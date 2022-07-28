Exclusive: Justin Ferizaj signs 16-month contract extension with Shamrock Rovers

Hot prospect Justin Ferizaj has signed a new contract with Shamrock Rovers.

Ireland U19 midfielder Justin Ferizaj has signed a new 16-month contract extension with Shamrock Rovers, Pundit Arena understands.

The playmaker has attracted interest from across Europe in recent months, with Manchester City, Roma and Sampdoria just some of the clubs reported to be interested.

However, the 17-year-old will not be leaving Tallaght Stadium without the Hoops receiving a considerable fee for his services, after new terms were agreed between the player and club earlier this week.

Terms which, according to a source close to the player, do not include a release clause.

Ferizaj put his name in the shop window by producing a handful of impressive performances for the Ireland U17 side last season, and a recent call-up to the Ireland U19 team reflected his rapid progression.

Last month, Ferizaj made his Shamrock Rovers first team debut against St Patrick’s Athletic and went on to make his Champions League debut against Hibernians of Malta just days later.

Earlier this week, the youngster came on in the last ten minutes as Shamrock Rovers defeated Bulgarian champions Ludogorets 2-1 at Tallaght Stadium.

And more big days in green and white could now be ahead of him, before he inevitably takes the leap to one of Europe’s biggest leagues in the coming years.

17 years of age 👶 A few minutes into his European debut 🔥 Nicely done by Ireland U19 midfielder Justin Ferizaj ☘️#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/6Eqx0xUMnz — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 6, 2022

Shamrock Rovers to benefit from Ferizaj contract.

Stephen Bradley’s men will benefit financially from the new contract, of course – Ferizaj could quite possibly break the League of Ireland transfer record if suitors of the highest status continue to circle.

They will also benefit on the pitch, however. Ferizaj has shown flashes of his quality in the short cameos he has enjoyed for the champions to date and he will likely see more gametime in the closing stages of the season.

Whether he will remain in Tallaght beyond that remains to be seen, but the blow of any potential departure will be softened considerably by the compensation the club could receive.

