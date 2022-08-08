“I don’t trust him” – Joey Barton slams Irish defender Trevor Clarke

Joey Barton has told Irish defender Trevor Clarke he is unwanted at Bristol Rovers.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has told reporters that he has “no trust” in former Shamrock Rovers defender Trevor Clarke, just two months after the left-back signed a new deal with the League One club.

Clarke is one of three Rovers players to be banished from first team training by Barton, along with Zain Westbrooke and Alex Rodman.

The 24-year-old Dubliner started the first game of the season under Barton because of an injury crisis at left-back, but he has now been told to search for a new club before the transfer window shuts.

🎙️ "I've got to clear the decks…" Rovers manager Joey Barton talks about his decision to tell Trevor Clarke, Zain Westbrooke and Alex Rodman that they can leave the club. pic.twitter.com/QXF3hfiPI6 — BBC Sport Bristol (@bbcbristolsport) August 4, 2022

“Unfortunately, we extended his deal and sometimes you’ve got to be very quick to recognise and I hold my hands up. I’ve made a mistake on that one, I shouldn’t have brought him back in”, said Barton.

“He’s a good kid, he just can’t play the position how I want it played. Last year, we didn’t see a lot of him due to his physical state.

“He came in this summer after the back end of the season and he got the bit between his teeth and he was saying he really wanted to get after it in the summer and the off-season.

“He’s come back in and he’s had a lot of reps because we’ve been light in that position with Josh (Grant) being unavailable.

Joey Barton tells Trevor Clarke “I don’t trust you”.

“For me, he just doesn’t fill me with trust going forward. If I’m honest, I don’t trust him. I don’t think he’s the right component for us. We want to pass out, we want to play, and he’s not that type of full-back.

🚀 Trevor Clarke Shooting boots are ready for Day 3 of the #IRLU21🇮🇪 Training Camp…#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/8bSbMT66L1 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 2, 2020

“If I had my time again, I wouldn’t have done that, but we have and we’ve got to find a solution, firstly for Trev and, obviously, for the club. I don’t think he’ll have a problem. I think there will be many suitors for him.

“He’s obviously done well in the League of Ireland and he could pop back out there, but that will be somebody else’s problem and he won’t go forward with us.

Barton criticizes Irish defender Clarke.

And Barton was not finished there. He continued to slam not just Trevor’s technical ability but his ability to retain information too:

“I’ve been telling Trev all summer ‘I don’t trust you, you’re doing stuff in training, you’re not doing what I’m asking you to do, your retention of information, I’m struggling with because how many times am I going to show you?’

“He’s not 17 or 19, he’s 24 so at some point the penny has got to drop and after doing a year’s worth of work with him last year I just got to the point where we need to pull up stumps here and just draw a line under it.

“It’s not fair on him because he had a similar theme at Rotherham where he’s not played minutes, he’s had a similar theme here where he has not played minutes.”

If you watch this video at 23:59:50 on New Years Eve, Trevor Clarke's derby goal v @bfcdublin hits the back of the net at exactly midnight 👌 Start the year as we start the season. #Rovers2018 pic.twitter.com/QuouTw5dKI — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) December 30, 2017

Trevor Clarke set for League of Ireland return?

Former Ireland under-21 international Clarke excelled for Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League before joining Rotherham in 2019 where he made 17 appearances.

His progress in England has been significantly slowed by his injury problems but he was hoping to get back on track this season by putting a run of games together.

His manager has different ideas however, and believes Clarke would be best served returning to the Irish Premier Division.

“He could go back home,” Barton continued. “His family is in Ireland and he could probably play in the League of Ireland, he’s probably got enough ability to play there.

“He might get another opportunity in England, I don’t know, but putting someone in the team like Westy and Trev, who you don’t trust, is not fair on them.

“We have to put them in because we’re light on bodies and they also know that you don’t trust them and they also know that their fans don’t trust them.”

