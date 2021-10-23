Kenny’s Kids: Wing wizards Darragh Burns and Liam Kerrigan show their class

Introducing ‘LOI Action’ with Kenny’s Kids

For the final few weeks of the League of Ireland season, there will be a new feature brought to you by Kenny’s Kids and Pundit Arena.

Anyone who follows Kenny’s Kids will know that the Twitter account focuses on Ireland internationals, Ireland underage internationals and any other promising Irishmen under the age of 24.

As the League of Ireland becomes more and more important to the future of Irish football due to Brexit implications, we feel like it is time to look closer to home.

Kenny’s Kids: FAI Cup

St Patrick’s Athletic: 3 (Billy King 26′, Matty Smith 57′, Darragh Burns 86′)

Dundalk: 1 (Patrick Hoban 41′)

It was an all-action affair at Richmond Park where a Darragh Burns-inspired St Pat’s defeated Dundalk to book their place in the FAI Cup Final. Ireland U19 defender James Abankwah (17) started for the hosts, while one cap Ireland international Andy Boyle (CB, 30) captained Vinny Perth’s Lilywhites.

What a performance from 19-year-old St Pat's winger Darragh Burns last night 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 The teenager scored one and set up another to send the Saints through to the FAI Cup Final 💫#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/T7hCUazkvd — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 23, 2021

19-year-old winger Darragh Burns was the hero for St Pat’s on the night. The rapid teenager is currently completing paperwork to switch from the North and he will certainly be an exciting addition to the Ireland U21 team before long. His 86th minute goal settled the game at Inchicore but his assist for Matty Smith further demonstrated his brilliant talent. The Dubliner now has six goals this season.

Bohemians: 1 (Georgie Kelly 88′)

Waterford: 0

Ireland U21s Andy Lyons (RB, 21), Dawson Devoy (CM, 19) and Ross Tierney (CM, 20) all started for Bohemians with under-21 teammate Tyreke Wilson (LB, 21) and Ireland U19 midfielder Jamie Mullins (CAM, 17) amongst the substitutes. Goalkeeper James Talbot was involved in the Ireland senior squad last month and started in goal for the semi-final clash. Match-winner Georgie Kelly (ST, 24) meanwhile, showed once again why he deserves to be on the international radar with his 24th goal of the campaign.

Waterford defender Niall O’Keefe (21) was named in the last Ireland U21 squad but was unfortunately sent off for Marc Bircham’s Blues.

Georgie Kelly strikes late and Bohemians have one foot in the #FAIcup final | Live updates: https://t.co/5IY3chG6gd Live on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer pic.twitter.com/pkMXjz6mng — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 22, 2021

Kenny’s Kids in the LOI: First Division

UCD: 2 (Liam Kerrigan 13′ & 75′)

Treaty United: 1 (Dean George 49′)

Ireland U21 striker Colm Whelan (21) stole the headlines with his record-breaking performance last week, but it was his partner in crime Liam Kerrigan (WG, 21) who made the difference against Tommy Barrett’s Treaty United at Belfield. The explosive winger has enjoyed a superb 14-goal season with The Students and also provided an assist on his Ireland U21 debut against Luxembourg earlier this month. Ireland U19 midfielder Evan Caffrey (18) also came off the bench in last night’s game.

There were no Ireland underage players on the Treaty side but teenager Sean Oyibo did come on for the last ten minutes.

Galway United: 1 (Wilson Waweru 82′)

Bray Wanderers: 0

20-year-old striker Wilson Waweru scored his eight goal of the season for Galway to earn his side a hard-fought victory over Bray Wanderers. Ireland U21 squad member Alex Murphy (LB, 17) also started for John Caulfield’s side.

Ireland U21 goalkeeper Brian Maher started for Bray at Eamonn Deacy Park, as did former Ireland U19 midfielder Richie O’Farrell (21). Ireland U21 midfielder Brandon Kavanagh (21) came off the bench in the second half, while Kian Clarke (GK, 20) and Callum Thompson (WG, 20) who have both played for Ireland at under-19 level, were unusued subs.

Make sure to follow Kenny’s Kids for extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming talents.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Darragh Burns, irish football, Kenny's Kids, LOI Premier Division