying breakout season with Bohemians.

Oisin Gallagher (Lincoln City): Playmaker is a regular on the Lincoln bench in League One and tipped for big things, previously with Derry.

Cian Coleman (Leeds United): Playing for Leeds under-18s and Leeds under-21s, box to box midfielder also able to play at centre-back.

Adam Murphy (St Pat’s): His season has been plagued by injury but young Murphy already has the materials to be an influential first team player in the League of Ireland.

Frankie Deane (Burnley): Involved in Ireland under-19 squad last summer, recently joined Burnley from Celtic.

Daniel Idiakhoa (Luton): Involved in August’s Ireland under-19 camp, signed a pro contract with Luton in July.

Ryan McBrearty (UCD): Included in Augusts’ Ireland under-18 training camp.

Alex Healy-Byrne (Burnley): 18-year-old Ireland schools international joined Burnley from Cork City in August.

Darius Lipsiuc (St Pat’s): Ireland under-17 international featured on the St Pat’s bench this season.

Aidan Cannon (Celtic): Celtic under-18 midfielder is still just sixteen but is progressing well.

Senan Mullen (Dundalk): Dundalk prospect involved in August’s Ireland under-18 training squad.

Matthew O’Brien (Longford): Longford’s Matthew O’Brien is only 18 but has already played more than 40 times for the football club.

Liam Murray (Cork City): Ireland under-17 international plays with Cork City’s under-19 side.

Stephen Mohan (Shelbourne): Shels teenager included in August’s Ireland under-18 squad.

John Joe Power (Burton): Capped for Ireland at under-18 level, playing for Burton’s under-18 side.

Eoin Kenny (Dundalk): Son of Stephen, recently received call-up from Northern Ireland U18s and played in a friendly against Manchester United’s U18s.

Will Couch (Barnoldswick): Former Burnley academy player was included in Ireland under-19 training camp last summer.

Caden Kelly (Sunderland): England-born, Sunderland U21 player, involved Ireland under-19 training camp last summer.

Toure Williams (Bournemouth): England-born, Bournemouth under-18s player.

Michael Golding (Chelsea) Capped for Ireland at under-16 level and England at under-17 level, Chelsea under-18 player.

Attacking midfielders:

Jamie Mullins (Bohemians): Talented 17-year-old scored on Bohs debut last season and is linked with Brighton, scored for U19s against Iceland in June.

Jad Hakiki (Shelbourne): Nimble Shelbourne playmaker, scored against Iceland in first of two friendlies in June.

Harry Vaughan (Oldham): Another small and technical number ten, playing for Oldham but linked with a move to Everton.

Billy Brooks (Lincoln): Versatile attacking player capped at under-19 level, on loan with Gainsborough last season.

Glory Nzingo (Stade de Reims): Former St Pat’s academy star now with Stade de Reims U19s in France.

Rocco Vata (Celtic): Versatile attacking player for Celtic B with big potential, played for Celtic first team in pre-season.

Ronan Maher (Walsall): Dribbling number ten for League Two side Walsall where he is enjoying a breakout season, involved in recent U19 squads.

Kian Tydeman (Bournemouth): England-born attacking midfielder for Bournemouth’s under-18 team.

Gavin Hodgins (Shelbourne): 17-year-old midfielder in the first team picture at Shelbourne.

Pearse O’Brien (Hartford): 17-year-old playing in the academy of American second tier side Hartford Athletic, capped for Ireland at under-15 level.

Mikey McCullagh (Galway): Galway U19s star McCullagh was invited to the recent Ireland under-18 training camp.

Joshua Ireland (Stoke City): Son of Stephen, involved in a few Ireland underage squads in the last year, important player for Stoke U18s.

Ruari Behan (Unattached): Former Burnley academy midfielder was included in Ireland under-19 squads last year.

Wingers:

Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan): Inter under-18s attacker Kevin Zefi is in flying form and has been rated as one of Ireland’s top prospects since debuting for Shamrock Rovers II in 2020.

Edwin Agbaje (Ipswich): Flying Ipswich academy winger formerly of Shamrock Rovers, involved in previous U19 campaign.

Gideon Tetteh (Shamrock Rovers): 17-year-old winger came on for Shamrock Rovers against Ferencvaros in August and impressed with his immaculate ball control.

Ben Quinn (Celtic): Celtic B team player starting to make an impression, already has a few Ireland underage caps to his name.

Caden McLoughlin (Villarreal): Qualifies for Ireland through his Finglas mother, capped for Ireland at U17 level and has a Villarreal pro contract in his back pocket.

Ronnie McGrath (Leeds United): The tricky Leeds U18 winger is committed to the cause after switching from England, called up for Ireland under-19s earlier this year.

Thomas Bloxham (Tottenham Hotspur): The Spurs U18s winger was involved in Ireland underage squads in the past but since won 3 caps for England U17s.

Trent Kone-Doherty (Liverpool): Already playing for Liverpool’s U18s in the UEFA Youth League, the 16-year-old Derryman is certainly one to watch.

Sam Knowles (Unattached): The England-born former Stoke academy player was involved in Ireland under-19 training camps in the summer of 2021.

Forwards:

Mark O’Mahony (Cork City): O’Mahony scores nearly a goal a game when he plays for Ireland’s undearge sides, nine First Division appearances for Cork City this season.

Franco Umeh (Cork City): Ireland under-17 striker has featured for Cork City in the First Division this season.

Gbemi Arubi (Shelbourne): 18-year-old attacker is close to a first-team breakthrough at Damien Duff’s Shelbourne.

Luke Pearce (Southampton): Lethal frontman for Southamptons’ under-21s and under-18s, already has nine goals and three assists to his name in the U21 Premier League.

Nathan Fraser (Wolves): Physical striker for Wolves U21s, featured for Ireland U19s in the summer friendlies against Iceland.

Dara McGuinness (Stoke): Joined Stoke from Shamrock Rovers in the summer of 2022 and is already scoring for their U21 side.

Tommy Lonergan (UCD): 18-year-0ld striker has 14 appearances and 4 goals in the Premier Division this season.

Michael Leddy (Shamrock Rovers): 18-year-old forward who featured for Rovers in the FAI Cup against Bangor Celtic this season.

Jason Folarin Oyenuga (St Pat’s): St Pat’s prospect who was invited to August’s Ireland under-18 training camp.

Lennon Gill (UCD): 18-year-old Gill has made six Premier Division appearances this season for UCD.

Killian Cailloce (SM Caen): 16-year-old joined the U19s of French side Caen from Drogheda over the summer, perhaps more likely to play for Ireland under-17s.

Darragh Murtagh (Bohemians): 17-year-old Bohs U19s striker was invited to an Ireland under-18 training camp in August.

Rio McEvoy (Bolton): Involved in Ireland under-19 squads before, currently playing for Boltons’ under-18s.

Matthew McCarrick (Athlone): Striker and winger McCarrick was involved in August’s Ireland under-18 training camp.

Nickson Okosun (Bohemians): Only 15 years of age but already a regular on the Bohs bench, has had some hugely promising performances for Ireland under-16s.

Hollman McCormick (Tigres): The 16-year-old is one of the biggest prospects in Colombia and has already featured in Copa Libertadores, they reportedly call him ‘El Irlandes’ because of his Irish grandad.

Sonny Perkins (Leeds United): England-born son of former Ireland under-21 international Declan Perkins, has played for England through the age levels however.

Jesse Nwabuese (Ipswich Town): Irish-qualified Ipswich academy forward who has played in the FA Youth Cup.

Ben Andreucci (Leeds United): Talented Leeds academy attacker who has played for Ireland, England and most recently Scotland at underage level.

Most recent Ireland U19 squad:

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT | Tom Mohan names Ireland U19 squad for new campaign 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 🔹 Reading left-back John Clarke called up 🔹 Walsall's Ronan Maher rewarded for early season form 🔹 Cork strikers O'Mahony and Umeh picked in attack #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/R95eTYCVT8 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 18, 2022

Suggest additions and edits:

Anybody I forgot? Make sure to leave me know using the box below:

Ireland U17 squad hub coming soon…

