Brighton ready to raid Bohs’ for Ireland underage star

Jamie Mullins could be the latest Irish prospect joining Brighton and Hove Albion.

Bohemian FC attacking midfielder Jamie Mullins is attracting interest from English Premier League club Brighton, according to the Irish Examiner.

Mullins, who made a goal-scoring debut for Bohs last season, has already visited Brighton’s training ground on three occasions.

However, the Ireland under-19 international cannot complete a deal until he turns 18 next September, due to Brexit conditions.

Mullins would join a number of Irish youngsters in the Seagulls’ academy. Evan Ferguson (17), Leigh Kavanagh (18), Andrew Moran (18), Killian Cahill (18) and James Furlong (19) have all already made the move across the Irish Sea.

Jamie Mullins tipped for big season with Bohs

Mullins’s age means that he will still remain with Bohemians for the 2022 season and the teenager is set to play an important role for the Gypsies.

Bohs have already lost attacking midfielder Ross Tierney to Motherwell, and Dawson Devoy now looks on the verge of completing a deal with MK Dons.

The loss of the two Ireland under-21 internationals, as well as captain Keith Buckley, should open the door for Mullins to add to his eleven Premier Division appearances.

First start 🔴⚫

First Goal ⚽️🔥 This is absolutely incredible from 16-year-old midfielder Jamie Mullins 😮 #COYBIGpic.twitter.com/MgPi36OzPY — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 19, 2021

Jamie Mullins.

Jamie Mullins is a product of the famous St Kevin’s Boys academy and benefited from the schoolboy club’s parternship with Bohemians last season.

The teenager was 16 years and 8 months old when he made his full debut for Keith Long’s men against Longford Town.

He instantly made a name for himself by scoring a goregous goal, and showed maturity beyond his years both on the pitch and off it.

Speaking after the game, Mullins very much put the team first and thanked Bohs for the opportunity.

“Obviously it’s nice to get my first goal in my first league start, but not to come away with the three points is a little bit disappointing. I have to be happy enough with my debut though.

“Ever since I’ve been brought up to the first team I’ve wanted to score my first goal and make my league debut. Credit to Bohs’ who have helped me progress through.”

Mullins continued to progress promisingly thereafeter and made his European debut off the bench against Stjarnan last July.

He finished the year strongly by earning two caps for the Ireland under-19s against Sweden.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bohemians, brighton, Jamie Mullins