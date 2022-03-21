John Eustace: Who is Ireland’s new assistant coach? 

John Eustace will replace Anthony Barry in Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland coaching set-up.

The FAI have announced that QPR assistant manager John Eustace will join Stephen Kenny’s Ireland coaching team with immediate effect.

Kenny and the FAI have been searching for a new coach since Chelsea assistant Anthony Barry accepted a role with the Belgian FA back in January.

Barry was a popular figure during his time in the Ireland set-up and received special praise for his set-piece expertise.

Now however, Kenny believes he has found a suitable replacement. Last week, QPR assistant John Eustace formally agreed to work part-time with the FAI, while continuing to assist Mark Warburton at Loftus Road.

Eustace, who is renowned for his attention to detail, was offered the Swansea City job last July, following the departure of Steve Cooper.

Who is Ireland’s new coach John Eustace?

Eustace enjoyed a lengthy career in English football with the likes of Coventry, Watford and Derby before retiring in 2015.

In 2016, he accepted his first managerial position with Non-League outfit Kidderminster Harriers. There, he reached the National League North play-offs in two consecutive seasons and was credited with transforming the club’s style of play.

Rival manager Dave Freklington once described Eustace’s Harriers side as “the Non League Barcelona” and it wasn’t long before the 42-year-old progressed onto bigger things.

Eustace was appointed as QPR assistant manager in 2018 by his former boss Steve McClaren and, despite the sacking of McClaren during the 2018/2019 season, Eustace remains in the same position to this day.

“He is very thorough, very professional and has such high standards.” – Steve McClaren

Swansea target Eustace joins Ireland coaching team

Perhaps the best indicator of Eustace’s pedigree is that Swansea City, a club with quite a track-record for intelligent managerial appointments, offered the former midfielder their top job last summer.

The deal fell through at the last hurdle however, due to undisclosed reasons ‘beyond the control of Eustace or the club’. A development which, according to Wales Online, left both parties ‘bitterly disappointed’.

Today’s news does, however, mean that Swansea’s loss could be Ireland’s gain.

John Eustace will now add to Ireland’s already progressive coaching team and manager Stephen Kenny says he is happy to welcome the analytical Englishman aboard.

“John has been assistant manager with Queens Park Rangers for four years and has established himself as an accomplished and well-respected coach.

“He is an excellent addition to the coaching team and we’re looking forward to linking up for the two matches against Belgium and Lithuania, and for the season ahead.”

Eustace will take to the training pitch at Abbotstown in advance of Ireland’s March 26th clash with Belgium at the Aviva Stadium.

