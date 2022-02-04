Arsenal youngster Jordan McEneff set for Shelbourne loan

21-year-old Jordan McEneff could be set to link up with Damien Duff at Shelbourne

According to reports from Independent.ie, Arsenal under-23s midfielder Jordan McEneff is about to join Shelbourne FC on loan.

McEneff recently returned from a long-term injury on the 21st of January against Derby County’s under-23 side.

Jordan McEneff (CM, 21) has just come on for Arsenal's U23s side to make his first appearance in 448 days 🇮🇪⚽️👏 Jordan is the younger brother of Hearts midfielder Aaron McEneff and will hopefully make up for lost time in the coming weeks and months ☘️#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/t06SPO7gqh — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 21, 2022

Shelbourne have been busy in the transfer market since the appointment of Ireland legend Damien Duff as manager.

The Premier Division outfit have already snapped up the likes of former Shamrock Rovers attacker Dan Carr, Finn Harps tallisman Sean Boyd and Mansfield defender Aaron O’Driscoll.

However, the loan signing of underage international McEneff could be their biggest coup yet.

Jordan McEneff not the only Irishman impressing in Arsenal’s academy

McEneff plays his football with Arsenal’s under-23 side alongside two fellow Irishmen.

Centre-back Mazeed Ogungbo and Ireland under-19 midfielder Jack Henry Francis are mainstays in the Gunners’ Premier League 2 eleven and started tonight (04/02) against Chelsea.

Mazeed Ogungbo (CB, 19) and Jack Henry Francis (CM, 18) start 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 There is no sign of Jordan McEneff (CM, 21) who is said to be in talks with Damien Duff's Shelbourne over a proposed loan move.#COYBIG https://t.co/zCemNtmKfc — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 4, 2022

Ogungbo has played in the PL2 sixteen times this season and trained with the Arsenal first team back in October.

Henry-Francis also trained with Arteta’s men earlier this season, even though it took him that bit longer to break into the under-23s side’s starting eleven.

Henry-Francis’s form does however mean that McEneff will need to look elsewhere to get himself back to full match fitness.

Jordan McEneff.

Jordan McEneff was born in Derry and is the younger brother of Hearts midfielder Aaron McEneff.

The former Ireland under-19 international went on trial with Spurs as a teenager before signing a professional contract with Arsenal in the summer of 2018.

Good lord, Jordan McEneff.

Derry man lighting up Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland. pic.twitter.com/ALaNQWmMvf — Conán Doherty (@ConanDoherty) November 1, 2016

Injuries have tormented him in recent times, but McEneff did play nine times last season and even scored in the EFL Trophy.

Many talented midfielders such as Jack Byrne and Jordan Flores have already put pen to paper for the upcoming League of Ireland season, and, McEneff would certainly add even more entertainment to the competition.

Perhaps Shelbourne’s rumoured summer signing of Wes Hoolahan will be reason enough for the midfielder to sign on the dotted line.

