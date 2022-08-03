Jamie McGrath completes Dundee United loan move

Ireland international Jamie McGrath has completed his loan move to Dundee United.

McGrath, who made his Republic of Ireland debut last summer against Andorra, joined Wigan Athletic from St Mirren earlier this year but struggled to get any regular gametime.

The 25-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Latics on deadline day last January but made just two League One appearances during the club’s title charge.

Instead, he was limited to matches with Wigan’s U23 side and subsequently lost his place in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad.

Dundee United manager delighted to land Jamie McGrath on loan.

Now however, McGrath will be hoping for an upturn in fortunes.

He enjoyed a hugely successful time at St Mirren the last time he featured in the Scottish Premiership and his new manager Jack Ross believes he can get back to those heights in the upcoming campaign.

“Jamie was a player who had a huge impact on the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren,” Ross told the club’s official website.

“I’ve tried to sign him a couple of times already so my admiration for him as a player is obvious. He fits the profile in terms of what we are looking for.

“We wanted to bring another attack-minded player to the middle of the pitch. We also wanted to bring that increased athleticism and technique so he ticks so many boxes. I’m absolutely thrilled to bring him here.

McGrath eyes Ireland recall.

Ross also continued to speak about helping McGrath’s career after a difficult six months. Playing for Ireland is a priority of McGrath’s and Ross believes the loan move will help him get back into Kenny’s squad.

“We want to get him playing, scoring and setting up goals for Dundee United and back into the international set-up. It’s a good statement for us and this is the calibre of player we’ve been trying to recruit.

“Having been a mainstay of the Ireland squad for a season and a half, he has drifted away from that because he wasn’t playing regular football.

“He will play amongst other international class players who have the same ambitions as him.

“Dylan Levitt wants to stay in the Wales set-up and it’s a great incentive for the players to come here and use it as a springboard to play regular international football.”

