Josh Cullen misses Anderlecht training as Burnley links intensify

Reports in Belgium suggest that Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen could be about to link up with former manager Vincent Kompany at Championship club Burnley.

Flemish newspaper Nieuwsblad understands that Anderlecht rejected a €2 million offer for the 26-year-old last week but it now appears that a deal has been reached.

Manchester City legend Kompany was a keen fan of Cullen during their time together at the Pro League giants and started the Irishman in every league game last season.

For that reason, Cullen was always likely to be one of the Clarets’ transfer targets this summer as they look to rebuild their squad following relegation from the Premier League.

Kompany has already added the likes of Luke McNally, Scott Twine and CJ Egan-Riley to his squad since taking the reins at Turf Moor and unsurprisingly, his old Anderlecht midfield general is next on his shopping list.

Cullen played 55 Jupiler Pro League games since joining the club in October 2020 and is contracted to remain at Lotto Park until July 2023.

Absence from Anderlecht training.

It is now looking unlikely that he will see out his contract however, after he reportedly missed Anderlecht’s training camp in the Netherlands this Friday.

The former West Ham and Charlton playmaker is instead suspected to be on his way to Lancashire where he will meet Kompany and the rest of the Burnley staff.

As far as familiar faces go, fellow international Kevin Long is already signed up to the Clarets for next season, while it is rumoured that Cullen’s Ireland midfield partner Jason Knight could join later in the window.

And even if Knight opts to head elsewhere, there will still be no shortage of Irish company at the club as teenager Dara Costelloe and defender Luke McNally also hope to have memorable seasons at the club.

