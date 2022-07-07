Ireland underage star Justin Ferizaj rejects Sampdoria offer

Ireland under-19 midfielder Justin Ferizaj has turned down Sampdoria.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Justin Ferizaj has rejected approaches from Serie A side Sampdoria, Pundit Arena understands.

The 17-year-old midfielder was offered a three-year contract by the Italian club but will remain at Tallaght Stadium for the time being to explore other options.

There is no shortage of interest in the teenager with Roma and Hamburg among the European clubs on red alert after scouting some of his Ireland underage performances.

Ferizaj to the Premier League?

Premier League giants Manchester City are also interested in Ferizaj but, because of Brexit restrictions, they are unable to sign players from outside the UK until they turn 18.

Should a move to England be Ferizaj’s preference, he would most likely spend the rest of the season with Shamrock Rovers before signing for a Premier League club next January.

Conveniently, the Ireland under-19 international turns 18 during the UK’s January transfer window, two months after the League of Ireland season comes to a close.

17 years of age 👶 A few minutes into his European debut 🔥 Nicely done by Ireland U19 midfielder Justin Ferizaj ☘️#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/6Eqx0xUMnz — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 6, 2022

Justin Ferizaj.

Ferizaj made his domestic debut last week against St Patrick’s Athletic and came off the bench to make his European debut in Shamrock Rovers’ 3-0 Champions League qualifier victory over Hibernian on Tuesday evening.

By finishing the season with the Hoops, he would get a full European campaign under his belt before playing his part in the league and cup run-in.

Young Justin Ferizaj (CM, 17) made quite the cameo for Shamrock Rovers tonight 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 The Ireland U19 star is on the radar of Manchester City 🙌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/pCJpyr3Ngx — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 5, 2022

Rovers will however be hoping to tie him down to a multi-year deal before then in order to receive a lucrative transfer fee from any potential move.

The champions have already lost star man Danny Mandroiu for a modest €60,000 to Lincoln City because of a release clause in his contract and will therefore be doubly determined to put themselves in a strong bargaining position when it comes to Ferizaj’s future.

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming prospects make sure to follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

