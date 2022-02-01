QPR loan could provide Jeff Hendrick with a new lease of life

Jeff Hendrick can dust off his boots and show everyone what he’s capable of with QPR.

Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick completed a deadline day loan move to QPR late last night.

The 30-year-old departs Newcastle United after making just three Premier League appearances this season.

But his drop down a division should offer Hendrick some much needed game-time, and most importantly, help grow his confidence to a considerable extent.

Jeff Hendrick returns to the Championship after six years

Somewhat surprisingly, Hendrick has made more Championship appearances than Premier League appearances in his career to date.

The 30-year-old played 214 times for Derby County after joining the club as a 16-year-old well over a decade ago. By contrast, he only made a combined 147 appearances with Burnley and Newcastle.

Hendrick enjoyed his best form under Steve McClaren for Derby between 2013 and 2015 and subsequently worked his way into Martin O’Neill’s Ireland team.

He soon became a positive influence on the Irish team and famously excelled at Euro 2016, before being head-hunted by Sean Dyche.

Since then, life hasn’t been so straight-forward for the St Kevin’s Boys product.

Hendrick re-emerging after a challenging few years

Under a handful of conservative managers – Martin O’Neill, Sean Dyche, Steve Bruce and Mick McCarthy – Hendrick played more and more within himself, with his Euro 2016 performances looking increasingly in the rear view mirror.

But Stephen Kenny’s appointment as Ireland manager soon installed confidence and freedom back into the 66-cap international, but not before some challenges along the way.

A stunning team goal from Ireland ❤ You just have to love Ogbene but what great play from Hendrick and super-sub Jason Knight 👏 #COYBIGpic.twitter.com/VnYoig9w3Y — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) November 14, 2021

Hendrick’s form meant he was omitted from Kenny’s first two qualifying games, only playing 30 minutes against Serbia, with Alan Browne and Josh Cullen being the preferred options.

Thankfully, according to a report from journalist David Sneyd, Hendrick and Kenny’s relationship never wobbled. Kenny simply pulled Hendrick aside and made it very clear what he wanted from his midfielder.

Hendrick took the directions on board, and, in due course, turned his fortunes around with a string of impressive displays.

Hendrick would prove a star player in the latter stages of the campaign by rolling back the years against Portugal, Qatar and Luxembourg in particular. Problematically, Hendrick only played ten minutes of club football after the international break.

Still trying to process Jeffiesta's performance last night 🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/v1I6CvXOQ6 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 13, 2021

QPR can give Hendrick a platform to express himself.

Thanks to yesterday’s transfer, that problem has been resolved. Previously, the Ireland international never had the chance to carry his international form into the club game, but now, he can do just that.

Hendrick will all but certainly be a regular in the Queen’s Park Rangers starting XI, and if he can play like he did against Qatar and Luxembourg , then you’d expect him to become an instant hit with R’s fans.

This is a loan move that will definitely benefit Hendrick – and a confident Hendrick is a very valuable asset for Ireland.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Deadline Day, ireland football, jeff hendrick, QPR