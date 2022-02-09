Rotherham boss ‘over the moon’ with Ireland under-21 striker Joshua Kayode

Ireland under-21 striker Joshua Kayode got on the end of a Chiedozie Ogbene cross to score his first League One goal last night.

Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode helped Rotherham to a 1-0 win on the road to Wimbeldon last night in League One.

The Ireland under-21 international came on in the 56th minute for the Millers and made an instant impact by netting the winner on the hour mark.

Some good work by Chiedozie Ogbene down the wing and a tidy finish from Ireland U21 striker JJ Kayode 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/XfUbTE1EUe — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 9, 2022

The goal was Kayode’s first in “big boy” football and his manager Paul Warne was understandably thrilled with his contribution.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne praises Joshua Kayode

“I’m over the moon for him [Kayode] – he’s got his first big boy goal. There’s no better feeling as a striker, to get the winner in a 1-0 win,” said Warne.

“It’s very difficult to get in this team, it takes a lot of hard work, but he’s come on and got his goal.

“He’s a goal threat, and although we spend a lot of time shouting at him he is improving. “He’s a very popular figure in the dressing room and we’re happy for him.” Joshua Kayode and Rotherham’s Irish contingent. 21-year-old striker Kayode was born in Lagos but grew up in Dublin. To date, he has represented Jim Crawford’s Ireland under-21 side on ten occasions, scoring two goals. The targetman has been on Rotherham’s books since 2017 and scored eight times out on loan with Carlisle last season. Chiedozie Ogbene starts with Georgie Kelly and Ireland U21 striker JJ Kayode on the bench 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG https://t.co/14tpNTFDOs — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 8, 2022 Although another former Ireland under-21, Kieran Sadlier, chose to depart the New York Stadium for Bolton last momth, Kayode is still joined by Irishmen Chiedoize Ogbene and Georgie Kelly at the club. Ogbene has two goals and five assists this season, while Kelly signed from Bohemians in January but is till waiting to make his first appearance.

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming prospects, follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chiedoize Ogbene, Ireland U21s, JJ Kayode, Joshua Kayode, Kenny's Kids, rotherham