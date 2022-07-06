LOI Rising Stars: Shamrock Rovers teenager Justin Ferizaj

LOI Rising Stars: Justin Ferizaj

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Justin Ferizaj is tipped for big things and the more he plays the easier it becomes to see why.

The 17-year-old is already considered as one of Ireland’s top underage prospects because of his performances for the under-17 and under-19 international sides.

Senior men’s football is the true test of any youngster however, and so far Ferizaj is passing the test with flying colours.

Last week, the teenager made his senior League of Ireland debut when he came on against St Patrick’s Athletic and he backed it up by making an impressive European debut against Hibernian of Malta on Tuesday evening.

Justin Ferizaj on the rise.

Energetic, positive and unafraid to dribble past opponents, Ferizaj, although he has only spent a short amount of time on the pitch for Rovers, has already shown hints of why the likes of Manchester City, Roma and Hamburg are all keeping tabs on his progress.

The Albania-eligible technician spent time on trial with some of Europe’s elite sides throughout the winter and it’s likely that he will follow in the footsteps of Kevin Zefi, Cathal Heffernan and James Abankwah by leaving the League of Ireland in the next twelve months.

As a result of Brexit restrictions, a move to the UK would not be possible for Ferizaj until he is 18 years of age but a switch to any other European league is on the cards whenever he pleases.

There is a potential scenario where Ferizaj decides to bide his time with Rovers simply because a proposal made by Manchester City or another English club is considered worth waiting for, however.

Mandroiu out? Ferizaj in?

For manager Stephen Bradley, that is perhaps the dream scenario as it would enable the Tallaght side to avail of Ferizaj’s talents for that bit longer while also saving them from signing a replacement for skillful midfielder Danny Mandroiu, who is on the move to Lincoln City.

Rovers already have the creative Jack Byrne, Dylan Watts and Graham Burke in their ranks but Ferizaj’s emergence into the first team to fill Mandroiu’s void as a potential match-winner could not be more timely.

Although Ferizaj operates deeper than Mandroiu by adopting more of a box-to-box position, he is no less likely to produce star moments out of little to nothing and that could be crucial in the Uefa qualifiers.

Ireland under-19 striker Aidomo Emakhu made himself a hero in Shamrock Rovers’ 2021 European run – perhaps this year it will be Ferizaj’s turn to shine.

