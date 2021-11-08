Kenny’s Kids: Weekend round-up as excellent Elbouzedi scores for AIK

Kenny’s Kids: Weekend round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account took a weekend off to recharge ahead of this week’s two huge games against Portugal and Luxembourg.

Here are the biggest stories you might have missed from a busy weekend…

Irish in the Premier League

Ireland’s centre-backs continued to have a superb season in England. Shane Duffy started for Brighton in their 1-1 draw with Ciaran Clark‘s Newcastle, while Andrew Omobamidele impressed in Norwich’s first win of the season against Brentford.

Nathan Collins made the bench for Burnley as Ben Mee and James Tarkowski started in their draw with Chelsea.

Seamus Coleman put in a Man of the Match display against Totenham as Everton kept a home clean-sheet versus Antonio Conte’s men.

The Ireland skipper won eight duals in an assured defensive performance. Matt Doherty came on in the 71st minute for Spurs and will be hoping for more game-time moving forward.

Another man who will be hoping for more minutes is Adam Idah who only came on in the 90th minute in Daniel Farke’s final game as Norwich manager.

💪 Tackles in the first half of Everton 0-0 Tottenham 🍬 Seamus Coleman – 5 ⚪️ 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗺 – 𝟱 🤫 Coleman working hard to keep Spurs' left flank quiet — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 7, 2021

Irish in the Championship:

The Bournemouth train keeps on rolling with Gavin Kilkenny and Mark Travers driving their title challenge. Ireland U21 midfielder Kilkenny started in midfield in the Cherries’ 4-0 win over Swansea and completed 86% of his passes. He also won eight duals in front of his back four and recovered possesion eleven times. Mark Travers’ incredible season continued with yet another clean-sheet which included four saves. Ryan Manning started for the Swans.

Ireland U21 right-back Festy Ebosele scored for Derby County away to Milwall and Jason Knight also started for Wayne Rooney’s Rams. Former Ireland U21 right-back Danny McNamara came on in the 74th minute for Milwall as they held on for a 1-1 draw.

Great work from Sam Baldock and Tom Lawrence to put it on a plate for Festy Ebosele… And 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 a moment for the youngster! 🤩#DCFC pic.twitter.com/VfSBwOroia — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) November 7, 2021

Centre-back Darragh Lenihan meanwhile captained Blackburn to a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United. John Egan and Enda Stevens started for the Blades but Conor Hourihane was an unused sub. Ireland U21 centre-back Mark McGuinness started in Cardiff’s 2-1 win over Huddersfield but made an error leading to the Terriers’ goal. Callum O’Dowda started for Bristol City but couldn’t help them to three points as they fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Coventry.

In the other main stories, both Callum Robinson and Jayson Molumby started for West Brom in their 1-1 draw with Middlesborough. Molumby was particularly impressive completing 91% of his passes. Central defender Jimmy Dunne put in another solid shift for QPR and Scott Hogan scored in the third minute of Birmingham’s 2-1 loss against Reading.

Irish in the FA Cup:

The lower league sides were in FA Cup action this weekend and among the Irish was 23-year-old centre-back Conor Masterson who scored for Cambridge in their 2-2 draw away to Northampton Town. Irish internationals Troy Parrott (MK Dons), Harry Arter (Charlton), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham) all started for their respective clubs but failed ot find the back of the net.

Gavin Bazunu also started for his club Portsmouth and kept a clean-sheet in thier 1-0 win over Harrow Borough. While on Sunday, uncapped Irishman Corey O’Keeffe scored in Rochdale’s 1-1 draw with Notts County.

Irish Abroad:

In Scotland, Aaron McEneff scored in Hearts’ 5-2 win against Dundee United while Jamie McGrath was one of five Irishmen to start in St Mirren’s 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Liam Scales and James McCarthy will be disappointed to have been unused subs in Celtic’s 4-2 win against Dundee FC.

In Belgium, Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen started once again for Anderlecht and played 90 minutes in their 2-0 defeat to Royal Antwerp. While in Sweden, former Ireland U21 winger Zack Elbouzedi produced a Man of the Match showing for AIK against Ostersunds. The 23-year-old scored a stunning goal in the 62nd minute at the Friends Arena and followed it up with an assist ten minutes later.

I would like to interrupt my weekend off to share this banger from Zack Elbouzedi 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/bi1ODT3OHz — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) November 7, 2021

Irish in the League of Ireland:

There were, as always, lots of Ireland underage prospects involved in this weekend’s League of Ireland action. It was a great weekend for Ireland U21 midfielders as Ross Tierney (Bohemians) scored a brace and Brandon Kavanagh (Bray) also got on the scoresheet.

Wow, find us a better team goal than that! 🤯 Absolutely outstanding move by Bray Wanderers which ends up with Brandon Kavanagh smashing the ball into the back of the net, massive goal! 👏 25' @GalwayUnitedFC 0-1 @BrayWanderers (0-1 agg.)#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/ALE0Cb2ian — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 7, 2021

Elsewhere, under-21 striker Colm Whelan assisted UCD’s decisive goal against Treaty United, while recent U21 international Danny Mandroiu netted two goals in Shamrock Rovers’ 3-1 victory away to Waterford.

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming talents make sure to follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Festy Ebosele, Irish Abraod, irish football, Kenny's Kids, LOI Premier Division, Seamus Coleman, Zack Elbouzedi